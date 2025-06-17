Punters are spoilt for choice these days with hundreds of betting sites to choose from when it comes to betting on sports online.

The days of being limited to whichever bookmaker was nearest to where you lived are long gone and bettors are spoilt for choice when it comes to online bookmakers, with countless options.

That’s why we’ve spent months researching the best betting sites to deliver impartial and reliable insights for readers.

Placing a small deposit into a newly opened betting account usually enables punters to access free bets to use on sports of their choice, which helps to get a feel for the bookmaker you’ve just invested in.

Our review of the best betting sites UK punters can find draws on research, experience and first-hand testing to assess each platform’s odds selection, security measures, bonus offerings and more.

By leveraging trusted third-party data and our reporting standards, we endeavour to provide readers with an accurate and up-to-date guide to choosing the right bookmaker.

Top 10 Betting Sites UK June 2025

open image in gallery Our Top 10 Best Betting Sites ( The Independent )

Rest assured that all of our recommended bookies are fully regulated and licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) and we’ve even provided a link to their license number on the UKGC website in the table below.

Rank Bookmaker Best For UKGC Account No. 1 Bet365 Football 55148 2 William Hill Horse Racing 39225 3 BoyleSports Golf 39469 4 Parimatch Boxing 39576 5 Unibet Cricket 45322 6 BetMGM In-Play Betting 39198 7 Betway Free Bet Club 39372 8 Betfred Accumulators 39544 9 BetVictor Live Streaming 39576 10 NetBet Bet Builders 39170

1. Bet365 – Best For Football Betting

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

The last 20 years have seen Bet365 become the industry leader among football betting sites, while their all-round appeal has led to their popularity with all types of punters.

The Stoke-based firm cater for their customers with innovative markets on all sports, but they are particularly strong on football and recently backed up this commitment by agreeing a three-year deal to become Uefa’s first betting partner for the Champions League.

Recommended Best Football Betting Sites UK

Bet365’s European football offerings have an abundance of price boosts, early payouts and free-to-play games surrounding the continent’s premier club competition.

The only slight disappointment with Bet365’s football product is that live streaming of Champions League matches is not available.

open image in gallery Bet365 give customers the chance to win Champions League tickets ( Bet365 )

You can use the Bet365 bonus code INDY2025 to claim a new customer offer which sees players receive £30 in free bets when they deposit and stake £10.

New and existing customers can also take advantage of the Bet365 Super Boost, where odds are bolstered on a particular selection in one of the most popular betting events that day.

Bet365 Pros Bet365 Cons ✓ High quality live streaming service ✗ No Champions League streaming despite Uefa partnership ✓ One of the strongest welcome offers going ✗ Less free bet promotions than a lot of their rivals ✓ Biggest variety of Champions League odds we’ve seen

Overall, the positives definitely outweigh the very slight drawbacks on Bet365, and it’s not only football that they specialise in. In my eyes, they’re up there with the best for a range of different sports, from horse racing to tennis. Chris Wilson, The Independent

2. William Hill – Best For Horse Racing Betting

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

William Hill is a well-respected, award-winning bookmaker having picked up the award for Best Horse Racing Betting Operator at the 2024 EGR Operator Awards, making them the premier option for racing punters in the UK.

One of the main reasons it’s the best option for racing bettors is because of their best odds guaranteed promo for bets placed after 8am online.

It’s a handy concession for early-morning backers and 8am is the earliest BOG commencement time we’ve found.

open image in gallery William Hill’s BOG promo begins at 8am daily, the earliest around ( William Hill )

Like Bet365, Hills offer new customers a sizeable bonus for signing up, with players gifted £30 in bonuses once they register and bet £10 via a mobile device after using the William Hill promo code R30.

The bonus is paid out as three £10 free bets. These can be used as horse racing free bets, but are also available to wager on any other sport, excluding virtual sports.

Not only do they offer healthy bonuses for new customers, but Hills offer regular price boosts with their Epic Boost feature, and they are also a bookmaker that gives away free bets to existing customers for big events like the Cheltenham Festival.

On the negative side, William Hill’s live streaming package is not quite up to scratch compared to some other racing bookmakers, like Bet365 for example, who provide users with access to a large archive of horse races to study.

William Hill Pros William Hill Cons ✓ Racing Epic Boost promo available on any race ✗ Live stream service not as good as Bet365 ✓ BOG promo begins at 8am daily ✗ Sign up offer needs to be claimed via mobile device ✓ Daily extra places races ✗ No free-to-play racing prediction game unlike rival bookies ✓ Sign up offer is valid on horse racing odds

With top price guarantees, BOG and Non-Runner Money Back on several festivals, William Hill’s racing product is unbeatable at the moment. It’d be good to see a free racing prediction game – like you can find on Bet365 and Betway – but overall it is an undoubtedly strong offering. Chris Wilson, The Independent

3. BoyleSports – Best For Golf Betting

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Established by John Boyle in 1982, BoyleSports is one of the best bookmakers available in the UK, especially when it comes to golf betting.

Each-way betting is very popular with golf punters and Boyles allow customers to choose their own terms.

Recommended Best Golf Betting Sites

For example, you may want to back Rory McIlroy each-way but you can select six, 10 or 12 places with the odds reflected accordingly.

Boyles also run regular promotions around the majors, most notably their early payout feature whereby you’ll receive a return if your tournament winner pick is the outright leader after three rounds, regardless of the final result.

open image in gallery This Boyles golf promo is a big hit with golf punters ( Boylesports )

Away from golf, live streaming of horse racing is available on the BoyleSports site as well as their online betting app and the quality of the stream is excellent.

As are the various promotions and bonuses available to customers which are neatly dotted around the site.

The BoyleSports loyalty programme, called BoyleXtra, provides free bets and exclusive offers as well as prize draws to ensure you get the most out of your time betting with them.

New players can gain £30 in free bets via the BoyleSports sign up offer once they have placed a minimum bet of £10 at odds in excess of evens, while they’ll also throw in £10 credit for their casino sites too. Not only that, new customers get a 25 per cent winnings boost on all Premier League, Champions League and Europa League bet builders.

BoyleSports Pros BoyleSports Cons ✓ New improved welcome offer ✗ Live chat customer support not available 24/7 like some rival bookies ✓ Easy-to-use betting app with live streaming available ✗ In-play statistics not as comprehensive as other betting sites ✓ Lots of promotions for golf and various other sports

It is difficult to find many meaningful faults with BoyleSports, which is why it’s received a five-star rating. Their golf offerings are second to none, but they’re also very good for other major sports such as racing and rugby betting. Chris Wilson, The Independent

4. Parimatch – Best For Boxing Betting

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Established in 1994, Parimatch has gained a fine reputation for innovation since entering the UK market in recent years, so much so that they’ve become the go-to online bookmaker for big boxing and UFC bouts.

It’s very common for Parimatch to run special welcome offers ahead of big fights, usually in the form of a ludicrously large price boost on either fighter to win.

Recommended Boxing Betting Sites

For example, when Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury fought for the second time in December 2024, new customers could pick their winner at odds of 50/1.

open image in gallery We took up this unique sign up offer on Parimatch ( Parimatch )

They do similar offers for UFC betting and big Premier League games too. The only downside is that such offers are usually restricted to new customers only.

Meanwhile, Parimatch is known to be one of the safest betting sites for responsible gambling, with their current CEO Sergey Portnov a former ‘Leader of the Year’ winner at the prestigious SBC Awards, thanks to his commitment to maintaining ethical practices.

New customers can currently gain a welcome bonus of £20 in free bets, but if the terms and conditions don’t suit you there are various other Parimatch sign up offers under their offers tab.

Parimatch Pros Parimatch Cons ✓ Wide variety of sign up offers ✗ The best offers are reserved for new customers ✓ Genuine enthusiasm for responsible gambling ✗ T&Cs not always the clearest on welcome promos ✓ Unique promotions among boxing betting sites

While not perfect, we’ve given Parimatch a healthy score of four stars due to the emphasis on responsible betting and the value on offer in their welcome promos. Nevertheless, the presence of more promotions for existing customers would probably bring this bookie up to the top level. Chris Wilson, The Independent

5. Unibet – Best For Cricket Betting

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Launched online in 1999, Unibet has a long history of award-winning bookmaking.

During the noughties, they were recognised as the European Sportsbook of the Year in 2006, 2008 and 2009 by the international magazine Egaming Review, while they were also crowned Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the 2014 IGA Awards.

Recommended Best Cricket Betting Sites

Today, they rank among the best betting sites across all of Europe and in particular the UK where they have really improved their offers on horse racing, football and cricket betting.

open image in gallery We found the level of detail in Unibet’s in-play cricket stats to be very helpful ( Unibet )

For cricket, Unibet offer a range of promotions for major events such as the IPL and The Hundred, while they also offer live cricket streaming for select events on Unibet TV.

The standard Unibet sign up offer provides new players with £40 in bonuses if they deposit and bet £10, but £20 of this credit is a casino bonus which may not appeal to every punter.

Unibet Pros Unibet Cons ✓ Choice of sign-up offers ✗ Main sign-up offer restricts 50% of bonus funds to casino ✓ Excellent in-play betting experience with numerous live streaming events ✗ App could be improved when compared with other UK bookies ✓ Multi-award winning sportsbook

One of the major positives when betting with Unibet is the variety of markets they offer for smaller sports. If you are a player that scours the betting landscape for value and innovation – as well as a wider range of sports – then Unibet is a solid option to consider. Chris Wilson, The Independent

6. BetMGM – Best For In-Play Betting

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

BetMGM is undoubtedly one of the best new betting sites in the UK having begun their journey into the British gambling market in 2023.

Arriving with a reputation as one of the best casino sites and sports betting operators in the US, BetMGM have made giant strides in the UK in the last 18 months, aggressively marketing their horse racing and in-play products in particular.

Recommended Best Live Betting Sites

You’ll find a vast selection of in-play options, from the most popular sports to bet on such as football and tennis, to niche betting events in eSports and table tennis.

The data available to punters when live betting on tennis is particularly impressive, with real-time stats and head-to-head records, plus winning first serve and break point conversion percentages all updated by the minute.

open image in gallery BetMGM’s instant betting feature combined with live data creates an excellent in-play betting experience ( BetMGM )

The BetMGM sign up offer provides new customers with £40 in free bets once you sign up and bet £10.

It comes in the form of four £10 tokens that are free to use across several different sports and features, namely football, racing and bet builders.

For existing customers, the best promotions are centred around odds boosts such as Golden Silks, which is their daily boosts on horse racing, and golden acca which is a profit boost for football accumulators.

BetMGM Pros BetMGM Cons ✓ Valuable welcome offer valid on multiple sports ✗ Not the fastest for processing withdrawals ✓ Top quality in-play betting product ✗ Not as many ongoing promotions as rival bookies ✓ Golden Goals promo gives customers a chance to win £1m

We particularly like BetMGM’s in-play experience and their international racing markets, with races from America, Dubai, Australia and more all available on a daily basis. however, these in-play options are not limited to horse racing, with football a particular draw too. Chris Wilson, The Independent

7. Betway – Best Free Bet Club

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Betway are one of the most recognisable bookmakers in the country given their huge sponsorship presence in any number of sports, but predominantly football.

The simplicity of Betway’s Free Bet Club makes it stand out as the best loyalty promotion among the best UK betting sites.

Moreover, you don’t have to stake a huge amount in order to qualify for the weekly free bets, unlike some bookies out there.

open image in gallery We found Betway’s website to be more difficult to navigate than their app ( Betway )

With the Betway Free Bet Club, punters who bet £25 per week on sports multiples – either accumulators or bet builders with three or more selections – will be rewarded with £10 in free bets (two £5 tokens).

All you have to do is opt in via the Betway promotions page and meet the qualifying terms week to week to collect your free bets.

The current Betway sign up offer is a £30 matched bet plus 100 free spins on their casino, but those on a lower budget can choose a bet £10 get £10 alternative offer via the link above.

Betway Pros Betway Cons ✓ Best Free Bet Club on the market ✗ Offers and promotions hidden away ✓ Very good betting app with live streaming ✗ Website not easy to navigate compared to the app ✓ Great for multis with bet builder and acca insurance

What is particularly appealing about the Betway Free Bet Club is how much value you can get back. By meeting the weekly criteria, you receive £10 in free bets for every £25 staked, effectively giving you 40 per cent back to reinvest. It’s a great way to get extra bets for your money if you’re someone who wagers regularly. Chris Wilson, The Independent

8. Betfred – Best For Accumulators

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Betfred have been a leading bookmaker in the UK since the 1960s and, after accumulating a large number of high street betting shops since the turn of the century, have since embraced the move to the online betting market.

New customers can enter a Betfred promo code then bet £10 to get a £50 welcome bonus, which includes two free £10 accumulator bets, while the remaining three £10 tokens can be used on any sports betting markets.

open image in gallery We used the Betfred bonus code BETFRED50 to claim £50 in free bets ( Betfred )

There’s no doubt this welcome offer is up there with the best of them, but once you move past the newcomer stage there’s lots of ongoing promotions to take advantage of.

This includes Acca Flex whereby you can receive a bonus on your football accumulator winnings, or cash back if your multi only fails by one result.

There are similar offerings for racing fans too, with 10% bonus funds added to winning Tricasts, Lucky 15s and Yankees for example.

The same bonuses can also be collected for winning greyhound accumulators.

As well as several accumulator promotions, Betfred’s punters can earn sizeable profit boosts with Goal Fever, Double Delight and Hat-Trick Heaven, among other solid football bonuses.

Darts, rugby and NFL are all catered for too with ongoing bonus offers found under the promotions tab.

Betfred Pros Betfred Cons ✓ One of the best sign-up offers on the market ✗ Only 7 days in which to use the £50 bonus funds ✓ Accumulator promos available on several sports ✗ Multis must have 5+ results to qualify for Acca Flex promo ✓ No wagering requirements on free bet offers ✗ Bet builders are not eligible for cash out

Betfred are undoubtedly one of the top 10 bookmakers in the UK in terms of their overall offerings. However, the only reason they don’t get a five-star review is because there are a lot of T&Cs to meet in their promos, so make sure you do your homework before opting in. Chris Wilson, The Independent

9. BetVictor – Best For Live Streaming

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

The BetVictor sign up offer may not be as appealing as some of their competitors, but players who sign up have access to a multitude of unique sports betting markets, with a strong focus on football and horse racing in particular.

BetVictor boast a really good live betting platform and have an excellent user-friendly app and website which gives bettors access to their high-quality live streaming service.

This will appeal to horse racing fans in particular, as BetVictor stream live racing from the UK, Ireland, France, USA, South Africa and the UAE.

All you need is a positive betting balance in your account, or you’ll also have access if you’ve placed a bet within the last 24 hours.

open image in gallery The BetFinder tool is one of many very useful features on BetVictor ( BetVictor )

However, be aware that if you plan to unlock a live stream by placing a bet, only outright markets will qualify and promotions such as price boosts for example are ineligible.

Therefore, the simplest route to accessing live streams is to have some funds resting in your account.

Regular racing offers for new and existing customers – including price boosts, lucky dips, BOG and daily specials – make them one of the best horse racing betting sites in the UK.

As alluded to above, the current BetVictor welcome offer may not be to everyone’s taste.

It’s a bet £20 get £40 in bonuses offer, but £20 of the bonus funds are reserved for casino activity and can’t even be used on their online slots.

BetVictor Pros BetVictor Cons ✓ High-quality live streaming service on desktop and app ✗ 50% of welcome bonus restricted to casino ✓ Only a funded account needed to access streams ✗ £20 deposit required for sign up offer, more than most other sites ✓ One of the top racing betting sites in UK ✗ Only outright bets will unlock live streams

Not all sports betting fans will be enamoured by BetVictor’s sign-up package, but beyond the welcome offer there’s a lot to like, especially in terms of markets for major sports. Their daily specials on racing are notable, while their live racing streams are as smooth as I’ve come across. Chris Wilson, The Independent

10. NetBet – Best For Bet Builders

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

NetBet’s rise to prominence in the UK betting market is down to their dedication to bet builders, which are a relatively recent phenomenon in the bookmaking industry.

Bet builders enable punters to pick and choose several potential outcomes within one game and combine them on one slip at accrued odds.

It’s similar to an accumulator except the focus is usually on one specific match, although the best bet builder sites will allow you to combine selections across multiple matches and even multiple sports.

Recommended A Guide to a Bet Builder

NetBet is one such bookmaker. They pride themselves on their bet builder product and boast one of the largest lists of sports on which bet builders are permitted.

Many betting sites restrict their bet builders to just football, but on NetBet you can choose football, cricket, basketball, American football, ice hockey, baseball, rugby and AFL.

open image in gallery Unlike some other bookies, NetBet let you cash out your bet builders ( NetBet )

Even NetBet’s promotions page is dominated by bet builder offers, with football punters often rewarded with a free £5 bet just for placing a £10 bet builder on a specific game, while similar offers are commonplace during the NFL season.

The NetBet sign up offer is bet builder-centric with punters getting a £10 free bet builder bet and 25 no wagering free spins when they bet £10 or more on any sport at odds of evens or greater after registration.

NetBet Pros NetBet Cons ✓ Ideal sign-up offer for bet builder fans ✗ Welcome offer not as lucrative as others ✓ Lots of ongoing bet builder promos ✗ Verifying account process can be slow ✓ Wide range of sports permitted for bet builders ✗ The withdrawal process could be quicker

I’ve experimented with several bet builder sites over an extensive period and NetBet was a clear winner. Being able to combine NFL bet builder picks with NBA selections on one slip is a real treat for US sports fans especially, and the full list of sports you can include on your bet builder is impressive, opening up an entire new dimension for regular punters. Chris Wilson, The Independent

Best New Betting Sites UK

open image in gallery Our Top 10 New Betting Sites 2025 ( The Independent )

We also keep an eye out for new betting sites making waves in the UK market and a select few can hold their own when compared with the biggest brands.

We’ve been testing the newest UK bookmakers to find the best options for football, horse racing, free bets, price boosts, accumulators and more. Here’s what stood out:

Rank New Betting Site Best For UKGC License 1 Bet442 Football 39483 2 BetGoodwin Horse Racing 2927 3 LiveScore Bet Free Bets 56859 4 talkSPORT BET Price Boosts 39576 5 QuinnBet Accumulators 61011 6 BzeeBet Bet Builders 39483 7 Betano Sign Up Offers 39576 8 CopyBet Betting Tips 53774 9 7Bet Fast Withdrawals 48789 10 Betiton Cash Out 39483

1. 442– Best Football Betting Site

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ☆ ☆

Anyone who has any knowledge of football tactics will know exactly who Bet442 is being aimed at. Taking its name from the most famous football system of all time, Bet442 does alot to please fans of the beautiful game.

There are regular special offers, such as Bet442 giving out a £25 free bet for the Club World Cup when a bettor placed an ante-post wager on the 2025/26 Premier League season.

Bet442’s sign up offer also gives bettors £20 in free football bets when they wager £20 after opening an account. It’s a decent welcome bonus, although it was superseded at the time of writing by a money back Royal Ascot betting offer worth £50.

It’s worth checking to see what sign-up offers are available with Bet442 before opening an account, given the tendency with which they are changed.

Other football-related promotions include an acca boost of up to 77 per cent on winning multiples and a well-built Bet Builder tool that those familiar with any other AspireGlobal betting sites will recognise.

Bet442 Pros Bet442 Cons ✓ Regular football offers ✗ Sign up offers could be simplified ✓ Acca boost of up to 77% ✓ Competitive football betting odds and offers

2. BetGoodwin – Best New Horse Racing Betting Site

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

BetGoodwin focuses on horse racing, and their promotions reflect that, including the BetGoodwin welcome offer of 50 per cent back on your first day losses (up to £25).

They have the biggest range of money back racing offers of any betting sites with punters able to recover up to £100, credited as free bets, should their selection finish second to a 50/1 shot or bigger, be beaten by a nose, lose by under half a length in a chase or fall when leading at the last obstacle.

The first past the post promotion is another nice touch from BetGoodwin, meaning they’ll pay out the initial result of a race and the official result should they differ.

BetGoodwin’s best odds guaranteed promo is only active from 10am on race day, which is later than some betting sites, but it does cover all UK and Irish races, as well as greyhound racing.

BetGoodwin Pros BetGoodwin Cons ✓ Various £100 free bet racing offers ✗ Sign-up offer only applies to first-day bets ✓ Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

3. LiveScore Bet – Best New Bookmaker for Free Bets

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

LiveScore Bet is the perfect new bookmaker for those who get their kicks out of free bets.

The LiveScore Bet sign up offer provides £30 in free bets after a first deposit and bet of £10, while ongoing promotions include refunds for losing bets on Saturday’s early Premier League game and selected horse races.

As a regular acca bettor, I took full advantage of the weekly free £5 acca bet up for grabs on LiveScore Bet. Just opt in and place four or more acca bets, wagering a minimum of £5 on each, to claim the reward.

LiveScore Bet Pros LiveScoreBet Cons ✓ Regular free bet offers on football and racing ✗ Fewer markets than some other new bookies ✓ Weekly free bets via acca club ✓ Early payout and accumulator insurance on football bets

4. talkSPORT BET – Best New Bookie for Price Boosts

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

Launched in 2022, talkSPORT BET offers tons of price boosts across multiple sports, but none more so than football.

Their Lucky Dip tool adds an extra element of fun, giving random enhanced odds on selected bets.

If you aren’t a customer already, there are regular special talkSPORT BET sign up offers to choose from. Recently, they’ve run sign up offers tied to the Cheltenham Festival, Champions League and Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight.

talkSPORT BET Pros talkSPORT BET Cons ✓ Daily boosted odds ✗ Live betting odds could be sharper ✓ Good selection of permanent free bet offers ✓ Regular special sign up offers

5. QuinnBet – Best New Betting Site for Accumulators

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

We've found QuinnBet to have one of the largest number of betting offers of any betting sites UK punters have to choose from. Not all the offers are great, but the plethora of accumulator and system bet promotions they have are good.

Punters can claim a free £5 bet every day by wagering £50 or more on accas (3+ selections), horse racing Yankees, Lucky 15s or bet builders. There’s also a daily acca bonus promotion which rewards bettors with a free bet, up to a maximum of £50,

Successful forecast, tricast, and yankee bets will receive a 10 per cent profit boost, while NFL and NBA bettors can insure their accumulators. Just place an NBA or NFL acca with five or more legs, and if one leg lets you down, QuinnBet will refund your stake in free bets.

Finally, all accumulator and system bets qualify for QuinnBet’s weekly money back offer, meaning bettors can get 25 per cent of their weekly losses refunded as free bets.

QuinnBet Pros QuinnBet Cons ✓ Great selection of accumulator offers ✗ Large stakes required to unlock free bets ✓ Horse racing bettors well catered for ✓ Excellent customer service team

6. BzeeBet - Best New Betting Site For Bet Builders

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ☆☆

Every online bookmaker now has a bet builder tool, but the best betting sites are the ones that have built on the original concept.

Bzeebet allows punters to put together bet builders for Australian Rules, American football, baseball, basketball, cricket, ice hockey, rugby league, rugby union, football and tennis, way more sports than the average betting site.

They also allow you to combine up to 30 markets from one event into a single bet. But more than the range of markets and sports is the ease with which bettors can construct their bet builders.

If a bet builder is available for an event on Bzeebet, there will be a tab at the top of the page. From there, it’s just a matter of combining the selections you want into a single bet.

Bzeebet can certainly do more to raise their stock among betting sites with the Bzeebet welcome offer and their range of promotions areas to improve on. But when it comes to bet builders, they are doing something right.

Bzeebet Pros Bzeebet Cons ✓ Simple and expansive bet builder tool ✗Lack of offers for existing customers ✓ Regular bet boosts on a range of sports

7. Betano - Best New Betting Sites UK For Sign Up Offers

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★☆

Betano are one of a handful of betting sites that consistently produce special sign up offers for new customers to take advantage of.

Whether that’s boosting the odds on Manchester United to win the Europa League to 50/1 or offering Galopin Des Champs at 30/1 to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, there’s usually something different to go with their permanent welcome deals.

The standard Betano welcome deals give punters a choice between a bet £10, get £30 in football free bets or a horse racing-specific promotion worth up to £40 in free bets.

The standard and special sign up offers run by Betano are simple to understand and don’t contain any wagering requirements.

They are a nice introduction to one of the newest betting sites in the UK. The only problem is which one do you choose?

Betano Pros Betano Cons ✓ Regular special sign up offers ✗ Odds could be more competitive ✓ Official Europa League and Aston Villa betting partner ✓ Daily odds boosts

8. CopyBet - Top New Betting Site For Tips

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★☆

CopyBet’s unique selling point is that it allows you to follow and copy the bets of sports betting tipsters, giving you the opportunity to benefit from their knowledge.

It’s easy to check out which betting experts are in form and to start following them, while you are able to access the profile of each tipster to see their stats over the entirety of their time using CopyBet.

However, there’s a lot more to it than just being a platform to follow tips, and they have built one of the best football betting sites in the UK.

The CopyBet sign up offer gives new users £20 in free bets and the entire sum can be wagered on any pre-match of live football market. New users can also claim a 15 per cent daily profit boost token, which can again be used for football betting.

CopyBet will regularly boost the odds of several selections for big football games, while their acca boost promotion is far more achievable than some accumulator betting sites offer with a winning double landing a five per cent boost, and up to a 20 per cent profit boost for successful five-folds.

There’s also the chance to win a £50 free bet or your favourite football team’s shirt with their weekly free-to-play score prediction game.

CopyBet strikes me as being a fair betting site with the way they structure their offers. There are elements we’d like to see improved, such as cleaner sportsbook pages, but football bettors should find plenty to like.

CopyBet Pros CopyBet Cons ✓ Hundreds of tipsters to follow on a transparent platform ✗ Confusing sportsbook layout ✓ Free-to-play score prediction game

9. 7Bet - Best Betting Site For Fast Withdrawals

Launched in the summer of 2024, 7Bet already provides a strong betting service, They mainly cater towards football punters with their promotions, such as money back on losing bets if a match finishes goalless, although their early payout offer does cover tennis, basketball, baseball, American football and ice hockey.

I noticed plenty of little touches you won’t find on some new betting sites, such as a dedicated horse racing section with several streaming options and a good in-play service. What also caught the eye are the payment options and commitment to being among the best fast withdrawal betting sites.

7Bet pledges to process withdrawals, no matter the payment option, the same day as the request is made. Any withdrawal from 7Bet will take no longer than three days, althought in my experience, they were able to transfer my funds in a matter of hours.

7Bet Pros 7Bet Cons ✓ Most withdrawals processed the same day ✗ Poor mobile betting service ✓ Good selection of offers for existing customers

10. Betiton - Betting Sites With Cash Out

Most of the best betting sites offer a cash out function, allowing bettors to lock in an early profit or cut their losses on losing wager.

But how cash out works differs from one online bookmaker to the next, with some resticting which sports or bet types they offer cash out on.

Betiton cover most bases when it comes to cashing out, offering the tool for both single and accumulator bets, while also giving punters the option of a full or partial cash out.

Partial cash out lets bettors claim some winnings earlier, while leaving the remainder in play on the bet.

The best live betting sites are often the top picks for cash out betting too and Betiton’s superb in-play service, where the odds update in real time, means the cash out figure is regularly updated. Once bettors have hit the cash out button, I found Betiton would process the request very quickly.

Betiton Pros Betiton Cons ✓ Cash out offered on a variety of sports and bet types ✗ Lack of offers for exisisting customers ✓ Stylish integration of stats into event pages ✓ Seamless cash out process

Why Trust Us?

Chris Wilson, a betting content producer and sports reporter at The Independent, has spent the last year or so using, testing and reviewing dozens of betting sites across the UK to come up with a list of the best across the country.

We use a range of strict criteria when evaluating betting sites, with each site needing to provide high-value promotions and offers, a wide variety of games and payment methods, efficient customer service and a positive, enjoyable overall experience of gameplay.

In addition, each betting site that The Independent recommends is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that punters are kept safe while betting and that their details are secure.

5 Key Factors to Consider When Choosing a Betting Site

Now that we’ve established the top 10 betting sites and the best new bookmakers, we’d like to provide some advice on what you should consider before choosing the bookie that appeals most to you.

1. Payment Methods

The best betting sites should offer a range of payment methods to suit everyone.

Most UK online bookmakers will still place restrictions on their sign up offers which will require punters to make their first deposit using a debit card, but beyond that, there’s no excuse for only offering a limited number of banking methods.

Further down the page you can read all about the various payment methods you are likely to find on betting sites and the various pros and cons of those methods.

2. User Experience

A betting app or website should be smooth and easy to navigate. Before registering, explore the bookmaker’s site to see if finding the odds and markets you’re interested in is straightforward.

If you're using betting apps, a quick download will show how much storage it requires and whether it offers a seamless experience.

Page load speeds and clear menus are crucial – if a bookmaker’s platform is frustrating, take your bets elsewhere.

3. Customer Support

Reliable customer support is essential. Test a bookmaker’s live chat with a simple query to gauge response times and service quality. Emailing with a general question can also indicate efficiency.

If a bookie lacks live chat or email support, consider whether they prioritise customer service.

Delays in accessing funds or resolving issues can be frustrating, so choosing a bookmaker with prompt, helpful support is a must.

4. Betting Features

Not all betting sites offer features like live streaming, in-play betting, bet builders or cash out. If these are important to you, confirm their availability before joining.

For example, if you enjoy bet builders, ensure they cover your favourite sport.

When in doubt, visit the bookmaker’s help section or ask customer support directly – this also gives insight into their responsiveness.

5. Responsible Gambling Tools

All UK-licensed bookmakers must provide responsible gambling tools, but quality varies.

Self-exclusion, deposit limits and time-out options help players stay in control. Even if gambling feels manageable now, personal circumstances can change.

Before signing up, check what safeguards are in place – choosing a bookmaker with strong responsible gambling features ensures you’re protected, whatever the future holds.

How We Select The Best Betting Sites UK

Selecting the best betting sites involves examining all the key features of an online bookmaker. We test every key feature of a betting site, on both desktop and mobile, to ensure only the best make our list. Here's what we prioritise:

UK Gambling Licence and Player Security

All recommended betting sites hold a licence from the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). This guarantees fair play, secure transactions, and strong player protection measures.

Trustworthiness and Transparency

We make our own decision about a betting site, but that doesn’t mean we don’t consider other punter’s opinions. Reading online user reviews can help us determine a betting site’s credibility. We are also looking for transparency from a bookie, such as clear terms and conditions and a commitment to working with betters to resolve any issues.

User Experience

We test desktop sites and mobile betting apps for ease of navigation, fast loading times, and intuitive design. Both platforms should offer a trouble-free user experience.

Offers and Promotions

Beyond generous welcome offers, we look for regular promotions such as acca insurance, odds boosts, free bet clubs, and money-back specials across multiple sports, not just football and horse racing.

Commitment to Safer Gambling

Safer gambling isn’t a slogan that betting sites can put on their pages. It’s vital that bookmakers operate in a responsible manner and offer tools like deposit limits, time-outs, self-exclusion, and real-time reality checks to help players stay in control.

Betting Sites Payment Methods

Betting sites have moved on from only accepting debit card payments, and there are now a large number of ways for bettors to conduct their financial transactions.

E-wallets, digital payment providers, and pre-paid cards are the norm when it comes to banking with the best betting sites, while Apple Pay and Google Pay have made mobile transactions far more straightforward.

Each payment method accepted by betting sites has its pluses and minuses, and these are my findings on the most popular options.

Debit cards

The most common payment method found on betting sites. Nearly every online bookmaker will accept deposits and withdrawals made via Visa or Mastercard debit cards, and they are often required to complete sign-up offers.

The biggest drawbacks with debit cards are the longer withdrawal times some betting sites place upon debit card transactions and the security risk of storing your card details with an online bookmaker.

Bank transfer

For bettors looking to move large amounts of money, a bank transfer is the most convenient and secure method. However, transaction times can be lengthy with deposits taking days to process.

PayPal

Seen as the original e-wallet provider, PayPal betting sites are now pretty common with the majority of UK online bookmakers accepting PayPal. Both deposits and withdrawals are often processed within minutes and there’s the added security of not needing to hand over any bank details.

The biggest drawback to using PayPal on betting sites is that many don’t accept PayPal deposits when it comes to qualifying for their sign up offers.

Skrill

Skrill betting sites are slightly less common than PayPal, but I found plenty of big brands accept this e-wallet, including BetVictor and William Hill.

Skrill make transactions super easy with their ‘1-tap’ feature and offer enhanced security. However, my research failed to find a single sign up offer that accepted Skrill as an eligible payment method.

Neteller

The least widely accepted e-wallet of the big three providers, Neteller is an option at some of the best betting sites UK punters have to choose from, such as Betfred and Ladbrokes, but is still seen as a bit of a niche option.

Just like Skrill and PayPal, transactions tend to be processed in a matter of hours, sometimes even minutes, and there’s an added layer of security offered by using Neteller. Once again, making an initial deposit using Neteller may mean punters don’t qualify for the welcome offers on betting sites.

Apple Pay

Apply Pay and the Google equivalent have revolutionised how transactions are carried out when using online bookmakers on mobile devices. A couple of taps is all it takes to complete a deposit and payments are instant.

There’s no need to give your card details to Apple Pay betting sites and the service has been improved so bettors can now make withdrawals using Apple Pay. The draw backs of Apple Pay are minor, with the withdrawal limits much lower than most other payment methods.

Google Pay

Google Pay lags behind its main rival for one big reason: you can’t make withdrawals using the service.

Everything else about Google Pay betting sites is the same as Apple Pay when it comes to the speed of transactions, payment limits and security, but Android users missing out on withdrawals is a big issue.

Trustly

Not to be confused with an e-wallet, Trustly is a digital bank transfer payment service that doesn’t require users to enter any bank details on betting sites.

Trustly works with a large number of UK banks, offering a secure payment option with far higher limits on withdrawals than debit cards and e-wallets, while deposits and withdrawals of any amount are processed faster than they would be via a bank transfer.

The biggest issue with Trustly betting sites is that there aren’t that many of them and it can’t be used in conjunction with sign up offers.

Paysafecard

A Paysafecard is a pre-paid debit card that doesn’t require bettors to enter any bank details with most betting sites processing deposits instantly.

The cards do carry a far smaller deposit limit than most payment options for betting sites, but it’s a good way to stay in control of any spending. Most betting sites won’t allow withdrawals using a Paysafecard, but some, such as bet365, do now offer the service.

Credit Cards and Cryptocurrency

The use of credit cards to fund betting accounts was banned in April 2020 in an effort to stop people borrowing money to gamble. As a result, credit cards can no longer be used on betting sites.

Punters may see some betting sites offering the option to pay with certain cryptocurrencies. However, using crypto to fund betting accounts is currently banned in the UK and the betting sites offering the service are off-shore bookmakers that don’t have a UKGC license, meaning they are best avoided at all costs.

What To Bet On Today - June 17

It’s day one of Royal Ascot with the best flat runners from across the globe heading to the Berkshire track for five days of thrilling racing.

The King and Queen will be in attendance on the opening day, which gets underway with the Queen Anne Stakes at 14.30. The feature race of the day is the St James’s Palace Stakes at 15.40 with Field of Gold the favourite in the Royal Ascot odds on most betting sites, just ahead of 2,000 Guineas winner Ruling Court.

There are four more matches in the Club World Cup today with the pick of the fixtures being the clash between Borussia Dortmund and Brazilian giants Fluminense at 17.00.

It’s day two of the HSBC Championship at Queen’s Club with British number one Jack Draper and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz among the big names in action.

Draper is first up, taking on the American Jenson Brooksby, while Alcaraz faces compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. There’s also action on the grass courts of Halle and Berlin throughout the day.

Finally, the Florida Panthers have the chance to wrap up the Stanley Cup finals this evening when they host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the series. The Panthers won Game 5 in Canada and have won ice advantage this evening as they look to make it back-to-back Stanley Cup wins.

Today’s betting tips

Online Betting vs In-Store Betting

Given the large-scale advertising around sporting events, you would be forgiven for thinking that online sports betting dominates the UK gambling industry, but recent data from the UK Gambling Commission confirms otherwise.

The UKGC’s 2024 survey data revealed that 48% of UK adults surveyed had gambled in the previous four weeks, but lottery (32%) and scratchcard activity (14%) made up a large proportion of that figure.

Among UK adults, 9% reported placing a bet during that time, making betting a significant but smaller component of overall gambling activity compared to those who only gamble on lotteries (21%).

A closer look at the sports betting data reveals 8% had put a physical bet on in the previous four weeks, while 6% of those surveyed had placed a bet online.

open image in gallery How online betting activity compares to other forms of gambling ( The Independent )

The bar chart above highlights key trends in UK gambling participation.

A key takeaway from this UKGC data is that in-person betting remains slightly more common than online betting, with bookmaker shops and racetrack activity still holding their own in the industry.

While traditional betting venues still attract a slightly larger volume of activity, the small gap between online and in-person betting is likely to shift towards digital platforms as betting sites and apps offer greater convenience, more competitive odds and better promotions.

Responsible Gambling

A recent study by the UK Gambling Commission found that certain types of gambling are more likely to lead to problem gambling in the future. Using casinos - online and in-person - and betting on sports scored highly on the UKGC’s Problem Gambling Severity Index, and it’s crucial bettors understand the risks before using any gambling sites.

Gambling is a form of entertainment and should never be viewed as a way to make money. No matter how knowledgeable you are about sports, there’s always a chance a bet will lose.

Never bet more than you can afford and never chase your losses. These are two tried and tested rules for gambling.

Gambling tools are available from the best betting sites, which provide them to help you remain in control of your gambling.

Tools such as deposit limits, self-assessment questionnaires and game time reminders help bettors keep track of the time and money spent at betting sites.

There’s also the option to take a time out or exclude yourself from using betting sites if you feel the need to step away from gambling.

If you ever feel like you are struggling to stay in control of your gambling, do not hesitate to reach out to any of the organisations below:

Best Betting Sites UK: FAQs

What are the best betting sites for 2025?

Personal preference plays a big role in deciding the best betting sites and punters may be best served by joining a selection of betting sites in order to maximise the wide range of offers available. If I had to pick a top five of betting sites, it would include bet365, BoyleSports, Unibet, Betfred & BetVictor.

What are the best new betting sites in 2025?

We’ve ranked out top 10 best new betting sites based on various categories, but as an overall package, the best betting sites for this year are LiveScore Bet, talkSPORT BET and Betano. The UK-licensed operators all have plenty to offer for both new and existing customers, with regular offers, competitive odds and a solid support structure.

Can betting sites refuse to payout?

It is unusual for betting sites not to payout when a wager has won, but there are examples of payouts being denied for various reasons. Bookmakers have cited the odds displayed for games being wrong as a reason to deny payouts, voiding the bet. If involved in a dispute with an online bookmaker, bettors can contact the UK Gambling Commission or IBAS (Independent Betting Adjudication Service) for help.,

Which betting sites accept credit cards?

As of April 14, 2020, UK betting sites and online casinos are banned from accepting payments made via credit card. The UKGC also encourages betting sites to prevent e-wallet payments where the funds have been transferred from a credit card.

How many betting sites UK are there?

According to the UK Gambling Commission, the number of betting sites UK punters have to choose from currently stands at 175. Those are online bookmakers licensed by the UKGC. More betting sites can be accessed from the UK, but those are off-shore, unregulated and best avoided.

