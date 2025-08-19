Best Live Dealer Casinos: Top Live Casino Sites for 2025

Live casinos bring an authentic experience to iGaming, with customers playing alongside real people rather than an automated wheel.

The additional presence of a real live dealer in a specified location for a range of casino games including blackjack, baccarat, roulette and more adds authenticity.

Live casinos have proven very popular with gamers, with the best options providing the real feel of being present in a brick-and-mortar casino.

The human interaction with a live dealer also removes the automated feel of playing online – while the lack of random number generators (RNG) provides an open experience.

With live casino options growing in popularity on the best casino sites, we've produced a guide to the best live dealer casinos, including details on casinos themselves, popular live dealer casino games and information on bonuses, promotions and how to access sites.

Best Live Dealer Casinos 2025: Top 5

1. BetMGM Casino

With its roots entrenched in Las Vegas in outstanding brick-and-mortar locations, it’s perhaps no surprise that BetMGM offers the best live casino experience for customers online.

With a formidable reputation in the industry, BetMGM customers know they’re getting the best live dealer casino experience on the market. Users can compete in rooms direct from Las Vegas casinos at the MGM Grand and Bellagio Hotels, along with VIP rooms.

There are a wide range of casino games available, including poker, baccarat, roulette and blackjack.

BetMGM also features Game Shows among its live casino experience, while there are plenty of options to suit players of all budgets, from low stakes of 50p to high-rollers.

2. LeoVegas

Sharing an online platform with BetMGM makes a trip to the LeoVegas live casino almost equally as impressive. It is one of the most reliable and trusted live dealer casinos online, with plenty of experience under its belt.

LeoVegas has a reputation as one of the best places for a mobile gambling experience with its quality casino app.

You’ll find an extensive array of options for live casino games, including live from Las Vegas games from MGM Grand and Bellagio. New users can claim significant welcome bonuses, while there are plenty of casino offers available to use on live products for existing customers.

3. Grosvenor Casinos

Grosvenor Casinos is one of the standout live dealer casinos on the UK market, and users are getting one of the best live experiences from a UK-based casino giant.

Customers can expect to access to several of Grosvenors’ live casino rooms across the UK, including The Vic - London, Glasgow, Sheffield, Birmingham and more.

There are a wide range of games available, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat and more, while users have a choice of different levels of stakes.

There are also new games with speed options, such as lightning blackjack, with specialised promotions for live casinos are on hand for blackjack and roulette.

4. MrVegas

Mr Vegas is another of the best live dealer casinos as they ensure every single detail is covered for live casino players.

Although it doesn’t have the brand recognition of BetMGM or Grosvenor, customers still have a quality online product to use with a complete catalogue of games including blackjack, roulette, poker, baccarat and others.

There are over eight pages of games available, highlighting the depth of options available for customers from traditional games, speed and other quirky takes on your casino favourites. The welcome bonus is competitive with others on the market, although there is a lack of live casino offers in the ongoing promotions section.

5. 888Casino

888Casino is one of the most notable brands in the gambling industry. It stands out for the quality of its live casino with a range of exclusive games.

You’ll find an extensive array of options starting with stakes as low as 10p for roulette and blackjack games among others, while there are also bacarrat, poker tables and game shows.

888Casino has one of the best looking live casino sites in the business with a clear layout, making navigation and gameplay a smooth process, while it always has excellent promotions for new and existing customers to use on its live casino.

Live Casino Bonuses & Promotions

Live dealer casinos offer a range of bonuses and promotions to keep players active and interested in a range of games. In this section, we’ve detailed some of the most common offers:

Welcome Bonus: Live casinos offer welcome bonuses for new customers to sign up online and claim. These can include deposit matches, free spins, casino funds and more after placing an initial deposit and stake. Some casino sites even offer specialised welcome bonuses for their respective live casinos.

Casino Bonus Funds: Most live casinos will offer bonus funds through deposit matches and other bet and get offers, both within and outside welcome offers.

Free Spins: Any good live casino will offer free spins for existing customers on a regular basis. These can include having to wager to unlock free spins, as well as no deposit free spins and free spins that are not subject to wagering requirements.

Reload Bonus: Reload bonuses will be offered on a sporadic basis to existing customers to claim casino credits after depositing funds online. These usually come through a promo code offer.

Cashback Offers: Cashback is another fairly common online live casino offer, with casinos providing customers a return on their losses. These can include up to 20 per cent of your losses back in a certain time period or on a certain game.

Refer-a-Friend Bonuses: Casinos offer customers the chance to refer a friend to their site. Successful referrals will result in both the customer and their friend receiving a casino bonus.

Wagering requirements explained: Both established and new online casinos often attach wagering requirements to certain casino offers, requiring players to play with their bonus up to a certain amount of times before winnings from casino funds can be withdrawn from their account.

Most Popular Live Casino Games

Live Blackjack: Blackjack is one of the world’s most popular card games, in which the player bids to ‘defeat’ the dealer’s hand by creating a hand that is higher in value than the dealer’s, but without going over a value of 21. Many types of blackjack are available on live casino sites, from Spanish and European to classic variations.

Live Roulette: Roulette is a simple game in which players bet on where a ball will land on the roulette table. Several types of roulette are available at live dealer casinos, including American, European, French and Speed Roulette among others.

Live Baccarat: Baccarat is another simple card game that is available at live casinos, with the classic, American and EZ variants among the most popular online casino live dealer games.

Game Shows: Shows such as Deal or No Deal and several Wheel-based games are available for users to bet on at the best live casino sites.

How We Rate Live Casinos

We use stringent criteria to evaluate live dealer casinos, and we have offered a brief explanation into this below:

Licensing - All of our recommended live dealer casinos are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

- All of our recommended live dealer casinos are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Security - Our recommended sites all use the latest security technology to keep players and their data safe.

- Our recommended sites all use the latest security technology to keep players and their data safe. Game variety - All sites on this page will offer a large range of live casino games for players to enjoy.

- All sites on this page will offer a large range of live casino games for players to enjoy. Table limits for different budgets - Our recommended online live casinos will provide a wide range of table limits that cater to different types of players and budgets.

- Our recommended online live casinos will provide a wide range of table limits that cater to different types of players and budgets. Streaming quality - Our chosen sites will offer high-quality streaming on their live casino online games, with multi-camera and HD options among other things.

- Our chosen sites will offer high-quality streaming on their live casino online games, with multi-camera and HD options among other things. Mobile compatibility - All recommended sites will offer strong mobile compatibility, often in the form of a casino app.

- All recommended sites will offer strong mobile compatibility, often in the form of a casino app. UI and UX - The best live casinos will offer a good user interface as well as a positive overall experience for each customer.

- The best live casinos will offer a good user interface as well as a positive overall experience for each customer. 24/7 availability - Dealers will be available 24/7 on each of our recommended sites.

How to Start Playing at a Live Casino

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to start playing live dealer online casino games:

Step 1: Sign up via one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Complete registration process and enter promo code if needed.

Step 3: Deposit funds using an eligible payment method (ensure you meet requirements to qualify for welcome bonus).

Step 4: Claim casino bonus. Make sure to read T&Cs.

Step 5: Enter live casino section.

Step 6: Choose game and enter room before placing stake.

Safety, Licensing & Fair Play

Of course, it is vitally important that customers only play at licensed casinos in order to ensure that games are fair and that their data is kept safe, as well as to avoid being exploited by unfair systems.

All of our recommended sites are licensed and regulated by the UKGC, who act as the licensing body for casinos that operate in the UK.

One positive of live dealer games is that they are transparent, as the dealer is operating live ‘in front’ of the player. Random number generators are not used in live games, and outcomes are 100 per cent real and delivered in real time.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling responsibly is essential whenever you engage with online casinos. The same applies whether you’re playing on live casinos, online slots, poker sites, bingo sites, betting sites or any other form of gambling.

Under UKGC licensing requirements all online casinos must create an entertaining and trustworthy environment.

Gambling sites must ensure there are responsible gambling tools in place to support users, such as deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

All customers should set well-measured boundaries before entering into the world of casino offers, free spins and free bets. Set an appropriate predetermined budget before you begin playing.

If you feel as though you are not or have not been able to put these boundaries in place, please seek help from one of the below charities and healthcare providers.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.