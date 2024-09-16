The best boxing betting sites in the UK for 2024

Boxing is big business and when a huge fight rolls around, it captures the imagination of not just boxing fans but the whole sporting world.

It’s, therefore, no surprise that betting sites are big on boxing, which has been synonymous with gambling since Las Vegas became the fight capital of the world.

We’ve been through a long list of boxing betting sites to find out which one we rank the highest in an effort to help guide punter’s to the best boxing betting site to suit their needs.

How we rank and review boxing betting sites

Our approach to rating and recommending the best online betting sites for boxing is meticulous and rigorous. We have a strict criteria that online betting sites must satisfy to even be considered for inclusion in our list. This ensures that we only endorse the very best platforms available to UK punters. Below, we outline some of the key factors that informed our decision-making process on boxing betting sites:

Regulation: Our top priority when recommending UK bookmakers is their regulatory status. We exclusively consider operators licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). This ensures that every bookmaker featured on our list is legitimate and safe for users. You can trust that all sites mentioned here comply with UKGC regulations and offer secure betting environments.

Gambling responsibly: Our assessment hinges on a bookmaker’s commitment to responsible gambling. We examine their implementation of essential tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, reality checks, and self-exclusion options. Our recommended boxing betting sites demonstrate a genuine dedication to protecting their customers and promoting safe gambling practices.

Markets & odds: What is a boxing betting site without a good selection of markets featuring competitive boxing betting odds? Punters want more than just a fight winner market now with the best boxing betting sites offering you the chance to bet on the method of victory, number of blows landed, total knockdowns and more.

Boxing offers: When a big fight rolls around, we want to see online boxing betting sites bring out the offers, such as enhancing the odds on a fighter to win via stoppage. It’s not always easy to find boxing-related offers so we’ve given preference to those betting sites that do make an effort.

Betting app: An online bookmaker needs to have a good betting app if it is to thrive in a crowded marketplace. Most bets are now placed using betting apps and boxing punters will want an app that is fast to load, easy to navigate and offers them the same usability as a bookmaker’s desktop site.

Customer experience: The quality of user experience across desktop, mobile, and app platforms is a key factor in our selection process. We look for intuitive site designs, logical navigation, and overall ease of use. Additionally, we consider the accessibility and effectiveness of customer support services, as prompt issue resolution contributes significantly to a positive betting experience.

Best boxing betting sites

William Hill

William Hill has an impressive boxing reputation. Having forged sponsorships and partnerships with key figures and organisations in the sport, William Hill is a brand that oozes reliability among boxing betting sites.

Key features

William Hill know what they’re talking about when it comes to boxing betting and that much is evident with the range of markets available online. These are available early, often as soon as the fight has been confirmed, while further betting options are added in the days and hours ahead of the bout.

William Hill also runs promotions with enhanced odds and free bets for major bouts, while they use their create-a-bet #YourOdds tool to come up with unique futures bets for boxing.

Pros and cons

Their website and app might not be as modern as some rivals, but they do what they say they do and their enhanced boxing odds and free bets make them a strong choice.

Summary

William Hill is great for boxing betting, offering plenty to fight fans. Free bet offers, enhanced odds, plentiful markets and one-off futures bets, all from a trusted and established bookmaker, make it one of the heavyweights of boxing betting sites.

Betfred

Betfred is another brand that has strong ties with boxing and you’ll regularly see their logo at ring side come fight night. Those tempted to investigate what Betfred has to offer as a boxing betting site as unlikely to be disappointed.

Key features

They offer an extensive list of markets available for upcoming fights and great ante-post betting odds for scheduled bouts. Their odds are competitive across the board, while Betfred will regularly prove bet boosts and free bets during the build-up to major bouts.

Pros and cons

While the betting site has clean aesthetics and is straightforward to use, it doesn’t offer live streaming of the big events.

Summary

Their great range of ante-post betting odds, bet boosts and free bets makes Betfred a firm favourite when it comes to betting on boxing.

Bet365

As the best all-rounder in the game, bet365 will not be beaten when it comes to boxing betting odds, offering the best value for almost every market.

Key features

Having the top odds on the majority of bouts is just one part of bet365’s excellent package as a boxing betting site. New customers can use all of the free bets they receive from the bet £10, get £30 sign up offer to wager on boxing, while bet365 are one of a handful of bookmakers to offer boxing bet builders.

Pros and cons

In recent years, bet365 have made a number of improvements to their betting site and app in recent years, providing a better user experience, including statistics and graphics to support live betting.

Summary

There are few better bookmakers generally than bet365, who challenge for the undisputed crown as the best boxing betting site through a combination of excellent hardware, good offers and the much vaunted bet365 boxing betting odds.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports catches the eye for the quality of their promotions and if you like placing acca bets or receiving early payouts then BoyleSports could be the boxing betting site for you.

Key features

BoyleSports are unique in offering to settle bets on the fight winner early should your selection knockdown his opponent. This offer applies to singles and multiples, and ties in with the boxing betting site’s excellent selection off acca offers.

When placing an accumulator with three selections or more, punters can choose to either take out Acca Insurance or an Acca Boost. Should they choose Acca Insurance, they’ll get their stake back in free bets should one leg of the acca let them done. An Acca Boost will see the profits boosted on all winning multiples.

Finally, place five accumulators with a minimum stake of £5 and you’ll receive a free £5 acca bet.

Pros and cons

The early payout offer is great, but the odds are far shorter in the early payout market than you’ll find in the regular fight winner market.

Summary

The entire BoyleSports boxing betting package is impressive, offering punters a god selection of offers, a great range of markets and a strong boxing betting app.

Parimatch

As one of the UK’s new betting sites, Parimatch has quickly still made strides into the boxing betting realm with an impressive product.

Key features

Powered by BV Gaming, Parimatch has detailed betting markets available for a host of fights across the world and the odds available are competitive across the board, ensuring the users get value for money.

Pros and cons

Parimatch is a solid platform for wagering that is both easy on the eye and easy to navigate. Although they let themselves down slighty as a live betting site due to a lack of streaming, there are statistics and graphics on hand to support your in-play bets.

Summary

An impressive entry to the list of best boxing betting sites thanks to Parimatch’s detailed betting market, competitive odds and all the stats you need to make a decision on any in-play bets.

Boxing betting markets

Whether you are a traditional bettor or fancy something a bit different, the best boxing betting sites have you covered, usually from the day the fight is announced.

Alongside the usual fight winner, method of victory, total rounds and round betting options you will find a range of specials.

These are usually available in the run-up to the event and include things like time of knockdown, points deductions and whether the fight will go the distance.

The increased use of statistics in sport also means that you can now wager on under/over for the number of punches thrown and number of shots landed by the respective fighters.

Features

With fights in such demand from TV and streaming companies, you won’t find any of the major bouts available to watch on live betting sites, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wager on a bout in-play. The best boxing betting sites will offer a good selection of markets to wager on while the fight is taking place.

Cash-out options are available, but you will have to be quick as the settlement figures will be changing all the time.

Early payouts are not yet commonplace in boxing betting, but BoyleSports do payout if your selection knocks down their opponent, even if they go on to lose or draw the bout.

Best boxing betting apps

Apps for sports betting are probably more important than a website, after all, most people now bet through a mobile device.

You can tell that for some companies this is where they are spending their time and resources as well, because they know if the process is not quick and easy then they are likely to lose the customer.

Take the Bet365 app as an example. It has a rating of 4.7/5 on the App Store from 316,000 reviews and 4.7/5 on the Google Play Store from over 130,000 reviews, which is a good indicator that it’s a strong betting app.

Betfred’s app is also a great option, just like its website it has clean aesthetics and offers straightforward use, and the ratings seem to back this up. It scores 4.5/5 in the App Store from more than 34,000 reviews and 4.2/5 on the Google Play Store after more than 500,000 downloads.

Ratings can be taken with a pinch of salt, but our team of experts would both concur with the view that these are two excellent boxing betting apps. They found both to be easy to navigate, offer great functionality and quick to load.

Bonuses and promotions for boxing betting

Free bets

Free bets aren’t exclusively for new boxing betting site customers with many bookmakers giving them out when bettors meet certain conditions.

Betway, BetVictor and Kwiff all run loyalty clubs where punters can earn free bets each week when they bet certain amounts. These free bets can then be used to wager on boxing.

Some online boxing betting sites will offer money back as a free bet on losing wagers on bigger fights, while others will occasionally hand out small stake free bets to use on selected markets.

Enhanced odds

The best boxing betting sites will boost the price of multiple bets before a bout, giving punters the best chance possible at a bigger potential payout.

Accas and specials

Some online betting sites for boxing will offer accumulator promotions, such as giving a bettor their stake back if one leg of their multiple lets them down.

The other common type of acca promo is to boost the payout for winning accumulators. Some bookies will boost winnings by up to 100 per cent, although you will likely need to land an acca of at least 14 legs to claim this size of profit boost.

Create-a-bet

Although not many boxing betting sites offer a bet builder tool, some do a variation of a bet builder called a request or create a bet, like #YourOdds by William Hill. Here, boxing bettors put together a wager, send it to a bookmaker and they get their brokers to price up the bet.

Responsible gambling

Prioritising responsible gambling practices is paramount. It’s crucial to view betting as a form of entertainment rather than a guaranteed income source, regardless of your boxing expertise.

When betting on boxing, always approach with the mindset that losses are possible. Only wager amounts you can comfortably afford to lose.

Be aware that boxing betting or gambling on anything can be habit-forming, so implement strategies to maintain control over your time and finances.

Take advantage of the responsible gambling tools provided by betting operators. These include:

Deposit limits

Reality checks

Loss limits

Time-outs

Self-exclusion options

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

Best boxing betting sites summary

While we can recommend what we think are the best boxing betting sites, the truth is that every boxing punter is looking for something different from their bookmaker.

What’s ‘best’ for one person will be different to what’s ‘best’ for another. The important thing is to decide what is important for you and how you like to bet.

Whatever your requirements, hopefully, this information can help you make an informed decision about where you place your boxing bets.

Remember, each of our recommended boxing betting sites are fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring that your personal and financial data is secure. Every boxing betting site listed here is safe and legal, whichever you choose.

