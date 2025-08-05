Football Odds: Compare prices across UK tournaments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anyone who is a regular football bettor is unlikely to wager on just one competition and will therefore appreciate the availability of a range of odds for various tournaments right at their fingertips.

We’ve pulled together the latest outright football odds from betting sites for top UK competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup and SPFL, with live odds on title winners, relegation, top scorer markets and upcoming matches.

Our betting odds comparison football widgets will help punters compare odds from online bookmakers. The prices shown are the best football odds currently available and any changes made by bookmakers due to injuries, transfers, suspensions and other factors will automatically be updated.

Read on to find the latest football betting odds today.

UK Football Odds Today

Bettors looking for the best football odds on the outright winners of the Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Scottish Premiership don’t need to go any further.

Alongside the latest title betting, punters can find the odds for the upcoming matches in the relevant competition, meaning bettors can seamlessly go from checking the latest Premier League odds to League Two odds, should they choose.

Top Goalscorer Odds

Find the best top goalscorer odds across the main competitions in the UK, including the Premier League, the EFL and Scottish Premiership.

Odds will update automatically according to the latest prices available at online bookmakers and betting apps.

Relegation Odds

The fight to survive can often provide more engaging betting heats than the race for the title, particuarly as most divisions have at least three relegation spots to fill.

Check out the best relegation odds for the Premier League, Football League and Scottish Premiership below.

Best Football Odds UK: Where To Bet

Our dedicated football betting sites page will help you to find the best bookmakers for you based on your gambling preferences, whether that be Premier League betting, bet builders and accas or in-play wagering.

Overall, Bet365 is the best football betting site due to the all-round quality of its product, from an easily navigable site to extensive football betting markets, great odds across the board and the best in-play service.

talkSPORT BET is the best choice if you want to focus on Premier League betting sites, with great Premier League odds. regular Premier League-specific promotions, as well as the Footie Rewards scheme – offering up to £10 in free bets each week – and a free-to-play game called Footie 4 Play, with £2,500 up for grabs for correctly predicting four Premier League scorelines.

BoyleSports is the top pick for accumulators, with their Acca Rewards and Acca Loyalty promotions rewards punters with acca boosts, acca insurance and even a £5 free acca every time you place five accumulator bets.

Finally, William Hill is the best site for football price boosts, with bet builder and acca boosts alongside enhanced prices on singles and multiples across all of the top competitions.

Responsible Gambling

If you’re having a bet on the football, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Always treat free bet offers or casino bonuses with an element of caution. They are widely available on gambling apps, but always check the terms and conditions, and consider whether they are worth your attention.

If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.