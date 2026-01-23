New online casinos UK: Updated list for January 2026

New online casinos entering the UK market face a lot of stiff competition from the brands who have dominated the space for decades.

Yet new casino sites such as Pub Casino, 7Bet and Kachingo are well capable of holding their own when compared with the best casino sites, from Grosvenor to Sky Vegas and Ladbrokes.

Top New Online Casinos

In this article, we rank the best new UK casino sites based on traits that are most sought-after by casino players – slot games, roulette, blackjack, welcome offers and mobile gaming.

Find The Best New UK Casino For You

New UK Casino Best For Why? Our Rating O’Reels Slots Regular game library updates with titles from all major providers 5/5 7Bet Roulette 62 different roulette variations across their live dealer casino 5/5 QuinnCasino Blackjack 41 total blackjack games – 19 live dealer tables plus 22 RNG variants 4/5 Kachingo Welcome Offer 100% match bonus up to £188 on first deposit + free spins 4/5 Virgin Bet Casino App Highest-rated new casino app on Apple Store with 4.7 4/5

Our rankings may chop and change as new online casinos emerge, or if existing new casinos up their game with better welcome offers, promotions, free-to-play games and other key selling points.

Best new UK casino for slots: O’Reels Casino

UKGC License: 23328

Welcome Offer: Deposit £20, Get 20 Free Spins on Big Bas Splash

Key Features: Several banking options and a large games library, including Megaways and Drops and Wins.

Review

The luck of the Irish is a tried and tested slot game theme, but O’Reels Casino has taken that to a whole new level with an entirely Irish-themed casino.

Launched in the UK last year, they specialise in slots, with over 40 Irish-themed slots alone.

Yet there’s hundreds of alternative slots too, including video slots, Drops and Wins, Megaways and slingo.

The ‘New Games’ section is regularly updated, while customers can get a sense of what other gamers are playing via the ‘Popular’ and ‘Hot Slots’ sections.

Granted, the O’Reels welcome offer isn’t the strongest on the market – see below for the best casino sign up bonus this month – but it’s still worth taking up, and slots fans will find better ongoing offers for existing customers in the promotions section.

open image in gallery ( O'Reels Casino )

Pros

✓ Wide variety of games from all the top providers

✓ Many payment options including Pay By Mobile, PayPal, Google Pay, Trustly

✓ Strong customer support, including 24/7 live chat and email

Cons

✗ Low value welcome offer

✗ Withdrawals of less than £30 are subject to a £1.50 processing fee

Our Verdict:

Slots fans should look beyond the fairly limited welcome offer and focus on the extensive games library, plus the ongoing promos.

Best new UK casino for roulette: 7Bet Casino

UKGC License: 48789

Welcome Offer: Deposit and Wager £20 and Get 100 Free Spins

Key Features: Integrated casino and sportsbook gaming, with standout live casino options.

Review

We’ve been busy testing out roulette offerings from the newest casinos in the UK and 7Bet stands out thanks to the wide variety of options.

There are now 38 different roulette games in 7Bet’s live dealer casino section alone.

If you navigate to the table games section, you’ll find further variations of roulette, including American First Person Roulette and European Roulette.

In each case, the gameplay was pretty immersive, especially on the mobile version of the site.

All-in-all, I counted 62 different roulette options, with the sports-themed versions our personal favourites – Football Auto Roulette, Horse Racing Auto Roulette and Sport Auto Roulette.

open image in gallery ( 7bet )

Pros

✓ Secure site with encrypted data for deposits/withdrawals

✓ Games by top providers including Evolution, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming

✓ No fees charged for deposits or withdrawals

Cons

✗ Welcome bonus limited to selected games

✗ Lack of ongoing casino promos

✗ Heavy sports theme may not appeal to everyone

Our Verdict:

A great new option for roulette players, particularly those who are also interested in sports betting.

Best new UK casino for clackjack: QuinnCasino

UKGC License: 61011

Welcome Offer: Wager £10, Get 50 Free Spins

Key Features: Dedicated blackjack section with multiple variants and live dealer options from top providers.

Review

QuinnCasino has carved out a niche as the go-to destination for blackjack enthusiasts since launching in the UK market last year.

What sets them apart is their dedicated focus on providing the most comprehensive blackjack experience available at any new UK casino.

The live blackjack section features 15 different tables, including Speed Blackjack, Infinite Blackjack and VIP variants with higher betting limits.

We were particularly impressed by the Free Bet Blackjack and Lightning Blackjack options, which add exciting twists to the traditional game.

Beyond live dealer games, QuinnCasino offers 22 RNG blackjack variants, including Classic Blackjack, Atlantic City Blackjack and European Blackjack.

The side bet options are extensive, with Perfect Pairs and 21+3 available across most tables. Stakes range from 50p to £10,000, catering to all bankroll sizes.

open image in gallery ( Quinn Casino )

Pros

✓ Largest selection of blackjack variants among new UK casinos

✓ Professional live dealers with multiple camera angles

✓ Comprehensive betting limits from casual to high roller

Cons

✗ Welcome bonus relatively modest compared to bigger brands

✗ Limited ongoing promotional offers

Our Verdict

Casino players will struggle to find a better brand new casino for blackjack, making QuinnCasino the clear choice for 21 enthusiasts.

Best new UK casino sign up offer: Kachingo

UKGC License: 39483

Welcome Offer: 100% up to £188 + 88 Spins

Key Features: Market-leading welcome package with excellent ongoing promotions and cashback offers.

Review

Kachingo has launched with arguably the strongest new player incentive in the UK market right now.

Their welcome package combines substantial bonus money with an impressive free spins allocation that challenges any established competitor.

The 100 per cent match bonus up to £188 doubles your initial deposit, while the 88 free spins are available on the slot game Fire Joker.

With reasonable wagering requirements and a seven-day timeframe to clear, the terms are more player-friendly than most.

What really impressed us was the ongoing promotional calendar. Weekly reload bonuses, cashback offers up to 20 per cent, and their 'Lucky Friday' free spins promo ensures prolonged value beyond the welcome offer.

open image in gallery ( Kachingo Casino )

Pros

✓ Highest value welcome package among new UK casinos

✓ Fair wagering requirements with reasonable time limits

✓ Extensive ongoing promotions and loyalty rewards

Cons

✗ Game selection smaller than some established competitors

✗ Customer support limited to email and live chat only

✗ Some payment methods excluded from bonus eligibility

Our Verdict

For pure welcome bonus value, Kachingo currently leads the new casino market by a decent margin.

Best new casino app: Virgin Bet

UKGC License: 54310

Welcome Offer: Play £10, Get 100 Free Spins - No Wagering

Key Features: Native mobile apps for iOS and Android, plus seamless mobile browser experience and exclusive mobile promotions.

Review

The Virgin Bet app stands out as a polished and reliable UK casino app with plenty to like, and this is backed up by the overwhelmingly positive reviews in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Players consistently praise the clean design, fast load times and smooth navigation, making it easy to switch between slots, betting and promotions.

Virgin is a fast withdrawal casino and free games are regularly available, while the simplicity of the app is something we appreciated.

That said, you may find occasional technical glitches, particularly in live casino games and certain slots.

Pros

✓ Fastest loading times and smoothest gameplay among new casino apps

✓ Exclusive mobile promotions and tournaments

✓ Intuitive app design with superior touch controls

Cons

✗ Welcome offer requires wagering rather than traditional deposit match

✗ Desktop site feels less polished compared to mobile experience

✗ Limited live dealer games available through the app

Our Verdict

Overall, Virgin Bet delivers a new, enjoyable mobile casino experience that comfortably ranks among the top UK casino apps.

How we rate new casino sites UK

Licensing

We will only recommend new online casinos that carry a licence to trade which has been awarded by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

The UKGC exists to enforce the rules set by independent review bodies such as eCOGRA, so any new UK casinos that are not regulated by the UKGC are considered unsafe and should be avoided.

Security

Our recommended new casinos will all use up-to-date security features to protect customer details and data. Examples of such features include SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

Reputation

We judge casinos by reputation and our impressions after using them. We consider established brands that are new to the UK market, such as Bally Casino and BetMGM, and brand new casinos that have caught our eye.

Game Variety

The best new casino sites will provide plenty of variety for their users, whether that be slot games and roulette options or table games such as online poker. These games must be provided by a range of quality operators, such as NetEnt and Playtech.

Customer Experience

What is the customer getting out of the casino? Are there enough games, such as slots, table games and live casino? Does it have a reputation as a high payout casino? There should be a variety of options and themes to satisfy all users.

Usability

How easy is the new casino and app to use? We only recommend sites that offer sound usability and functionality across the board, whether you’re using the desktop site, Apple or Android app, or a mobile browser.

Payment Methods

Along with standard debit card, users should have access to a variety of payment options to reflect modern transactions. We want to ensure that newer methods are available, such as e-wallets, pay by mobile casinos and Apple Pay.

Welcome Bonus

New customers should be rewarded with a quality casino sign up bonus. If we’re not satisfied with the casino bonuses on offer we won’t recommend the new casino.

Promotions

Promotions should not end after the welcome bonus. Users should have options such as free spins, free play games, free bets and prize draws, among others.

Payout Rates

When recommending new casino sites, we check that their games have a reasonable volatility and RTP, and chances for users to win fairly.

Why choose a new UK casino?

At first glance, it can seem safer to stick with established names like Grosvenor, MrQ or 888.

However, many new UK casinos now offer clear advantages over long-standing operators.

New casino sites are often quicker to adopt emerging trends, whether that’s hybrid games like slingo, innovative bonus mechanics or modern slot formats.

They also tend to run on newer technology, delivering faster-loading websites, smoother mobile experiences, improved security and more efficient customer support, including AI-assisted help tools.

Crucially, newer casinos are competing hard for players. That competition usually translates into better-value welcome offers, with simpler terms and fewer restrictions than those found at older brands.

In many cases, new operators provide no deposit free spins or no wagering bonuses, allowing players to access winnings more quickly.

If you’re looking for stronger incentives, modern features and a fresher playing experience, new UK casinos are well worth considering.

Please gamble responsibly

Remember that gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

Gambling sites can be addictive, so never wager more than you can afford to lose and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by the best casino sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

The same applies whether you’re playing online slots, betting sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities, organisations and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.