The 2026 Cheltenham Festival is fast approaching, with racing fans and punters alike counting down the days until top-class jumps action returns to Prestbury Park.

The festival, spread out over four action-packed days, is one of the biggest betting events of the year and betting sites often save their best betting offers for Cheltenham.

The Independent’s team of gambling experts have put together a guide to the best Cheltenham free bets at online bookmakers, and taken a look at the different types of Cheltenham offers available and how to use them efficiently.

Cheltenham free bet offers for 2026

Rank Bookmaker Cheltenham Free Bets 1 Tote Get up to £10 in Cheltenham free bets as a member of Tote’s Stayers Club. Opt in and wager either £2, £5 or £10 six times on Cheltenham, either as singles, multiples or other types of horse racing bets. Tote will match your wager in free bets, up to a maximum of £10. 2 BetGoodwin Money back in free bets up to £100 if your horse loses by a nose, is beaten by a 50/1 shout or half-a-length in a chase, or if your horse falls at the last while leading at Cheltenham. 3 Unibet Money back specials up to £20 if your horse finishes 2nd/3rd in selected Cheltenham races. Minimum bet £1. 4 10bet Get a £10 free bet when you wager £75 or more on horse racing, including Cheltenham. Opt in and wager a minimum of £75 at odds of evens (2.0) or greater to unlock a £10 free bet. 4 x £10 free bets can be claimed each month. 5 Virgin Bet Money back on selected ITV races, including Cheltenham. Place a wager on selected races (seven or more horses must start) and if your horse fails to win, Virgin Bet will credit users with a refund in free bets, up to a maximum of £10.

Types of Cheltenham betting offers

Cheltenham Festival offers take various forms, with horse racing betting sites running a variety of promotions during the meeting. Free bets are just one type of Cheltenham betting offer, and we’ve looked into the different types of promos bettors can expect during the festival.

Free Bets: Cheltenham free bet offers may come as part of a welcome bonus, or are available to existing customers via bet and get schemes, which involve a punter wagering a certain amount on a selected event to unlock a free bet.

Enhanced Odds/Price Boosts: Enhanced odds and price boosts are simply Cheltenham odds that have been improved (or enhanced) ahead of races. Bookmakers may choose to boost the price of a single horse or improve the odds on a multiple.

Non-Runner No Bet: Non-Runner No Bet is a feature that some bookies provide that stipulates that your bet will be voided – and your stake returned – if the horse you wagered on doesn’t run for whatever reason. These are particularly popular for those looking to have an ante-post bet on Cheltenham.

Best Odds Guaranteed: Best Odds Guaranteed is available from the majority of online bookmakers during Cheltenham. It guarantees that if you take an early price on a horse and the starting price (SP) is higher, the bookmaker will pay out at the better odds if your horse wins.

Money-Back Specials: Cheltenham offers various forms of money-back specials. They can involve a bookmaker refunding all losing bets on a certain race, or may require a punter’s selection to finish in a certain position to qualify for reimbursement. The most common type of money-back offer is the 2nd to the SP favourite promotion, which is available during Cheltenham and throughout the year in the UK and Ireland.

Best Cheltenham sign-up offers for free bets

Bookmaker Cheltenham Sign-Up Offer Betfred Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets (3 x £10 sports free bets & 2 x £10 acca free bets) which can be wagered entirely on Cheltenham. talkSPORT BET Wager £10 on any horse racing market and receive £40 in horse racing free bets, split into 4 x £10 free bet tokens. bet365 Get up to £30 in free bets to wager on Cheltenham by betting £10 on any sports market with bet365. Coral Bet £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on any sport and receive £50 in free bets to use on selected sports markets. Betway Wager between £5 and £30 on a racing multiple (three or more selections) with Betway and get a 100 per cent matched free bet, up to £30 and a £30 Uber Eats voucher.

Key T&Cs Cheltenham betting offers

Bettors should always read the terms and conditions of any Cheltenham free bet offer before opting in.

Here are some of the T&Cs to keep an eye out for:

Minimum deposits: These may range anywhere from as low as £5 up to £50, depending on the betting site and your chosen promotion.

Odds Requirements: Free bets for Cheltenham may have a minimum odds requirement, or a minimum number of selections if you’re required to place a multiple.

Wagering requirements: Some bookmakers have introduced wagering requirements for free bet offers. This means punters may have to wager any winnings from free bets a certain number of times before it becomes cash and can be withdrawn.

Free bet types: Check which bet types you receive from a free bet offer. Some bookmakers will limit a free bet to a certain sport or bet type, such as a bet builder.

How to select the best Cheltenham betting offer in 2026

Bettors are spoilt for choice during Cheltenham when it comes to betting offers, but some are definitely better than others.

Here’s our guide to finding the right Cheltenham Festival offers:

Individual preferences: Different bettors will be seeking different types of offers. Perhaps you are interested in a bookmaker that runs regular free bet promotions, or one that provides a steady stream of enhanced odds and winnings offers. Make sure to select the bookmaker that fits your needs. Welcome offers: For bettors seeking a Cheltenham welcome offer, make sure it includes free bets that can be used to wager on Cheltenham or bet types you are comfortable with. Some betting sites place restrictions on their welcome bonus, such as only offering football free bets to new customers. Terms and conditions: Regarding terms, make sure they are as unrestrictive as possible. Favourable terms include no maximum win cap, a longer timeframe to use any rewards, a range of available payment methods or the amount needed to make the qualifying wager. Wagering requirements: The best offers carry no wagering requirements, meaning you can withdraw winnings (or re-use them to your preference) without being forced to re-stake them. This is more common on casino sites, but some new betting sites impose them on sportsbook offers. Offer validity: Ensure the offer is valid for a reasonable period – for Cheltenham, this may be until the final races of the festival or until the end of the day.

Tips for Cheltenham betting

It can take time and practice to learn how to bet on horses. Bettors are reminded to wager only what they are willing to lose and to keep betting on Cheltenham fun.

For those wanting to bet on Cheltenham, here are five key considerations:

Horse : Take a look at the horse’s recent form and how it has performed in the past at Cheltenham or over the distance they’ll be running.

: Take a look at the horse’s recent form and how it has performed in the past at Cheltenham or over the distance they’ll be running. Trainer : Research the particular trainer’s record at Cheltenham and in certain races. Some trainers, such as Willie Mullins, have excellent track records for training Cheltenham winners.

: Research the particular trainer’s record at Cheltenham and in certain races. Some trainers, such as Willie Mullins, have excellent track records for training Cheltenham winners. Jockey : It pays to have a look at the jockey’s record and relationship with the horse, as well as their past experience at Cheltenham with other horses and trainers.

: It pays to have a look at the jockey’s record and relationship with the horse, as well as their past experience at Cheltenham with other horses and trainers. Weather and course: The weather can play a big part in how a horse performs. Some horses will go better on firm ground, while others prefer a bit of give underfoot. Check the going at Cheltenham before having a look at a horse’s record in those conditions.

The weather can play a big part in how a horse performs. Some horses will go better on firm ground, while others prefer a bit of give underfoot. Check the going at Cheltenham before having a look at a horse’s record in those conditions. Type of bet: Research which sort of bets you are comfortable making. Inexperienced bettors may want to stick to single or each-way bets for Cheltenham, while others will be happy to go for multiples or system bets, such as placepots. These bets offer bigger potential returns, but can be confusing and carry greater risk.

Cheltenham betting offers: FAQs

How do you bet on Cheltenham?

The Cheltenham Festival is the biggest betting event of the year and every bookmaker will provide odds and markets on the races, both on desktop sites and betting apps. Bettors are advised to look at the Cheltenham betting offers available to potentially maximise their wagers and to do their research before placing a bet.

Which bookmakers are non-runner no bet (NRNB) on Cheltenham?

BetVictor, Parimatch and Betfred have already announced they are offering NRNB terms for the 2026 Cheltenham Festival and more bookmakers are expected to follow suit, with bet365, Ladbrokes and Coral among the NRNB bookmakers for Cheltenham in 2025.

Who is giving free bets for Cheltenham?

A large number of betting sites are running free bet offers for Cheltenham, including Virgin Bet, Unibet, Tote and 10bet, while online bookmakers are providing different types of Cheltenham betting offers, such as enhanced odds and money-back specials.

Responsible Gambling

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of Cheltenham Festival betting offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only bet what you can afford. Betting can also be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the safer gambling tools offered by betting companies such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. The same applies if you’re gambling on casino apps, poker sites, bingo sites or any other type of betting site.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

