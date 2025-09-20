Bet365 Casino Bonus: New Players Get 10 Days of Free Spins

Bet365 has one of the best online casino products in the UK and they’ve launched a new welcome offer, providing new users with up to 500 free spins.

The Bet365 Casino bonus offers new users up to 10 days of free spins, with users picking up either 5, 10, 20 or 50 free spins each day.

The Bet365 free spins are only valid on certain games and expire seven days after being awarded, though there are no wagering requirements, so winnings go straight into the user’s withdrawable balance. There is no need for a Bet365 casino promo code either.

Plenty of potential users will be interested in the Bet365 casino bonus, so we’ve produced a guide to the offer, including how to access it, key terms and a brief Bet365 casino review for the offer.

What You Get with the Bet365 Casino Welcome Offer

The Bet365 Casino bonus offers new users up to 10 days of no wagering free spins, with the amount of spins revealed daily after claiming.

In order to claim the offer, users must sign up and deposit at least £10 before choosing one of three coloured buttons (yellow, blue or red) to reveal their prize.

Prizes come in the form of either 5, 10, 20 or 50 free spins. There are up to 10 reveals available within 20 days, with at least 24 hours between each, with a maximum potential reward of 500 free spins.

These Bet365 free spins are valid on Book of Horus, Curse of the Bayou, Magic Forge and Wrath of the Deep slot games, and each set of spins is valid for seven days from credit.

There are no wagering requirements on the Bet365 casino deposit bonus, so winnings go straight into your withdrawable balance.

How to claim the offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Bet365 casino welcome offer:

Step 1: Register a new Bet365 Casino account (users must be in the UK, aged 18+ and fully verified).

Step 2: Deposit at least £10 in lifetime deposits (deposits via Paysafecard are excluded). There is no need for a Bet365 casino bonus code.

Step 3: Claim the offer within 30 days of registration by logging in and selecting a coloured button on the offer page.

Step 4: Receive your first reveal (5, 10, 20 or 50 Free Spins).

Step 5: Return daily (waiting at least 24 hours between selections) to reveal up to 10 total prizes within 20 days.

Step 6: Play your free spins on the eligible games. Use within seven days; unused spins are removed.

Step 7: Winnings are cash with no wagering requirements.

Bet365 Casino Welcome Offer Terms: What to Know

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the Bet365 casino offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer open to new and fully verified customers only. One offer per person, household, address, computer, or IP.

Users must claim the offer within 30 days of registering. Paysafecard deposits are excluded.

Offer is available until 10:59 GMT on 26 January 2026 (customers must register before this deadline).

Free Spins mechanics: There are 10 possible selections within 20 days; there are 24 hours required between each.

Maximum rewards are up to 500 Free Spins in total.

Free Spins usable only on Book of Horus, Curse of the Bayou, Magic Forge or Wrath of the Deep.

Free Spins expire 7 days after being credited.

Spins valued at €0.10 per spin.

Winnings are added directly to withdrawable balance, with no wagering requirement.

In rare cases, Free Spins may take up to 72 hours to credit.

to credit. Fraud protection: Bet365 reserves rights to reclaim bonuses, void bets, or levy admin charges in cases of misuse or guaranteed-profit play.

General terms: Subject to Bet365 General Terms & Conditions and Promotion Terms.

If you’ve already used a Bet365 bonus code on their sportsbook, you won’t be eligible for this offer.

Why choose Bet365 Casino?

For a start, Bet365 is one of the most well-known names in the entire industry, having become a trusted global brand with strong reputation and licensing in several countries.

The Bet365 bonus is a simple, easily accessible offer that provides free spins with no wagering requirements on winnings, offering real cash rewards through a flexible daily reveal mechanic that gives ongoing engagement for up to 10 days.

In addition to the Bet365 casino free spins offer, the company offers huge range as well as one of the finest sports betting sites in the business, with a large, established platform with a broad game selection and robust player protections too.

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using slot sites, casino apps, betting apps, poker sites, bingo sites, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on new online casinos, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.