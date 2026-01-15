New customers signing up for casino sites can claim casino bonus offers to start their wagering journey without having to use funds from their own pocket.

Casino bonuses offer customers bonus funds, free spins and more for signing up, with new customers eligible to claim a casino sign up bonus simply for registering online.

This page focuses on the best casino bonuses for new customers looking to sign up for a casino site, with our picks for operators that provide the top value on the market along with ease of use and few restrictions.

Every casino welcome offer featured has been certified by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission.

Top 10 casino welcome offers for January 2026

Incoming changes to online casino offers

The UK Gambling Commission is rolling out major changes designed to make casino bonuses clearer and safer for players.

From 19 January 2026, wagering requirements will be limited to a maximum of 10x, a massive reduction from the typical 40x terms currently seen, with some slot site bonuses set at 65x.

In practical terms, a £10 bonus with 10x wagering will require punters to wager £100 before any winnings can be withdrawn, compared to £400–£650 under existing conditions.

The new rules will also completely prohibit cross-product promotions that force players to wager across multiple verticals, such as slots, table games and sports betting, helping to reduce the complexity and risk of sign-up offers.

Expect to see stronger, more player-friendly welcome offers on this page from 19 January.

Best casino welcome offers - ranked and reviewed

1. Paddy Power Games

Paddy Power are one of the most notable brand names for gambling in the UK. Not only do they have one of the standout UK betting sites around with a strong social media presence firming up its reputation, it also boasts an outstanding online casino site.

The Paddy Power Games bonus provides a total of 260 free spins for new users signing up for its online casino. Users can claim 60 no deposit free spins using the Paddy Power Games promo code PGCTV1. Users can claim 50 spins immediately, while a further 10 come in a £1 bonus for use on Paddy Power Mansion Heist.

Customers then have the further option of staking £10 to unlock 200 free spins to use on select online slots, with no wagering requirements on the entire 260 free spins amount.

The timeframe to use and claim the Paddy Power Games offer is also fair and matches others in the industry. In terms of value and ease of use, there are no better casino bonuses than Paddy Power Games.

2. Sky Vegas

Sky Vegas are one of the biggest casino brands on the market and provide one of the strongest casino sign up offers in the UK, but narrowly fall behind Paddy Power Games on our list.

New users are credited with 50 no deposit free spins to use on online slots immediately on sign up, with users simply needing to use the link above to claim the Sky Vegas welcome offer (there is no bonus code needed).

A further 200 free spins can be unlocked after depositing and playing £10 on online slots, with no wagering requirements on any of the free spins.

The only blemish on the offer is that free spins can only be used on one slot game, though the casino welcome bonus could not be more straightforward to claim and use, and there’s plenty of time to use the casino welcome bonus with a seven-day window before your free spins expire.

3. Betfred

Betfred are a powerful brand in the sports betting scene, but are just as notable in the world of online casinos.

If you’re not already a Betfred customer and are searching for the best slot sites with a standout casino welcome bonus, it’s certainly worth considering.

Betfred offer customers 200 free spins for signing up as a new customer through the appealing casino sign up bonus. It’s simple to sign up and the free spins have no wagering terms, meaning no playthrough requirements.

Once users have deposited and staked £10 on online slots, they will receive 200 free spins credited as either 50 Free Spins on Age Of The Gods™ at £0.20 per spin, 100 Free Spins on Better Wilds at £0.10 per spin, 200 Free Spins on Age Of The Gods™ God of Storms 2 at £0.05 per spin.

What makes this casino offer particularly appealing is this flexibility, allowing users to tailor your online casino bonus to your preferred slot style and volatility. With flexibility, simplicity and no wagering on winnings, Betfred’s slots offer is one of the strongest casino bonuses available right now.

4. Bet365

Bet365 is one of the best known gambling brands in the UK and offer users the chance to claim up to 500 free spins over 10 days, although that amount is not guaranteed with its casino sign up offer.

By clicking the link above and depositing £10 into your online account within 30 days of signing up, customers can then choose 10 colour boxes over a 20-day period, unlocking between 5, 10, 20 and 50 free spins each time.

Customers will secure a prize every day they open one of the 10 boxes available.

Free spins are available available for seven days and can be used on the following slots: Book of Horus, Curse of the Bayou, Magic Forge and Wrath of the Deep. Notably, deposits using Paysafecard are ineligible.

5. Betfair

Betfair are another strong operator offering a very competitive casino welcome bonus. Like Paddy Power and Sky, Betfair provide no deposit free spins, with 50 available on sign up.

Users can unlock a further 100 free spins by depositing and staking £10 online, with no wagering requirements on any free spins included in the offer.

Spins are available to use on Crabbin’ For Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot King or selected other Jackpot King games, and the offer comes with a simple sign up process using the Betfair bonus code CASAFS.

6. Betano

Betano offer a simple but effective casino sign up bonus for new users. Customers need only to click a link and sign up before depositing £10 and staking £10 online to claim 100 free spins.

Free spins are no wagering free spins, meaning winnings are paid out as cash, though one slight blemish is that the spins are only available for three days.

Free spins are available to use on popular slots including Big Bass Bonanza, Big Bass Reel Repeat, Big Bass Vegas Double Down Deluxe, Big Bass Amazon Xtreme and Big Bass Mission Fishin'.

7. Ladbrokes

Ladbrokes are another strong brand in the industry offering a competitive casino welcome bonus for new customers. The online casino offers a simple and effective way of signing up and unlocking 100 free spins to use on popular slot titles.

Users need only to sign up, deposit £10 and play £10 on eligible slots to unlock 100 no wagering free spins.

Free spins are active for seven days once unlocked and are available to use on the following titles: Lock O' The Irish, Big Banker, Bees N' Honey, Cashpot Cooking, Fishin’ Frenzy Even Bigger Fish, Eye of Horus, Fishin Frenzy The Big Catch 2, Luck O' the Irish Fortune Play 2, The Goonies Megaways Quest For Treasure Jackpot King, King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas 4, 3 Pots O’Riches Megaways Rapid Fire, Kong 3 Even Bigger Bonus.

8. LiveScore Bet

LiveScore Bet provide another strong offer with no wagering free spins for a low stake and deposit amount for new customers. Customers simply need to sign up using the link before depositing and staking £10 on eligible slots.

There is no LiveScore Bet promo code required, making the process all the more straightforward.

Your 100 free spins are credited once users have completed playing requirements, with all spins for use on popular slot title Big Bass Bonanza. Free spins are available for seven days, while deposits made using pre-paid cards are not eligible.

9. Kwiff

Kwiff demands a higher deposit and play requirement than other casino sites, but their casino welcome offer comes with more spins than most of its rivals.

New users must deposit and play £20 worth of online slots in order to unlock 200 free spins. Spins are credited once wagering is complete, and this is usually within 24 hours.

Free spins are no wagering free spins and are available for seven days, with the bonus eligible for use on online slot Book of Dead.

10. NetBet

NetBet delivers no deposit free spins with its casino welcome bonus, although it does require a higher deposit and fewer spins than other operators.

Customers can secure 11 no deposit free spins for simply signing up for NetBet, while a further 100 are unlocked once users have deposited and played £20 worth of online slots.

Users must enter the NetBet promo code KINGKONG on sign up to unlock the first 11 no deposit free spins, which are for use on slot game King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas 4.

Customers must then deposit and play £20 to claim the further 100 free spins. Once wagering is complete 100 free spins are available, with customers able to use them on the King Kong slot game.

Free spins are available for seven days, with all winnings capped at £100.

How we rate & evaluate casino bonuses

These are the key factors that The Independent considers before recommending online casino bonus offers.

Licensing: We only recommend casino bonuses from online casinos licensed and regulated by the UKGC.

Wagering requirements: To crack our top 10 we want to see no wagering requirements or as little as possible. We prefer to see operators that allow customers to withdraw funds without having to play through their winnings.

Value: Value is paramount when assessing any casino bonus. We look for casino sign up bonus deals that ensure customers get the most from their money.

Games: Most casino sites have restrictions where casino bonuses can be used on their platform. The fewer the better in our book so we recommend the ones with the most flexibility.

Payment Methods: Deposits should be straightforward, allowing customers access to their casino bonus and casino games. Traditional and modern methods should be available, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and PayPal. Notably, pre-paid cards are not widely accepted for casino sign up offers.

Customer experience: Customers need to have an enjoyable and fair experience online. Methods of support should be available including live chat, phone line and email to address issues.

Why trust us?

The Independent offers expertise and impartial advice when evaluating and reviewing casino bonuses.

I am a freelance sports journalist and casino expert who has been working for The Independent since 2023.

I specialise in producing sporting news, predictions and betting tips as well as review features that cover online gaming, casinos and betting sites.

I have built up considerable experience reviewing gambling content having spent a significant amount of time researching and testing out established online casinos and new casino sites, enhancing his expertise.

I have also developed a keen eye for casino offers and user-friendly websites, and has evaluated each bonus using the criteria detailed above, while only recommending UKGC-licensed operators.

Types of Casino Bonus

Casino Welcome Bonus - A casino sign up offer credits new customers with casino funds, free spins or both after signing up as a new user.

Matched deposit bonuses - Casino sites can credit customers with a matched deposit either as a new customer or as a reward for existing customers.

Cashback - Casino sites offer cashback on deposits or losses depending on the style of promotion after playing on eligible games or tournaments.

Free spins - Free spins often make up parts of a casino welcome bonus, giving customers access to online slots without having to use their own funds. Existing customers can occasionally secure free spins for regular use of casino sites.

Referral - Casino apps sometimes reward users that refer friends to their casino sites with bonuses, including bonus funds and free spins. Unibet is a prime example of this.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling responsibly is essential whenever you engage with the best casino bonuses.

All customers should set well-measured boundaries, including an appropriate predetermined budget, whether you’re playing on new slot sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

Under UKGC licensing requirements all online casinos must create an entertaining and trustworthy environment.

Gambling sites must ensure there are responsible gambling tools in place to support users, such as deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

If you feel as though you are not or have not been able to put these boundaries in place, please seek help from one of the below charities and healthcare providers.

Best Casino Bonuses FAQs

What is a casino bonus?

A casino bonus provides new and existing customers with bonus funds or free spins to use on casino sites. This means users can play games without users having to use their own cash. These credits are non-withdrawable and must be used online.

What are wagering requirements?

Wagering requirements are requirements where winnings must be wagered a certain amount of times before they can be withdrawn. These are used to prevent new users winning significant amounts of money using free bet offers.

What casino bonuses are the best?

The ‘best’ casino sign up bonus very much depends on the type of gambling you prefer to do. Some bonuses will offer free spins that are perfect for slot players, while others will provide bonuses that are better for table games. Be sure to evaluate each offer before choosing the best casino sign up offer for you.

Are casino sign up offers safe to use?

All the online casino bonus deals recommended on this page come from online casino bonus sites that are licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, ensuring that operators follow safe and legal practices.

How can you claim casino offers?

Users can claim casino welcome offers by signing up and depositing and staking the required amounts. In terms of offers for existing customers, users will often be required to opt in or stake a pre-determined amount in order to qualify.

