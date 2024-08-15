BetGoodwin sign up offer: BetGoodwin welcome offer 2024

BetGoodwin, one of the UK’s leading betting sites, are running a welcome offer for new customers.

The BetGoodwin sign up offer gives punters that register online 50 per cent of their first day losses back in free bets, with a maximum value up to £25, after three bets of at least £10 each are placed.

BetGoodwin is considered one of the best new betting sites on the market and horse racing punters will appreciate that it specialises in racing promotions.

Once registered, customers can expect a wide range of offers, including free bets on a number of races, including National Hunt and flat racing events. BetGoodwin also offers great promotions for greyhound racing too.

Below we have all the information needed for new customers to take advantage of the BetGoodwin welcome offer, from how to qualify, to the relevant terms and conditions.

Is there a BetGoodwin promo code?

New customers don’t need a BetGoodwin promo code to unlock the welcome bonus. New users simply need to sign up via one of our links on this page, and follow the instructions on the website or app to get 50 per cent of first day losses back as free bets up to £25.

There are conditions to this offer, and it is only available after a customer makes three qualifying wagers worth £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (1/1) or greater.

This offer is valid until just before midnight (23.59) on the day you sign up for BetGoodwin, and bets have to be settled before that period. As such, this offer lends itself to racing, with races taking place across the UK and Ireland seven days a week.

Your BetGoodwin free bets will be credited within 24 hours of your qualifying bets being settled, and the free bets must be used within seven days. Qualifying bets can be placed on any sport in the sportsbook.

The offer is limited to one free bet per person, family, household, email address, IP address, telephone number, same payment account number and shared, and cannot be used in conjunction with another BetGoodwin new customer offer.

How to claim the BetGoodwin welcome offer Step 1: Visit BetGoodwin via one of the links on this page by clicking on the BetGoodwin 50 per cent of day one losses back up to £25 tab. Step 2: Click the join now button before signing up for BetGoodwin using your personal details, including name, age and address. Step 3: Confirm your registration, before depositing funds to make your three qualifying wagers of £10+ each via one of the accepted payment methods, such as a debit card. Step 4: Place three qualifying wagers worth £10+ each on three separate events with evens (1/1) or greater and ensure they settle within the first day of your registration. Step 5: All wagers that have settled before 23:59 on the first day of your registration with BetGoodwin will be eligible for the money back offer if those bets have lost. Step 6: You will receive 50 per cent of your losses back up to £25 on any day one losses within 24 hours.

Key terms and conditions for the BetGoodwin new customer offer

BetGoodwin apply all of their general terms and conditions to their BetGoodwin sign up offer, so be sure to read the T&Cs in depth, before opting in for this offer, but for your convenience we’ve picked out some of the key terms.

There’s no BetGoodwin bonus code required, allowing users to proceed straight to the sign up process.

Those wanting to take up the offer must be aged 18 or over, and it is only available for new customers based in the United Kingdom.

To reiterate the conditions, customers must place three qualifying wagers worth £10+ each on separate events with odds worth evens (1/1) or greater.

Bets must be settled before midnight (23.59) on the first day of your registration to qualify for the money back bonus. Your losing bets are eligible to receive 50 per cent of losses back up to a total value of £25.

Free bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours of bets being settled, and the free bets are active for up to seven days and can be used across a wide range of sports, including horse racing.

Any stake will be deducted from free bet returns, and the offer cannot be used in combination with other BetGoodwin promotions.

How BetGoodwin’s sign up offer compares to other leading bookies

The BetGoodwin sign up offer is solid on the market compared to rivals, although it does lag behind many of the most established betting sites and even some newer brands.

There are good aspects in that there is no BetGoodwin promo code required, but you will have to deposit and bet £30 to qualify for the offer, which is higher than a lot of other sign up offers, some of which we’ve outlined below.

Bookmaker Welcome offer Bonus code BetMGM Bet £10 get £60 in free bets None required Betfred Bet £10 get £50 in free bets SUMMER50 Tote Bet £10 get £40 in free bets + £10 casino bonus B10G50 SpreadEx Bet £10 get £40 in free bets INDY2024 Bet365 Bet £10 get £30 in free bets INDY2024 William Hill Bet £10 get £30 in free bets None required Betway Matched £30 Acca if your first acca loses + 100 free spins None required

BetGoodwin bonuses for existing customers

BetGoodwin is not only one of the best new betting sites on the scene, but has gatecrashed the horse race betting market. In terms of promotions for existing players, BetGoodwin is arguably the best horse racing betting site around.

BetGoodwin offers money back as bet credits up to £100 in a number of circumstances. If the horse you backed is beaten by under half a length in a chase, or beaten by a nose in any race, this will apply.

The offer will also apply if your horse finishes second to a 50/1 or bigger-priced winner, or falls at the final hurdle when leading.

To qualify for these offers above, customers must bet at least £10 on the winner or a £10 each way stake on a UK or Irish race horse with money. Multiples, ante post bets and bets placed using free bet credit are not eligible for these offers.

Greyhound races have a similar promotion for when your selection in a UK or Irish race is beaten by a short head, with free bet credits available up to £100. All terms and conditions follow the same rules as horse racing promotions.

BetGoodwin also offers Best Odds Guaranteed for bets made between 10am on race day and the start of the event, ensuring that customers get the best possible value on their odds for horse racing.

That is not to say that BetGoodwin overlooks other parts of the sportsbook. As a football betting site it offers a good range of betting markets and competitive odds.

Bet boosts are widely available on a number of sports, including football, cricket, boxing, darts, tennis and more. Boosts can be for single, double and acca bets and are found on the front page of the betting site and betting app.

Reasons to sign up with BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin is the perfect place for horse racing betting online. As an existing customer there are plenty of great offers to use for bets for UK and Irish racing.

BetGoodwin offers the best money back bonuses in the business worth up to £100 if your horse loses in a variety of circumstances.

Greyhound bettors are also accommodated with short head losses, eligible for the same money back offer worth up to £100.

BetGoodwin also offer regular bet boosts for other sports that are found on the front page of the betting site, including football and more. It will also have other offers available ahead of major events.

BetGoodwin also offer live betting, cash outs/partial cash outs and football bet builders (known as create a bet), with live streaming also available on horse racing.

They have a comprehensive responsible gambling commitment too, with users able to access the responsible gambling page through the sidebar.

There you will find a range of measures to support users that require assistance, including deposit limits, self-assessments, timeouts, self-exclusion, profit/loss indicators, payment blocks and account closures. Links to charities and healthcare providers are also on hand.

BetGoodwin sign up offer in review

The BetGoodwin sign up offer is relatively straightforward, from landing on the welcome offer page to verifying identity and being able to bet easily.

BetGoodwin offers a competitive welcome offer compared to its rivals, offering 50 per cent of first-day losses back up to £25, which is not quite as valuable as others on the market, but still a solid welcome bonus.

Pros Cons Quick turnaround on receiving the free bets Have to place three bets worth £30+ to unlock offer Offer is open to all sports, not just racing Requires a losing bet to qualify for free bets Reasonable minimum odds terms of 1/1 Short window to claim offer, having to place bets and settle within a day

That said, if you are looking a good site that is primarily tailored towards horse and greyhound racing and can afford the initial £30 to make the most of the offer, this is a decent option.

It would have been better to have a longer timeframe to claim the offer though, as some punters may not wish to place three £10+ bets in one day, all of which have to be settled on the same day.

All in all the BetGoodwin welcome offer is a decent betting experience but their ongoing promotions and specials are more interesting and will likely be of more appeal to new customers.

Responsible gambling online

Remember to always practice responsible gambling. From the moment you sign up for a bookmaker, you must always remain in control of your budget and remember that gambling is not a way to make money online. Even if you’re a sports expert, you are still likely to lose bets, so only stake an amount you feel comfortable losing.

BetGoodwin ensure that it has a wealth of support measures available for users that require assistance. Deposit limits, self-assessments, timeouts, self-exclusion, profit/loss indicators, payment blocks and account closures are among the tools in place should you require support from the operator.

Charities and healthcare providers are also at hand to offer support if necessary. You can contact the options below for assistance:

