The best £5 deposit betting sites for sport this July

There are many popular betting sites used by millions of people in the UK. One of the key aspects of any betting website or app is the deposit, and how much a customer can add to their account.

There are a number of £5 deposit betting sites across the country, where customers can deposit low amounts and place small increments across a wide range of sports, including football and horse racing betting sites.

We’ve ranked and reviewed the best betting sites for a £5 deposit out there to help you find the one that’s right for you.

For those on a low budget, betting sites with £5 minimum deposit are appealing, allowing you to start your betting journey without having to put down a significant deposit.

But there are many different options out there, and we want to pinpoint the best betting sites to get started online.

Best £5 deposit betting sites July 2024

Imagine you want to bet on a sport that you might not have watched before or fancy turning your interests towards horse racing for the first time, where is the best place to go should you only want to put a small amount of money into your account?

The operators below are some of the best betting sites with £5 minimum deposit. Bear in mind, new users might not qualify for sign-up offers if they are depositing for the first time depending on the terms and conditions of the bonus.

A number of UK-based betting companies allow customers to deposit small amounts, but some provide a better experience than others. Below, we’ve highlighted five of the best and their standout features.

You should also be aware that it might not be possible to qualify for the sign-up offers using all payment methods. Debit cards usually qualify, and sometimes Apple Pay, but many bookies will not let other payment methods be used to get the best offers.

1. Bet365

Bet365 is the best £5 deposit betting site on the market. Its sportsbook is second to none, while there are a great range of promotions and features when betting online with this betting behemoth.

Better yet, £5 deposits will qualify for the new sign-up offer, as long as the terms are met. You don’t have to stake £10 to claim the offer, although the free bet amount will reflect the deposit and your qualifying wager.

With a comprehensive sportsbook product, multiple different ways of depositing £5, and a welcome offer eligible for £5 deposits, it’s difficult to find a more complete £5 deposit betting site.

For people interested in niche sports, Bet365 also stream a number of live events through their platform. This makes it the perfect choice if you want to watch some of the events you bet on.

2. Betfred

Betfred allows £5 deposits via debit card, PayPal betting, Neteller, PaySafe and Skrill, which makes them an attractive option for those wishing to use alternative payment methods.

However, their welcome offer terms state a minimum £10 deposit and bet must be made to qualify, which is why those looking to deposit a lower initial amount might find Bet365 perhaps a better option.

That said, for those punters willing to stretch to a £10 deposit, the Betfred sign-up offer is one of the best on the market. Users can claim up to £50 in bonuses after depositing and betting £10 on its sportsbook.

Betfred’s sportsbook product is also on par with the best betting sites, offering numerous options across a very wide range of sports. Its odds are competitive across the board, while Betfred delivers an impressive array of promotions for existing customers.

When choosing betting sites with £5 minimum deposit, Betfred offers a comprehensive betting experience.

3. Betway

Betway’s welcome offer accepts £5 deposits, making it a good option for those who don’t want to stretch to a higher amount on their initial deposit.

However, free bets are not guaranteed as your first bet has to lose in order to get a free bet – and it has to be placed on an acca too.

So, for those who like to back singles rather than accas, or who don’t want to lose initially to get the best offer, it might not be to their personal preference.

Betway is still one of the best £5 deposit betting sites on the market though. Its sportsbook stacks up against its competitors for its depth, range of markets and value on its odds.

4. William Hill

William Hill allow £5 deposits but only via three methods (TrueLayer, Apple Pay and debit card). Customers looking for a wider range of payment methods may opt to sign up for other bookies.

Their initial welcome offer of bet £10 get £30 will also not accommodate £5 deposits. Hills have some of the best sports odds around, but the lack of £5 deposit options and the requirement to deposit £10 to unlock its welcome offer may deter some users.

That said, Apple Pay is fast becoming one of the most popular low deposit methods for punters using online bookmakers, while debit card remains the standard payment method. Both are available for quick £5 deposits on William Hill.

5. BetVictor

BetVictor permits £5 deposits via Apple Pay and debit card, while the deposit process is relatively seamless on both its betting site and app.

Similar to Hills, BetVictor requires a minimum £10 deposit and £10 bet to qualify for its welcome offer, but it is also more restricted to that, and only allows betting on football.

It does have one of the best football betting sites around, and their general sportsbook is certainly no slouch either. So, if you prefer to bet on football online, BetVictor is one of the betting sites with £5 minimum deposit you may consider.

How we choose the best £5 deposit betting sites

We take the rating and recommendation of the best £5 deposit betting sites very seriously and have stringent criteria for bookies to be considered for our list. Here are some of the factors that go into our thinking:

Regulation: This is a non-negotiable before we recommend any betting site. They have to be regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) for us to rate them, so you can be confident that every site above is safe to engage with. Every site mentioned on this page is UKGC-regulated and secure to use.

Reputation: Our recommended best £5 deposit betting sites list is largely based around established names, with a couple that might be slightly less well-known to customers. This is largely why we have chosen trusted sites such as Bet365, Betfred and Betway for our list, considering the reputations that precede them, and how well known they are across the UK. However, we’re always reviewing our lists to consider new betting sites that may emerge on the market.

Responsible Gambling: Similarly to regulation, how committed the bookmaker is to responsible gambling is important to us and considered in our recommendations. When making our list, we take into account their rules and approaches to deposit limits, loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion.

Customer Experience: The overall betting experience is another factor we consider when choosing the best betting sites with £5 minimum deposit, across app, mobile and desktop. If the site has a good design, is straightforward and easy to navigate, then it significantly improves the customer’s experience. Another consideration is how easy it is to interact with staff and how they solve any potential issues that might arise when betting online.

Promotions: Like any industry, a betting site can be judged on its promotions and offers. Were these £5 minimum bet sites offering unique deals we hadn’t seen anywhere else encouraging people to sign up? If you feel like you’re getting better odds and offers from an outlet, then you’re more likely to go with that site.

Popular payment methods for £5 deposit betting sites

Nowadays there are more and more different ways to deposit funds on betting sites, from mobile phones, apps and other money systems, sending money across the internet, and the globe.

All bookmakers have different minimum/maximum deposit terms on which payment systems they accept and how much from each provider, so it is better to check their terms and conditions for confirmation before entering any details.

Below is a list of the most popular payment methods typically used for £5 deposits on betting sites, but other ways to pay are available.

· Apple Pay

Apple Pay is a simple way for those with iOS systems to make instant payments and is accepted by a lot of UK-based bookmakers.

· Bank Transfer

Bank transfer is the most traditional way of depositing money, and is usually also done by a phone or app, but it can take slightly longer than using Apple or Google Play.

· Entropay

Entropay is a form of virtual Visa card that works anywhere Visa is accepted, and multiple Visa cards can be set up, including ones for single transactions. However, the company charges transaction fees similar to other card providers. It may not be accepted by bookmakers as widely as some other payment methods.

· Google Pay

Google Pay is similar to Apple Pay, but without the need for an iOS-compatible device and is an instant way of making payments.

· Maestro

Maestro is a brand of debit card used by Mastercard, and most of them allow for online payments, but it may not be as widely accepted by bookmakers as other brands, at least in the UK.

· Mastercard Debit

Debit cards are very popular for customers to use when depositing money online. They are quick and straightforward and often allow for a £5 minimum deposit. Most UK bookmakers allow transactions from debit cards.

· Neteller

Neteller is a form of e-wallet, it is fast and easy and uses an internet connection.

· PayPal

PayPal is one of the most popular ways to deposit money into a betting account, and has similar restrictions to debit cards, funds are often allowed to be deposited from amounts as low as £5.

· Paysafecard

Paysafecard is a prepaid, cash-based online payment method based on vouchers and a pin code. It can be used to fund online transactions without a bank account, credit card or other personal information.

· Payz

Payz is another form of an e-wallet and offers a number of debit card options.

· Skrill

Skrill works in a similar way to PayPal, and some betting sites allow a £5 deposit through the system, which can be used to deposit money across the UK.

· Visa Debit

Works exactly the same as a Mastercard debit card.

· Visa Electron

Visa Electron is a type of debit card, which only differs to Visa Debit in that it always requires electronic authorisation, and cannot be overdrawn. As a debit card it is likely to be accepted by betting sites.

Remember to gamble responsibly

The most important thing to remember is to please gamble responsibly. Betting has not been and will never be a surefire to make money. When betting, only bet what you can afford to lose.

Gambling can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget. Our recommended betting sites all have measures in place to support customers that require assistance.

There are several charities and healthcare providers should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues. The providers below offer guidance support and information.

Best £5 deposit betting sites summary

A bookmaker should only be chosen if it meets all your betting requirements. All the £5 deposit betting sites mentioned in the list are legitimate and licensed by UKGC and also have strong commitments to safe gambling practices. These ensure that customers have a safe and a responsible time when betting on sports.

We’ve picked some of the best £5 deposit betting sites and betting apps, but ultimately everyone is looking for whichever site suits their own tastes best. Whatever you’re after, hopefully this information can help you make the right decision.