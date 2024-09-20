If you’re new to the world of betting sites, there is plenty of terminology that you’ll need to understand before making your first wager.

From ‘accas’ to ‘each-way’, there’s a lot to take in when you start out, with some terms more complicated than others. Thankfully, ‘non-runner no bet’ is one of the simpler terms to understand.

But what does non runner no bet mean? Well, non-runner no bet is a common term used in horse racing, and it essentially guarantees that your stake will be returned if the horse you have bet on doesn’t participate in the event.

Below, we have some additional details on non-runner no bet (also known as NRNB), including where it is applicable and how to use it to your advantage.

What is non-runner no bet?

So what is non runner no bet?

Non-runner no bet is simply a particular betting term, most commonly used in racing and on horse racing betting sites.

It essentially describes the conditions of the bet: if the horse that you have selected and bet on doesn’t run in a race, and the bet is under the terms of non-runner no bet, then the bookmaker will refund the stake to the customer.

How does non-runner no bet work?

Non-runner no bet is a variation on normal ante-post bets that are offered by established operators and new betting sites.

In your usual ante-post bet, you place a bet before the race begins, though with these bets the stake is lost if the selection doesn’t participate.

Non-runner no bet is simple in that, if your selection is withdrawn or does not run, your stake is refunded.

So, if you staked £5 on Galopin Des Champs to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup using the NRNB market, but the horse ended up getting injured a month before or pulled out of the race on the morning, your stake would be refunded.

Ensure you read all the terms and conditions of your chosen bookie’s non-runner no bet promotion to confirm your bet qualifies.

Benefits of non-runner no bet

The main benefits of non-runner no bet is that there is a reduced risk of you losing your bet, especially when betting on events where there’s uncertainty about participation (such as the aforementioned Gold Cup, or the Grand National for example).

It’s a safer option compared to other types of bets, especially normal ante-post bets, as your stake is returned if your horse doesn’t run.

NRNB also allows bettors to take advantage of better odds in the months, weeks or days before a race, safe in the knowledge that it doesn’t matter if their horse ends up pulling out.

Non-runner no bet in horse racing

Non-runner no bet offers are commonly used in horse racing, especially before major events such as the Cheltenham Festival or Royal Ascot.

While they are obviously used to tempt bettors into making a wager, the fact that punters can be sure that, at the very least, their horse will either partake in the race or they’ll receive their stake back, means that NRNB is a popular type of offer for both bookies and their customers.

In large, competitive fields, this allows would-be punters to find value while safe in the knowledge that their stake won’t be wasted, and it also allows punters to cover a wider range of horses if they wish.

Non-runner no bet promotions and offers

As previously mentioned, bookmakers often promote non-runner no bet for major events, from the William Hill non runner no bet promotion to the non runner no bet offer on bet365.

Customers eagerly anticipate events such as Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National.

Markets are usually available all year round, but take up a step up in the weeks before these events. The Cheltenham Festival non runner no bet and Grand National non runner no bet promotions are some of the most popular in the UK.

Typical promotions include offers on certain races or even on entire festivals, such as Cheltenham, or Royal Ascot non runner no bet offers. NRNB can also often be used in conjunction with other offers and promotions, such as free bets or enhanced odds.

Non-runner no bet offers are most notably seen around Cheltenham, Grand National and Royal Ascot, as there are typically a lot of withdrawals from horses. For example, trainer Nicky Henderson withdrew a large portion of his yard at Cheltenham in 2024.

Examples of non-runner no bet

In major horse racing events, sometimes trainers will withdraw their horses, as alluded to above.

In the case of Henderson, he withdrew his star horse, Constitution Hill from the 2024 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival along with many other standout names, including Jonbon and Shishkin.

The above withdrawals would have resulted in many voided stakes thanks to various Cheltenham non runner no bet promotions – essentially, any bettor who bet on one of those horses that was then withdrawn would have had their stake returned in full.

These promotions are used as a way to reassure punters that they have added security if the unexpected occurs, as even novices can be sure of having their stake returned if their horse doesn’t run.

There is also a type of NRNB offer on football betting sites, which is ‘draw no bet’. In these bets, the stake is returned when the outcome of the match is a draw. This is rarer than in horse racing, and odds are adjusted accordingly.

In football, these bets offer you slightly shorter odds on a certain outcome – usually the winner of a match – but with the added condition that your stake is returned to you if the match ends in a draw.

Responsible gambling

Always remember to gamble responsibly, and never stake more than you can afford to lose. Use options like non-runner no bet as part of a broader plan for accounting for abrupt changes.

Gambling can be addictive, so be sure to make use of the provided safer gambling tools on betting sites and betting apps. These may include deposit limits, loss limits, time limits and self-exclusion tools.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.