Betfred Cheltenham Offer 2025: Promo Code, Free Bets and Free Spins

Betfred, one of the most popular UK betting sites, is running the most valuable welcome offer on the market ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, offering a 500 per cent return on your initial £10 deposit and bet.

New customers can receive £50 in free bets by depositing and staking just £10 with Betfred, with these free bets available for use on all sports including during the Cheltenham Festival.

The Betfred Cheltenham bonus bets come in the form of three straight sports free bets and two tokens for use with accumulator bets.

We've compiled a quick guide on the Betfred Cheltenham offer, including what it is, how to take advantage of it and some additional detail on other relevant Cheltenham betting offers.

What is the Betfred welcome offer?

The Betfred Cheltenham offer is a standard ‘bet and get’ offer that provides arguably the best value on the market, with customers receiving £50 in free bets once they deposit £10 and place a £10 bet online.

The Betfred welcome bonus has a low odds threshold, requiring a bet on a market with evens or greater to unlock the welcome bonus. A £10 deposit and bet is also fairly low by industry standards.

There are a few stipulations regarding the Cheltenham bonus, you don’t even need to bet on horses. But, new customers must use a debit card to make their first deposit and they must also use the Betfred Cheltenham promo code BETFRED50.

However, free bets are available to use on all sports and are paid within 10 hours of settlement of your qualifying wager.

Cheltenham free bets are paid out in 5 x £10 instalments and are available to use on horse racing. 3 x £10 are straight sports bets, while the other 2 x £10 are reserved for acca bets. All can be used on Cheltenham Festival.

Free bets expire within seven days, which is standard across most bookmakers and betting apps.

Is there a Betfred Promo Code for Cheltenham 2025?

New customers must use the Betfred promo code BETFRED50 to unlock the Betfred welcome offer for Cheltenham Festival. They will be asked to enter this code during the registration process after clicking our link.

Betfred Cheltenham Offers and Features

Betfred are one of the best horse racing betting sites in the business.

They have competitive Cheltenham odds and numerous festival betting offers available as well as special features to use around the Festival – we’ve provided some more detail on these Betfred Cheltenham offers below:

BOG - Also known as best odds guaranteed, this dictates that if your selection wins or places and the SP is greater Betfred will pay you out at bigger odds for bets made after 8am on the day of the race.

Money Back Specials - Betfred offer punters their money back as free bets if their horse finishes second or third in Cheltenham races. Free bets are available to use on the sportsbook.

Bet Boosts - Betfred offers bet boosts on Cheltenham runners and other markets where customers can secure a bigger price for their bets. These are available on the front page of the betting site or through the horse racing section.

Winnings Boost - Place a single bet on any race up to £50 and receive a 10 per cent winnings boost on top of your initial payout.

Lucky Bonus - Betfred have numerous types of horse racing bets available to use in combination with Cheltenham offers. By placing a Lucky 15/31/63, Yankee, Canadian, Heinz and if all selections win receiving a 25 per cent winnings boost.

Cheltenham Non Runner No Bet - For its Cheltenham non runner no bet promotion, Betfred offer customers their money back as cash if runners do not compete in specified races.

Multiply Your Odds - Betfred customers that place a Lucky 15/Lucky 31/Lucky 63 can get five times the odds even if they only get one winner on their Cheltenham bets.

Extra places - Get extra places on Cheltenham races, offering greater chances for each-way payouts. Extra places are controlled by Betfred and users can see the number of additional places on offer in each Cheltenham race.

Rewards4Racing - Earn points for Betfred rewards by placing bets of £1 on sports markets.

Racing live streaming - All Cheltenham races will be streamed live on Betfred’s website and app.

How To Get Free Spins On Betfred

Many fans look for free spins from Betfred’s online casino and related Cheltenham offers to try and generate funds to convert to sportsbook cash, which can then be used during the Festival.

Customers can claim casino bonuses that include no deposit free spins on Betfred via the following methods:

Mystery Spins - This is perhaps the most straightforward of claiming free spins via Betfred. Customers can log into their Betfred account and opt-in on the promotion. After opting in, open up a casino game and see if you have won up to 50 free spins to use on Betfred slot games.

Mystery Spins Upgrade - On this promotion, users can opt in on the Mystery Spins Upgrade promotion and stake £10 on eligible slot games. After 24 hours, customers will return to claim their free spins, which can range from a minimum of 10 free spins all the way up to 100 free spins.

100,000 Free Spins Leaderboard - Betfred customers can compete in the leaderboard by playing eligible slot games. Their record from their 800 first spins is matched against other punters. By finishing in the top five, customers can secure 200 free spins. Other prizes are available for players that finish further down. Betfred also offers prizes including five pairs of tickets for Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham Festival.

BeatFred - Betfred offers free spins and more for playing Betfred on its football betting site. Users simply need to pick six correct answers about questions from Premier League matches. By matching correct answers, customers can secure cash prizes, free bets or free spins.

Free Spins Acca - By opting in on this promotion and staking £10 or more on eligible slot games, users can receive one free spin to use on Betfred’s online slots.

Responsible Gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly. Always remain within a budget and never exceed it. No matter what the circumstances, never chase your losses.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. It is easy to get carried away when events such as Cheltenham Festival are taking place, so make sure to remain in control of your time and betting.

Bettors can use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

