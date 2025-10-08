Punters are always looking for better value on their favourite betting markets, and enhanced odds and price boost offers are two of the best ways to significantly increase potential returns for UK bettors.

Enhanced odds offers and boosted odds allow punters to bet on events at better-than-market odds, with a large number of UK betting sites now offering daily enhanced odds as standard.

Enhanced odds typically boost standard prices by 20-100 per cent or more (though with stake limits), while price boost offers can increase the odds on popular markets around Premier League football, horse racing, and other major sporting events.

In this guide, we’ve provided details on our recommended betting sites for price boost offers and enhanced odds as we dive into some of the offers currently available to UK punters.

All of our recommended sites are licensed and regulated; you can find out more information below.

Top 5 Betting Sites for Enhanced Odds

Below is a table showing a brief comparison between the best online bookmakers for enhanced odds and price boosts:

Betting site Enhanced odds & price boost offers William Hill Epic odds, acca boost, bet builder win boost, daily price boosts BetVictor Daily enhanced prices on a range of sports, boosts on football & racing, Lucky Dip tool Coral Enhanced odds across multiple sports, price boosts on pre-built accumulators and racing multiples BoyleSports Bet builder boosts, acca boosts, daily price boosts, enhanced odds on specials or ante-post Bet365 Super boost offer, enhanced payouts for racing, bet builder boosts and accumulator winning bonus

William Hill

William Hill run various price boost offers each and every day, displaying them prominently across the homepage. The biggest and best of their enhanced odds package are the ‘Epic Boost’ promos, which involve significantly bumping up the price of a single bet for a popular betting event.

William Hill also provide daily price boosts on a huge range of sports, which are easy to find on the relevant homepage of the sport.

In addition, the company offer regular acca and bet builder boosts, with customers able to get double their winnings with the acca boost as well as a bet builder win boost of up to 25 per cent on selected football games.

Like a lot of the best horse racing betting sites, Hills offer a daily racing winnings boost, which is available each day for one racing bet with a maximum stake of £20.

BetVictor

BetVictor provide customers with a super boost for selected football bets and daily enhanced prices on football multiples. Most English and top level European games will have bet boosts, including enhanced football odds on a pre-built bet builder.

Additionally, price boosts and bet boosts are available on a wide range of racing markets daily, along with a variety of daily enhanced selections across multiple sports.

The Lucky Dip tool can significantly improve the odds of a random selection from a market of your choice too, while the mobile app contains an enhanced odds notification system so customers can keep up to date.

Coral

Coral provide daily enhanced odds across multiple sports, with a particular focus on racing and football.

There are price boosts on pre-built accumulators and racing multiples, alongside the chance to earn super boost tokens from the free-to-play Coral Rewards Shaker. In addition, there are free-to-play football super series events with free bets, cash payments and odds boost tokens among the potential prizes.

BoyleSports

Boyles are one of the specialist bet builder sites when it comes to offers, with 25 to 50 per cent winnings boosts for Premier League and Champions League matches. The bet builder boost is also available for NFL and selected rugby tournaments.

There are plenty of price boost markets within matches too, and big Premier League or Champions League games will often have 10 or more price boosts available.

Boyles also runs Premium Boosts, which enhance the odds on specials or ante-post wagers, such as boosting the odds on Europe to win the Ryder Cup.

As well as daily price boosts on a range of racing markets, Boyles also offer acca rewards boosts on winning accumulators too.

Bet365

The bet365 Super Boost is revered for enhancing the odds of a favourite or strong fancy at major racing meetings and for big football games. The Super Boost tends to be reserved for the weekend of a big sporting event, but more standard bet boosts are regularly found on the home page too, covering a variety of sports.

Bet builder boosts are available for selected football games and are indicated with an icon comprising the number of boosts next to two upward-pointing arrows.

Bet365 are one of a handful of football betting sites offering enhanced payouts on winning accumulators with a 100 per cent bonus available, while there is a new enhanced payout option for racing too, where bettors select a position where they think a horse will finish, receiving an enhanced payout if they finish higher.

Enhanced Odds vs Price Boost Offers: What's the Difference?

These two terms are often used interchangeably in the UK betting market. However, we have defined each term below:

Enhanced odds: Typically refers to significantly improved odds on selected markets, often with branded programs (for example, ‘Epic Odds’ or ‘Super Boost’).

Price boost offers: This is a more general term for any odds improvement, and sometimes these are customer-requested.

Users should note that some bookmakers use "enhanced odds" for betting sign up offers and new customer promotions. "Price boost" is often used for daily or regular ongoing promotions for existing customers.

There are also often settlement differences, as some enhanced odds pay in bonus credits, while price boosts are more commonly paid as cash.

Overall, the key similarity is that both offer better-than-market odds with maximum stake limits.

How to Find Price Boost Offers and Enhanced Odds

There are several different ways in which bettors can find enhanced odds on betting sites. The first step is knowing where to look – be sure to check for logos and head to the offers and promotions section on your online betting app or site. Note that there are differences on mobile devices and desktop sites, while some price boosts are exclusive to mobile or apps.

As well as checking for welcome offers, be sure to look at social media and promotional emails. If you are signed up to a betting site, they’ll occasionally send out exclusive price boosts via email.

The Independent will often have exclusive enhanced odds offers available for big events, as do other third-party websites.

Finally, remember that certain times of year are better for new offers, with price boosts and enhanced odds more frequent around big sporting events and race meetings, such as a football World Cup to the Cheltenham Festival.

The best betting sites will have daily price boosts, expanding the range of options at weekends.

Responsible gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using casino apps, poker sites, bingo sites, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on new online casinos, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

Enhanced odds FAQs

Q What are enhanced odds? Enhanced odds are simply significantly improved odds on selected markets that a betting site may choose to offer. They often come related to big sporting events, though some sites run regular branded offers on various sports markets each week. Q Can you use a free bet with a price boost? Sometimes. Some offers will allow users to use a free bet on a price boost, though often these will come with terms that restrict all winnings to be used as free bets, rather than as cash to withdraw. Most of the time, you will be unable to use a free bet with a price boost. Q Are odds boosts worth it? Odds boosts can offer plenty of added value to bets, though users need to consider whether the bet is still worth making before staking. Be sure not to be tempted by enhanced odds on unlikely bets.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.