If you’ve ever had a bet on football or horse racing, there’s a strong possibility you’ve heard of or have used an accumulator.

For the uninitiated, accumulators allow you to combine selections on betting sites from different events into a single bet. Each time you add a selection, the odds of that bet are multiplied by your other bets and you can quickly get some massive prices.

Accumulators, or accas, have been a firm favourite among bettors for years thanks to the potential of substantial returns from relatively small stakes, giving punters the tantalising prospect of a huge payday if all their predictions come in.

Every online bookmaker will give you the option to place an acca bet, but working out the best betting site for accumulators can take some doing.

We’ve put together a list of accumulator betting sites, split up by what they do best when it comes to accumulator betting.

Accumulator betting site Best for Betway Free bets BoyleSports Acca insurance BetMGM Profit boosts Talksport Bet Acca app Kwiff Football accas QuinnBet Horse racing accas Bet365 US sport accas 10bet Greyhound accas

Best accumulator betting site for free bets: Betway

Betway stands out as a top choice for free accumulator bets, thanks to their regular promotions and attractive welcome offer.

For new customers, the Betway sign up offer caters specifically to accumulator enthusiasts, giving you up to £30 back in free bets if your first acca bet doesn’t win.

To qualify for this offer, you need to wager between £5 and £30 on an accumulator with combined odds of at least 2/1 and featuring three or more selections on either football or horse racing. Should it fail to win, Betway will refund your stake as a free bet.

As an added bonus, new customers will also receive 100 free spins to use at Betway’s online casino.

Their commitment to accumulator bettors extends beyond the welcome offer though and Betway’s free bet club provides ongoing value to regular customers.

By placing a minimum of £25 on accumulators or bet builders within a week, bettors can claim a £10 free bet (distributed as two £5 free bets) each week. The qualifying accas can be placed on a wide variety of sports, helping Betway stand out as one of the top tennis betting sites, among others.

Betway make it simple to place acca bets, particularly on their football page, where punters can head to their coupons section and build an acca from a variety of different leagues and markets, including both teams to score, over 2.5 goals and more.

Best accumulator betting site for acca insurance: Boylesports

Every punter has experienced the frustration of missing out on a big accumulator payout due to just one leg failing to come through. This is where acca insurance comes into play, and BoyleSports stands out as our top choice for this feature.

When placing an acca with three or more selections (each with minimum odds of 1/5), punters can choose between acca insurance or an acca boost.

Opting for the boost can increase winnings by up to 100 per cent if the acca is successful, providing excellent value for confident bettors. On the other hand, selecting insurance means that if one leg of the acca fails, bettors receive their stake back as a free bet, up to a maximum of £20.

BoyleSports also rewards loyal acca bettors with a £5 free bet for every five accumulators placed with a minimum stake of £5 and including five or more legs.

What sets BoyleSports apart from other accumulator betting sites is the wide applicability of their acca offers. These promotions aren't limited to a single sport but extend across the majority of sports covered by the bookmaker.

They also offer early payouts on 11 different sports, which is why it ranks as one of our best boxing betting sites, a top tennis bookmaker and more.

The early payout scheme covers both single and multiple bets, meaning there’s no need to sweat on a leg of your accumulator if your selection meets the early payout requirements as that leg will then automatically be marked as a winner, no matter the final result.

Best accumulator betting site for profit boosts: BetMGM

A large number of accumulator betting sites now offer profit boosts on accas, but they vary significantly in terms of the size of payout punters can expect.

Eager to stand out from the crowd as one of the UK’s new betting sites, BetMGM offers the biggest payout we could find, boosting the winnings from qualifying accumulators by up to 200 per cent.

Bettors can wager any amount up to a maximum of £500 on their accumulator, with bonus payments capped at £200,000.

Their profit boosts operate on a sliding scale, starting with a modest 3 per cent increase on winning trebles and increasing from there. The bonus percentage grows as more selections are added to the accumulator.

For bettors aiming to claim the full 200 per cent bonus, they'll need to land an acca comprising a minimum of 20 legs.

New customers are also in for a treat. As part of the BetMGM sign up offer, you’ll receive a £10 free acca bet as part of the £40 welcome bonus.

Best accumulator betting app: Talksport

When it comes to accumulator betting on a mobile, Talksport Bet has established itself as a top contender among betting apps.

The app's user-friendly interface, swift performance, and seamless integration of features make placing accumulators a speedy and straightforward process.

The app's speed ensures that odds are updated in real-time, meaning it can compete with any live betting sites for those looking to place an acca in in-play.

The app's popularity is reflected in its impressive ratings across major app stores. On the App Store, it boasts a 4.8 out of 5 rating, while on the Google Play Store, it maintains a solid 4.3 rating.

They also offer the Acca Box available to anyone who has opted in and placed a minimum £10 bet on any football market. Once qualified, bettors can open an Acca Box, giving them a chance to win a £5 free acca bet.

Those on the lookout for Premier League betting sites with regular acca bonuses will enjoy Talksport Bet’s Footie Rewards scheme. Here you can claim a £5 or £10 free bet each week that can be used to wager on accumulators by betting a minimum of either £25 or £50 on football in the space of seven days.

Best accumulator betting site for football acca bets: Kwiff

When it comes to football accumulator bets, Kwiff stands out as an excellent choice for punters because of their supercharged odds feature.

It operates in two ways: they can boost the odds of a bet before it's placed or increase the cash out total during the event. This dual approach adds an extra layer of anticipation to football betting, as punters never know when their odds might receive a sudden boost.

One of Kwiff's most attractive offers is their guarantee to supercharge the odds of a bettor's first football accumulator every weekend. Given how popular accas are on football betting sites, this seems like an offer plenty of punters would like to take advantage of.

To qualify for this boost, the acca must include a minimum of three legs, each with odds of 1/2 or greater.

They further enhance the football accumulator experience with their Acca Shield promotion which offers a refund if just one leg of a qualifying acca fails.

Customers can also work towards qualifying for the platform’s Sports Reward Club just by placing accumulator bets. In return, they’ll receive a free surprise bet of up to £20 each week.

There’s also a £30 free surprise bet up for grabs when punters complete the Kwiff sign up offer.

Best accumulator betting site for horse racing acca bets: QuinnBet

QuinnBet has established itself as one of the premier destinations for accumulator betting, particularly excelling with horse racing accumulators.

QuinnBet stand out from other horse racing betting sites thanks in part to their accumulator bonus scheme, which offers racing punters the opportunity to claim up to £50 in free bets.

This promotion is remarkably straightforward: bettors simply need to place a multiple bet consisting of two to five selections, each with minimum odds of 3/10. If the accumulator wins, QuinnBet rewards the punter with a free bet based on a percentage of their winnings.

While many bookmakers exclude system bets from accumulator bonuses, QuinnBet extends their generosity to Yankee bets as well.

The Yankee bonus operates similarly to the accumulator bonus, offering punters a free bet of up to £50 as a profit boost on all winning Yankees.

QuinnBet's commitment to horse racing enthusiasts doesn't stop there, offering profit boosts across different types of horse racing bets, including tricast and forecast bets.

Best accumulator betting site for US sport acca bets: bet365

Bet365 stands out as a premier choice for accumulator betting on US sports, thanks to its innovative early payout offers and attractive acca boost promotion.

The early payout offer is particularly notable, as it applies to money line bets across all major American leagues—NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, paying out if one team reaches a specified advantage, regardless of the game's final outcome.

For instance, in the NFL, a money-line bet is considered a win if a team leads by 17 points, while in the NHL, a three-goal lead will do the same. This policy is not just limited to single bets; it extends to accumulators, marking individual legs that meet the criteria as winners.

The acca boost offer provided by bet365 is also a significant draw for sports bettors, rewarding successful accumulators with increased winnings, ranging from a 2.5 per cent boost for doubles up to an impressive 100 per cent for 20-folds and larger.

Another appealing aspect of bet365, aside from its bet £10, get £30 welcome offer being accumulator-eligible, is its comprehensive live-streaming service, which covers nearly every MLB, NFL, NHL, and NBA game.

Best accumulator betting site for greyhound acca bets: 10bet

With a large number of races taking place daily across the UK and Ireland, greyhound racing is an ideal sport for accumulator betting.

For those looking to dive into greyhound accumulator betting, 10bet stands out as an excellent choice thanks largely to their greyhound betting club.

This rewarding program allows bettors to claim a £5 free bet by wagering £40 or more on greyhound races. 10bet have various rewards programs like this, helping it rank highly among cricket and golf betting sites, for those introduced.

10bet also excels in its greyhound racing coverage and are known for quickly pricing up races, ensuring that bettors have early access to odds and can plan their accumulators in advance.

Additionally, they offer live streaming for every UK and Irish greyhound meeting, allowing punters to watch the action unfold in real-time.

For accumulator enthusiasts, 10bet goes a step further with their profit boost scheme on multiples with three legs or more, where each selection has minimum odds of 1/5. If your acca wins, you'll receive an improved payout.

The boost starts at 5 per cent for trebles and can go up to an impressive 100 per cent for 15-folds and higher, significantly enhancing potential returns on successful accumulator bets.

How we ranked the best accumulator betting sites UK

Regulation: Our top priority when recommending accumulator betting sites is their regulatory status. We exclusively consider operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). This ensures that every bookmaker featured on our list is legitimate and safe for users. We only recommend safe betting sites that comply with UKGC regulations and offer secure betting environments.

Reputation: We evaluate both established and emerging bookmakers. While well-known brands like Betfred, BoyleSports, and Bet365 have long-standing reputations, we also assess newer entrants to the UK market. We consider their international standing and how quickly they're gaining recognition in the British betting landscape.

Welcome offers: Accumulator betting sites that included an acca bonus in some form in their sign-up offer were given preference over other betting sites. Having an acca as part of a welcome offer isn’t for everyone, but those that deal predominantly in accumulators are likely to enjoy it.

Promotions: Accumulator offers and promotions play a role in our evaluations. We look for bookmakers that provide unique, value-adding deals to their customers. This includes free bets, enhanced odds, and special promotions. Bookmakers that offer innovative and generous incentives are more likely to create a satisfying experience for punters and earn a spot on our list.

Odds and markets: Betting sites have made it easier to put accumulators together, allowing you to combine events from different sports. We only recommended the UK accumulator sites that offer flexibility to punters when it comes to building their acca.

Cash out: Landing an accumulator can be tricky, hence why bookmakers are happy to give punters such big odds. But you don’t have to wait for all the legs of your accumulator to be have finished before securing a profit thanks to cash out. We checked to see how quick acca betting sites were at working out the cash out value of a bet while it was active and whether they offered partial cash out, meaning you can take some of your winnings while letting the rest of your acca ride out.

Payment options: Accumulator betting sites should offer a wealth of payment options, from traditional debit cards to e-wallets. We like to see a wide range of e-wallets too, its not enough to just be a PayPal betting site now when punters can also use Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller and more.

Gambling responsibly: A bookmaker's commitment to responsible gambling is crucial in our assessment. We examine their implementation of essential tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, reality checks, and self-exclusion options. Our recommended sites demonstrate a genuine dedication to protecting their customers and promoting safe gambling practices.

Customer experience: The quality of user experience across desktop, mobile, and app platforms is a key factor in our selection process. We look for intuitive site designs, logical navigation, and overall ease of use. Additionally, we consider the accessibility and effectiveness of customer support services, as prompt issue resolution contributes significantly to a positive betting experience.

Different types of accumulator promotions

Acca insurance

Several betting sites now offer acca insurance although the qualifying requirements differ from bookie to bookie.

Put simply, acca insurance means you don’t completely miss out if just one leg of your bet lets you down. You will usually get your stake back as a free bet up to a specific amount.

Profit boost

Most accumulator betting sites now offer to boost the winnings on any successful acca and again each bookmaker has different requirements to quality for a profit boost, such as the minimum odds on a selection or the minimum number of legs. Check the terms and conditions before you bet.

If your accumulator wins, the accumulator betting site will boost your payout, depending on the number of winning legs in your acca. The more legs, the higher the profit boost, which either takes the form of cash or free bets.

Free bets

You will find free bets on offer from most bookmakers usually on sign-up or as a reward for consistently betting on their site.

Bet clubs are a common way of doing this when you receive set bet rewards each week if you have reached their minimum requirements. Most of these free bets can be used to place acca bets.

Enhanced odds

Some betting sites will give you the option to boost the price of your acca, or improve the price on a pre-selected acca they’ve put together.

Other times, you can play an odds boost token to increase the combined odds of your accumulator.

Responsible gambling

The most important thing to remember is to gamble responsibly. Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it has not, and will never be, a surefire way to make money, no matter how much you think you know about your sport of choice.

When using gambling sites, always assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford. Betting can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. These can stop your gambling from getting out of hand.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

Accumulator betting sites UK: Summary

We have broken down the best accumulator betting sites on the market in the hope of helping you make your choice when it comes to choosing your next online bookmaker.

What’s ‘best’ for one person will be different to what’s ‘best’ for another. The important thing is to decide what is important for you and know how you like to bet.

Remember, each of our recommended accumulator betting sites are fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that your personal and financial data is secure.

Every site listed here is safe and legal but it’s important that you only pick a site that resonates with how you intend to bet.