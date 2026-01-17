Get over 25 free spins on registration no deposit at UK casinos

Casino promos with exactly 25 free spins and no deposit required were once fairly common, though they are no longer widely available on UK casino sites.

As an example, NetBet Casino recently offered 25 no deposit free spins but have since changed their promo to just 11 free spins, while only a handful of online casinos now offer no deposit free spins at all.

Nevertheless, some UK casinos do run no-deposit and no-wagering free spins as well as the chance to land further spins when depositing.

Such offers are popular with both gambling novices and experienced punters as they often provide plenty of potential value.

As such, we have put together a guide on UK casinos offering more than 25 spins, with no deposit required on any of the recommended casino offers in this article, and no wagering on the free spins either.

Best UK casinos offering over 25 free ppins on registration (no deposit)

Below, you’ll find concise reviews of the best online casinos offering over 25 no deposit free spins, with additional detail on each casino and their respective offers.

Paddy Power Games: 60 free spins on registration, no wagering

The Paddy Power no deposit free spins offer is part of the overall Paddy Power Games bonus on offer to new customers, which provides users with 60 totally free spins for use across standard slots and Mansion Heist.

In addition, there are an extra 100 spins available after making a £10 deposit, while there is no wagering on winnings, meaning they can be instantly withdrawn as cash.

This is the highest number of no-deposit spins available across UK casinos.

Sky Vegas: 50 no deposit free spins, no wagering

The Sky Vegas welcome offer is another sign up promo that provides no-deposit spins, with new users landing 50 free spins on registration. No deposit is needed, and spins have no wagering, with each spin valued at 10p.

Spins are auto-credited to the first eligible game that a user loads, and customers can claim an optional extra 200 spins after making a £10 stake later on.

Betfair Casino: 50 free spins no deposit + optional 100 Spins

The Betfair Casino bonus offers 50 free spins on registration for use on Jackpot King slots, with no wagering requirements on any cash winnings.

Users can land an extra 100 spins available after making a £10 stake on slots, making this the best hybrid option for players wanting follow-up value.

Compare 25 free spins on registration no deposit 2025 offers

This section offers a brief look at the relevant casino sign up bonus offers with no deposit free spins, so users can get a quick comparison of the offers detailed above.

Casino No Deposit Spins Wagering Spin Value Eligible Games Free Spins Expiry Paddy Power Games 60 None 10p Selected Paddy Power slots (first 50 locked to first game) 7 Days Sky Vegas 50 None 10p Jackpot King titles such as Fishin’ Frenzy, Eye of Horus 7 Days Betfair 50 None 10p Selected Jackpot King games (e.g. Crabbin’ For Cash) 7 Days

Other free spins on registration no deposit UK offers

Some casinos provide fewer than 25 no deposit spins on registration, and while these offers are less valuable than some provided by competitors, they can still be useful for casual or first-time players.

As mentioned above, NetBet Casino is a prime example, so we have provided a summary of their popular offer below.

NetBet – 11 free spins no deposit

New NetBet users can pick up 11 free spins when they register using the code KINGKONG. The no deposit free spins are worth 10p each and are only playable on King Kong Cash.

Players can earn a maximum of £10 cash in winnings, and winnings are paid in cash with no wagering requirements.

While the NetBet casino offer has a lower value compared to top offers from Sky Begas, Paddy Power and Betfair, it is great for players wanting a small, low risk sample to test slot games without having to risk their own cash.

Meanwhile, sports bettors may also be interested in NetBet’s betting product, where they’ll find a very accomplished bet builder tool.

How to choose a 25+ free spins no deposit casino

When evaluating the best 25 free spins on registration no deposit offers, punters should remember to consider the following factors before choosing an offer or casino:

UKGC licensing: Remember to make sure the casino is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. All our recommended sites meet this standard, but double-checking protects both your funds and personal data.

No wagering vs wagering spins: Review wagering rules before opting in to offers. The best no-deposit bonuses have no wagering requirements, or very low ones, making winnings easy to withdraw.

Maximum win limits: Check the maximum payout to understand the real value of the bonus.

Game restrictions: Free spins are usually tied to specific slots, though some offers include half a dozen or more eligible slots. Make sure to check the eligible games to evaluate if the offer suits your tastes.

Bonus expiry windows: Most no deposit bonuses expire within seven days, but this varies. Ensure you’re comfortable with the time limit before you claim.

Responsible Gambling

It’s important to gamble responsibly at all times. Our recommended 25 free spins on registration no deposit 2025 casinos promote safe play and offer deposit limits, session reminders and self-exclusion tools.

Free spins can be fun, but remember to treat them as a form of entertainment, never a way to make money.

When using a 25 free spins on registration no deposit 2026 promo or any other free spins offer, be aware that gambling can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using casino sites, betting sites, betting apps, slot sites or any other gambling medium.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

Verdict: Best 25 free spins on registration no deposit casinos UK

The best 25 free spins on registration no deposit offers in the UK right now come from Paddy Power, Sky Vegas and Betfair, with the slightly smaller offer from NetBet also offering value for low-stakes and novice punters.

The offers from Paddy Power, Sky Vegas and Betfair simply offer over 25 free spins, and are not capped offers.

The Paddy Power promo provides the highest number of free spins, with users able to land 60 upon registration with further access to another 100 if they stake £10.

The Sky Vegas offer is a similar promo that is not far behind in value, providing 50 no wagering free spins and the chance to land another 100 later on.

Finally, Betfair run a strong hybrid option, giving users 50 free spins on registration for use on Jackpot King slots followed by another opportunity to land 100 more when staking £10.

All offers come with no wagering requirements on winnings, but users should be sure to check expiry dates and eligible games for using their free spins.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.