QuinnBet Cheltenham Offer 2025: Bonus Code, Free Bets and Free Spins

QuinnBet is running a tailored QuinnBet Cheltenham offer for the 2025 Festival for new customers.

New customers can claim £10 in Cheltenham free bets by clicking our link, signing up and depositing and staking £10 on any sports market with odds evens or greater.

There are other Cheltenham betting offers provided by QuinnBet too, so we’ve compiled a small guide to the latest QuinnBet welcome offer alongside their relevant promos for Cheltenham 2025.

What is the QuinnBet sign up offer?

New customers can sign up for QuinnBet to claim £10 in free bets by clicking our link, depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market.

New users must bet on a sports market with odds evens or greater. This sort of odds threshold is standard across the industry.

New customers must place qualifying bet within seven days of signing up. Once the qualifying wager has settled, users will receive £10 free bet to use on an accumulator with three or more selections.

The acca bet must have minimum odds of 1/4 (1.25) or greater with maximum odds of 250/1. Free bets expire within seven days, and they cannot be cashed out.

Is there a QuinnBet Bonus Code for Cheltenham 2025?

New customers must use a QuinnBet Cheltenham promo code to unlock the Cheltenham offer.

After clicking our link and registering, customers must use the QuinnBet bonus code 505050 to secure the QuinnBet Cheltenham bonus.

New customers must deposit £10 and bet £10 on any sports market with odds of evens or greater to complete the process.

QuinnBet Cheltenham Offers and Features

QuinnBet has a number of Cheltenham offers available for horse racing punters.

It truly stands out as a horse racing betting site with an impressive range of Cheltenham promotions and features as well as excellent prices on their Cheltenham odds.

Here are just a few of the QuinnBet Cheltenham offers available for the 2025 Festival.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): QuinnBet provides best odds guaranteed for bets placed at Cheltenham after 10am on the day of the race. QuinnBet pays out at the best possible price if the SP has longer odds than your initial wager for bets up to £150.

Moneyback Special: QuinnBet provides customers with their money back as free bets up to £10 for races where your horse finishes second to the SP favourite. There must be a minimum of 6 runners and the favourite must go off at odds greater than 6/4.

Forecast/Tricast/Yankee Boost: Customers can get a 10 per cent boost on successful Forecast, Tricast and Yankee bets up to £50.

Cheltenham Non Runner Money Back: QuinnBet refunds your money back as cash if your Cheltenham runners do not run in the race specified on your wager.

Extra Places: QuinnBet provides extra places on selected Cheltenham races, offering customers more value for each-way bets.

Acca Bonus: QuinnBet offers users the chance to claim up to £50 in free bets for placing successful accas with three or more selections. Each selection must have a minimum odds of 3/10 or greater.

Free Bets: By placing acca with three legs or more, horse racing Yankee or Lucky 15 bets, users can receive £2.50 in free bets after staking £25 and a further £2.50 by staking £50.

How To Get Free Spins For Cheltenham On QuinnBet

There aren’t many Cheltenham free spins offers on QuinnBet, though customers can use the site’s online casino to stake £20 on its slot game Jump For Glory to unlock up to 50 free spins. For every £20 staked on Jump For Glory, customers will receive 10 free spins. This Cheltenham offer is active until March 14.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during Cheltenham Festival with a number of offers and betting markets widely available. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. Never chase your losses. Always remain on control of your time and budget.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by gambling sites such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion among others. These principles should apply whether you are using new casino sites, football betting sites, bingo sites, or any other gambling medium.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

