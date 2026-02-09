Free bets are available across UK betting sites for new and existing customers, though value varies widely depending on odds, expiry and restrictions.

At The Independent, our experts have done the hard work to find the best free bet offers through our impartial, detailed analysis, with the aim of providing users with relevant information on the best betting sign up offers that include free bets.

Our evaluations focus on the accessibility, flexibility, fairness, key terms and conditions and availability, ensuring our recommendations are reliable offer low minimum stakes, plenty of options for using free bets and clear T&Cs.

Every site that we recommend is licensed and regulated by the UKGC too, ensuring that users can rest assured that they are using a trusted site when claiming free bet offers.

What is a free bet?

Free bets can be claimed from betting sites by new and existing customers, allowing bettors to bet without risking their own money.

Terms and conditions are attached to free bets and betting offers. Usually, bettors must deposit or stake a qualifying amount to claim a free bet, which can be used on selected sports and events.

Wagering requirements can be attached to free bet offers, which means winnings must be played through a set number of times before you can withdraw funds as cash, but this is more common on casino sites.

Types of free bets

Bet & Get: The most common betting sign-up offer, bet a minimum amount, meet the T&Cs and receive a free bet bonus.

How do free bets work?

Free bets are straightforward to use for customers, although the way they can be deployed may differ depending on your chosen bookmaker.

Usually, betting sites will have a box or toggle on your bet slip that users can tick or move to confirm free bets on their bet.

An important note. If your bet wins, you only keep the profit, the free bet stake itself isn’t returned.

Bookmakers may require you to use free bets in precise portions, such as £5 or £10, while others will allow you to bet with amounts of your choosing until you’ve used up your balance.

Choose your favourite free bet offer

Betting Site Offer Type Min. Bet Free Bet Value Best For Ladbrokes Bet & Get £5 £30 Low-stake sign up value Betano Bet & Get £10 £50 Football free bets Tote Bet & Get £10 £30 Horse racing free bets Bet365 Moneyback Special £10 £10 Ongoing money-back as free bet offers Virgin Bet Free Bet Club £20 £5 weekly Ongoing rewards for regular bettors

Best betting sign up offers

Here are the standout betting offers on the market for users in January 2026 broken down into strength of category.

Ladbrokes – Best low-stake free bet offer

The Ladbrokes sign up offer provides the best value betting sign up offer for new customers, with users able to unlock £30 in free bets from just a £5 stake.

Users only need to place a qualifying wager on a sport with 1/2 odds, which is one of the lowest thresholds for welcome offers online, with the added freedom of being able to be on any sport.

There’s plenty of flexibility where to place your qualifying bet on both sports and bet types. There’s also 14 days to secure this betting offer after signing up.

open image in gallery Ladbrokes have a vast sportsbook to use free bets ( iStock/The Independent )

Once your qualifying bet has settled, Ladbrokes pay out £30 in free bets in 6 x £5 installments within 24 hours.

Users will also find flexibility regarding these free bets with 4 x £5 free bets available to use on any sport, with a further 2 x £5 free bets are reserved for football bet builders.

We rate it as the best £5 deposit betting site on the market, with a return 600% return on your deposit and bet. For first-time bettors there are few betting sign up offers online that can match this value.

Betano – Best football free bets

Betano is the best option for punters looking for free bets at leading football betting sites, with the Betano sign up offer providing £50 in free bets with an initial wager of just £10 (an excellent return for a low entry stake).

The offer includes a straightforward qualifying bet with minimum odds of evens and no accumulator required, while the 30-day expiry on free bets gives users flexibility, with plenty of time to use bonuses.

open image in gallery Newcomers can get £50 in free bets after an initial £10 bet ( iStock/The Independent )

This new betting site provides great variety on its football markets – from match odds and BTTS to goalscorers, correct scores and much more – and users will also find regular offers and promotions once signed up to the site.

Tote – Best for horse racing free bets

The Tote sign up offer is an excellent choice for horse racing fans, with a £10 bet returning £30 in racing value – a strong 3x reward for such a low qualifying stake.

The offer provides £20 in Tote Credit for horse racing – which is ideal for pools, exotics, and Tote-only markets – as well as £10 in free bets to use on the sportsbook, offering plenty of flexibility for new customers.

open image in gallery The Tote website performs equally well on mobile and desktop ( iStock/The Independent )

The qualifying bet simply need to be a £10 wager on any sport (with some exclusions, though win, place, or pool bets all count) at odds of evens or greater, and winnings are fully withdrawable, with Tote Credit profits available to be cashed out, keeping risk low.

Tote also guarantee boosts payouts paid at SP or better, adding an extra upside for horse racing bettors and making Tote the best choice among horse racing betting sites.

Bet365 - Best for moneyback as a free bet

Bet365 have recently launched its moneyback specials across a number of sports, including football and horse racing, as well as a range of major events.

Customers can wager up to £10 and will receive their stake back in free bets back if their bet fails. The system is simple for claiming the betting offer, with users ticking the ‘Money Back As Free Bets’ box on their bet slip to qualify.

Free bets are usually credited within a matter of hours, but it can take up to 24 hours. Free bet credits can be used anywhere on one of the best betting sites in the business with no limit on where and how your credits can be spent.

open image in gallery Bet365 customers can get up to £10 back as a free bet on losing racing and football bets ( iStock/The Independent )

Bet365 moneyback specials are most common on football, and notably the Premier League where the highlight games of the week are covered with a moneyback special notably on Saturday and Sunday evenings, although Champions League and Europa League midweek games have also featured this betting offer.

The nuts and bolts of the requirements are as follows. Customers must place a qualifying bet builder on the eligible game or event, with bet builders needing only evens (2.0) or higher odds.

Bet365 also attaches its Sub Play On feature on football bet builders in conjunction with the moneyback special, which keeps bets alive even if a player is subbed.

Virgin Bet - Best free bet club

Existing customers can use the weekly Virgin Bet rewards club to claim £5 in free bets for placing qualifying accas.

Users only need to opt-in on the promotion before placing four £5 accas with odds of 2/1 or greater between Monday to Sunday, making these qualifying stakes smaller than most rival free bet clubs.

Virgin Bet have an extremely low minimum odds requirement to use your free bet at 1/100.

open image in gallery Claim £5 in free bets for placing qualifying accas on Virgin Bet ( iStock/The Independent )

You’re spoiled for choice, and better yet, there are no restrictions where you can use your bonus.

In addition, the seven-day expiry gives plenty of time to use the bonus, meaning the free bet club offers huge flexibility.

After the qualifying bets have settled, Virgin Bet pays out the £5 free acca bet into your account and to activate the free bet offer, simply use the toggle on your bet slip to use up the credits.

Today’s free bet offers

Here are the latest betting sign up offers and free bets available for today’s major sporting events.

Common free bet traps to watch out for

Below, we’ve provided some detail on common traps that users can fall into when claiming free bets:

Stake not returned on free bets

Not all free bet offers return the original stake if your bet wins. For example, a £10 free bet at 3/1 pays £30 profit, not £40; always factor this in when comparing headline free bet amounts.

Short expiry windows

Free bets usually expire within 5-7 days of being credited, and occasionally less. Unused free bets are removed automatically once they expire, so casual or infrequent bettors can lose value this way.

Remember to always check the expiry date as soon as the free bet is added.

Bet builder or market restrictions

Some free bets are limited to certain types of use. For example, some are football bet builders only, accumulator bets or bets fixed to specific sports, leagues or events. These restrictions reduce flexibility and can increase risk.

Bet builder-only free bets often require multiple selections to win, meaning long odds, and it is the same with accas. Remember to check eligible markets before placing your qualifying bet.

Minimum odds requirements

Betting offers may require minimum odds on either the qualifying bet or the free bet itself, and sometimes both. Higher odds thresholds can push bettors toward riskier selections, while a smaller free bet with low odds requirements can offer better value.

Cash-Out and In-Play exclusions

Remember that cashing out a qualifying bet often voids eligibility for the offer. Some free bets also cannot be used on in-play markets.

These exclusions are commonly hidden in the T&Cs, so avoid cashing out unless you’re sure it won’t affect the promotion.

Wagering requirements and bonus conditions

Wagering is uncommon on free bets, but it is not unheard of. Some promotions attach extra conditions to winnings or follow-on bonuses instead.

Offers requiring winnings to be wagered multiple times reduce real value, while simpler “bet and get” free bets are usually the safest option.

How The Independent rates and reviews free bets

Before a bookmaker makes our list of free bet offers, they must meet key criteria to ensure a high-quality betting experience.

1. Licensing

Only sites with a valid UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) licence are considered on our list of recommended operators.

The UKGC ensures fair play and consumer protection, working alongside independent testing agencies like eCOGRA. If a bookmaker isn’t regulated, it’s not safe – anyone can verify a licence via the UKGC register.

2. Security

Every bookmaker we recommend must implement high-quality security measures such as SSL encryption and two-factor authentication to protect customer data.

3. Reputation

Reputation also plays a role – established brands like Betfred, William Hill and Bet365 consistently rank highly with us, but we also highlight new, reputable operators such as BetMGM when their free bet offers meet our expectations.

4. Mobile

With most bets now placed on phones and tablets, mobile betting functionality is essential.

Bookmakers with dedicated betting apps that mirror the desktop experience are given preference, and we also consider user app reviews from the Apple and Google Play stores.

5. Experience

The customer experience is equally crucial – we rigorously test bookmaker support channels, favouring those that provide fast, effective resolutions.

Ultimately, our rankings focus on the quality of the free bet offers, but we also take into account matters including odds restrictions, timeframe to both unlock free bet offers and use your bonus funds, wagering requirements and available payment methods.

6. Value

Operators that provide valuable betting sign up offers, competitive terms, and ongoing free bet promotions for returning customers get the highest ratings.

Free bet promo codes

Chris Wilson is a betting content producer and sports reporter who has been working at The Independent since 2023. He writes betting tips across a range of sporting events as well as reviewing dozens of betting sites and casino sites across the UK. Chris has extensively tested and reviewed offers from established operators and new betting sites to find the best free bet offers for readers of The Independent.

Please gamble responsibly

If you decide to engage with any of the online betting sites highlighted on this page, remember to gamble responsibly, even when using free bets and betting sign up offers.

When betting, always assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford to lose. Even free bets still involve a level of risk.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

Free bets FAQs

Can you withdraw free bets?

No, it is not possible to withdraw a free bet. It must be used according to the terms and conditions of the free bet offer or it will be forfeited.

Can you cash out free bets?

In most cases, bookmakers will not allow punters to cash out a free bet before the bet has run its course, so you will likely have to wait for your bet to settle before receiving any winnings.

Do Bet365 give free bets?

Yes, Bet365 are one of the best betting sites for free bets. They have a bet £10 get £30 welcome offer, and several ongoing free bet promotions under their ‘offers’ tab.

What does money back in free bets mean?

This means you can get a refund on your stake, but not as withdrawable cash - only as a free bet, meaning you have to stake the same cash again on a different bet.

What betting sites give free bets without deposit?

Few bookmakers hand out free bets for nothing, but you can earn free bets by entering free-to-play prediction games on Bet365, BetVictor, NetBet, Betway, Betfred, Ladbrokes, Coral and BetMGM.

