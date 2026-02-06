With hundreds of regulated betting sites available to UK players, there’s no shortage of trusted brands and betting sign up offers to choose from.

Best betting sites UK February 2026





Finding the best betting site should boil down to factors like promotions, odds value, app quality, key features, payout speeds and customer support.

That’s why The Independent has tested and compared both established operators and new betting sites to rank the top UK bookmakers today.

On this page, you’ll find our highly-rated UK betting sites ranked and reviewed, with our recommendations regularly updated based on our ongoing research.

Best for Betting Site Why? Our Rating Football Bet365 Best football odds consistently across wide range of betting markets. Industry-leading in-play stats and graphics 5/5 Horse racing Tote Strong UK/Irish coverage and regular racing rewards, including weekly free bets through Stayers Club 5/5 Welcome offer SpreadEx New customers get £60 in free bets when they deposit and place a £10 fixed-odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater 5/5 Free bets Betfred Runs regular promotions such as MoneyBack Specials, in-play free bets, Acca Flex refunds and racing bonuses 4.5/5 Bet builders Unibet Advanced 10+ leg builders across multiple sports and pioneered Same Race Multis for racing 4.5/5

Best betting sites – trusted expert reviews

Here’s our recommendations for the best betting sites in the UK today, with reviews for each bookie below.

Welcome Offer: Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Key Features: Consistently strong football odds • Huge range of football betting markets • Industry-leading in-play stats and graphics • Live streaming on selected matches • Football promos like early payout and price boosts

Review

Bet365 is the standout football betting site in the UK thanks to boasting the best odds consistently and a wide range of markets.

They have an extensive range of markets across major leagues, alongside some of the best in-play tools available, including live stats, match graphics and streaming on selected fixtures.

Football-specific promotions such as early payout, price boosts and accumulator offers keep regular players catered for.

Overall, the platform is dependable and well suited to both casual and experienced bettors.

open image in gallery Bet365 has a one of the top football live streaming services ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ Excellent in-play tools and match coverage

✓ Strong odds across many leagues

✓ Reliable app with live streaming features

✓ New users can also claim £30 in free bets

Cons

✗ No Champions League streaming despite UEFA link

✗ Fewer free bet promos than some rivals

✗ Bigger sign-up offers elsewhere



Best betting site for horse racing: Tote

Welcome Offer: Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Key Features: Historic pool betting operator since 1928 • Deep UK and Irish racing coverage • Tote Price Guarantee vs SP • Cash out and live streaming tools • £30 welcome offer with Tote Credit • Weekly £10 racing rewards via Stayers Club

Review

Tote is one of the most established horse racing betting sites, offering a unique pool betting experience that you won’t find with traditional fixed-odds bookmakers.

Its platform provides strong coverage of UK and Irish meetings with standard features such as cash out and live streaming.

The Tote Price Guarantee is a key selling point as it matches or beats the starting price on all win bets.

New customers can claim £30 in free bets after staking £10, while regular bettors benefit from weekly rewards through the Stayers Club.

Returns can be less predictable with pool betting, but Tote remains a top choice for racing fans.

open image in gallery Tote offers unique racing betting options ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ Price Guarantee matches or beats SP

✓ Excellent racing focus and coverage

✓ Weekly free bets through Stayers Club

✓ Highly rated horse racing betting app

Cons

✗ Live streaming service not as good as Bet365

✗ Pool betting returns can be harder to calculate

✗ No free-to-play racing prediction game

Best betting site welcome offer: SpreadEx

Welcome Offer: Bet £10, Get £60 Free Bets

Key Features: £60 free bets from a £10 qualifying wager • Bonus paid in three instalments over three days • Includes fixed-odds and spread betting free bets • Eligible on pre-match or in-play markets • Free bets valid for 28 days

Review

SpreadEx currently offers one of the most valuable sign-up deals available to UK bettors, with £60 in free bets awarded after a £10 qualifying fixed-odds wager.

The bonus is split across three daily instalments and includes a mix of fixed-odds and spread betting bets, which gives experienced punters extra variety.

Free bets can be used over a generous 28-day period, longer than most rivals, and the platform supports modern payment options such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

However, spread betting carries additional risk and part of the reward requires opening a full spread betting account. Only engage in spread betting if you understand how it works.

Pros

✓ One of the biggest welcome offers on the UK market

✓ Low £10 qualifying bet requirement

✓ Long 28-day free bet expiry window

✓ Mix of fixed-odds and spread betting rewards

Cons

✗ Bonus not paid in one single lump sum

✗ Half the offer is tied to spread betting

✗ Spread betting can lead to losses beyond stake



Best online bookmaker for free bets: Betfred

Welcome Offer: Bet £10, Get £50 Free Bets

Key Features: Ongoing free bet offers after sign up • Free bets issued within hours • Free bets across most sports markets • Strong ongoing promos for accas and racing

Betfred is the strongest UK bookmaker for free bets, not only for its generous welcome offer but also for the volume of ongoing rewards available to existing customers.

New players can claim £50 in free bet credits after depositing and staking £10 at evens or above, with tokens credited shortly after settlement.

Beyond sign-up, Betfred runs regular promotions such as MoneyBack Specials, in-play free bets, Acca Flex refunds and racing bonuses like Best Odds Guaranteed.

The welcome offer value and consistent ongoing offers makes Betfred our top recommendation for bettors who prioritise free bet offers.

Pros

✓ £50 free bets for new customers who bet £10

✓ Regular ongoing free bet promos for existing customers

✓ Strong accumulator and racing-specific rewards

✓ Free bets usable across a wide range of sports

Cons

✗ Only debit card deposits accepted for the welcome offer

✗ Some free bet tokens are restricted to accumulators

✗ Free bets expire within seven days

Best online bookmaker for bet builders: Unibet

Welcome Offer: Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

Key Features: Build bet builders with 10+ legs • Pre-prepared bet builder options available • Bet builders across multiple sports • Same Race Multis for horse racing • Competitive odds and market depth • Unibet TV live streaming integration

Review

Unibet’s bet builder tool offers the best flexibility across a wide range of sports.

Players can add over 10 legs to a single selection, or choose from pre-built options.

Unibet also stands out for its racing bet builder functionality (Same Race Multis) which remains relatively rare among horse racing bookmakers.

The platform is further enhanced by Unibet TV, allowing customers to follow live events while building and tracking bets in-play.

There’s also a solid welcome offer worth £30 in free bets from a first £10 stake for newcomers.

Pros

✓ Best bet builder tool on the market

✓ Rare racing bet builder

✓ Live streaming via Unibet TV

✓ Strong £30 free bet welcome offer

Cons

✗ Bet builder complexity may not suit beginners

✗ Streaming availability varies by event



Best new betting sites UK February 2026

We also monitor new betting sites making waves in the UK and have selected the best new bookies to have entered the market in the last year or two.

Best For New Bookie Why Our Rating Football QuinnBet Backs new customers with a competitive sign-up deal alongside strong daily football promotions 4.5/5 Horse racing Puntit Supports new customers with a racing-focused sign-up deal alongside strong weekly rewards 4.5/5 Free bets Livescore Bet £30 free bets for newcomers, weekly £5 acca bet via Acca Club and racing money-back as free bet offers 4.5/5 Bet builders EasyBet Bet builder tool available across eight different sports with links to free bet offers 4/5 Cash out BetTOM Fast cash out functionality with responsive in-play betting platform 4/5

New betting sites - trusted expert reviews

We tested several new bookmakers before arriving at the above list, which are strong choices for popular forms of betting.

We’re keeping an eye out for any worthy rivals entering the UK market in 2026 and regularly review our recommendations.

Best new football betting site: QuinnBet

Welcome Offer: 50% Cashback up to £25

Key Features: Daily bet builder boosts up to 20% • Extra 10% acca bonus on trebles+ • 0-0 bet builder refund protection • Regular football-focused rewards • Boosts applied to winning multiples • Designed for frequent football bettors

Review

Thanks to its impressive range of ongoing promotions QuinnBet has quickly established itself as the best new UK bookmaker for football betting.

Bet builder users benefit from daily profit boosts of up to 20%, while accumulator bettors can earn an additional 10% bonus on successful trebles and above.

The standout feature is its 0-0 money-back offer, which refunds losing featured bet builders as a free bet when matches finish goalless.

These consistent football betting rewards make QuinnBet particularly appealing for regular punters, although promotions come with plenty of terms and conditions it has to be said.

open image in gallery QuinnBet provides rewards for regular bettors ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ Excellent daily football promotions

✓ Strong bet builder and acca boost rewards

✓ Handy 0-0 refund protection

✓ Rewards for regular bettors

Cons

✗ Free bets must be manually claimed

✗ No similar boosts available for in-play betting

Best new horse racing bookmaker: Puntit

Welcome Offer: Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets

Key Features: Part of the BetVictor Group • Best Odds Guaranteed on UK & Irish racing • 10% weekly cashback on racing losses • Daily price boosts on singles and multiples • Money-back offers as free bets on disrupted races • User-friendly sportsbook design

Review

Puntit is an exciting new UK horse racing bookmaker backed by the established BetVictor Group, offering a familiar and reliable betting experience.

Its standout feature is the 10% weekly cashback on racing losses, which provides consistent value for regular punters.

Bettors also benefit from Best Odds Guaranteed across UK and Irish meetings, plus daily racing boosts on both singles and pre-built multiples.

Puntit also has money-back promotions in the form of horse racing free bets when a selection loses all chance at the start.

While some features, such as bet builder functionality, remain fairly basic, it is an excellent choice for frequent racing bettors.

open image in gallery Puntit supports new customers with a competitive racing-focused sign-up deal alongside strong weekly rewards ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ Weekly cashback on racing losses

✓ Best Odds Guaranteed across UK and Ireland

✓ Daily price boosts on key races

✓ Strong value for regular horse racing punters

Cons

✗ Bet builder tools could be more advanced

✗ Newer platform with fewer extras than major rivals

✗ Promotions may have race-specific conditions

Best new bookmaker for free bets: LiveScore Bet

Welcome Offer: Bet £10, Get £30 Free Bets

Key Features: £30 free bets for new users • Weekly £5 acca bet via Acca Club • VAR ruled-out goalscorer refunds • Racing money-back offers on placed runners • Early payout and accumulator insurance • Strong app experience

Review

LiveScore Bet has quickly become the best new UK bookmakers for free bet value, combining a solid sign-up deal with regular ongoing promotions.

Newcomers can claim £30 in free bets, while existing users benefit from football and racing-specific rewards throughout the week.

Standout offers include free bet refunds on certain goalscorer markets when a goal is disallowed by VAR, plus money-back promotions on selected horse races.

There’s also a weekly £5 free acca available through the Acca Club.

Market depth is a little inferior compared to major rivals, but free bet promos are in constant supply.

open image in gallery Newcomers can claim £30 in free bets on either desktop or mobile ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ Regular free bet promos across football and racing

✓ Weekly rewards through Acca Club

✓ Early payout and acca insurance offers

Cons

✗ Fewer markets than larger established bookies

✗ Promotions require opt-in and qualifying stakes

✗ Promos mainly aimed at accumulator bettors

Best new bookmaker for bet builders: EasyBet

Welcome Offer: Bet £20, Get £20 Free Bets

Key Features: Bet builder available across eight sports • Combine up to 12 markets in one event • Football odds boosts on featured bet builders • Weekly Premier League bet builder free bets • Straightforward ongoing promotions

Review EasyBet is an exchange-led betting site that also delivers a strong bet builder experience.

Their bet builder tool is simple to use and covers eight sports, including football, MMA, cricket, rugby and major US leagues.

Users can combine up to 12 markets from a single match, which will suit most casual and regular bettors.

The platform also runs consistent bet builder incentives, including two £5 free bet builder bets each week on Premier League fixtures when staking £20 or more.

While the exchange format may not appeal to everyone, EasyBet’s offers are clear and accessible.

Pros

✓ Bet builder available across a wide range of sports

✓ Regular free bet builder promotions each week

✓ Simple tool with enough market flexibility

✓ Strong selection of ongoing offers

Cons

✗ Exchange betting model won’t suit all users

✗ Fewer bet builder legs than some major rivals

✗ Best promos reserved for Premier League

Best new bookmaker for cash out: BetTOM

Welcome Offer: 50% Cashback up to £25

Key Features: Fast cash out tool • Good in-play betting platform • Cash out available on singles and multiples • Decent welcome offer for new users • Designed for live betting

Review

BetTOM has quickly positioned itself as one of the best new UK bookmakers for cash out, particularly for bettors who enjoy wagering in-play.

While most operators now offer cash out, BetTOM stands out for how quickly and smoothly the feature works during live events.

In our experience, cash out requests were processed within seconds, giving punters greater control to secure profits or limit losses instantly.

The in-play interface is clean and responsive, with plenty of markets available across major sports.

Although live streaming options are more limited than some established rivals, BetTOM’s fast settlement and strong live betting focus make it a strong choice.

open image in gallery BetTOM gives new customers a competitive sign-up deal alongside a strong in-play betting experience ( iStock/The Independent )

Pros

✓ Excellent in-play performance

✓ Fast cash out on most sports markets

✓ Works on both singles and multiples

✓ Strong welcome offer for new customers

Cons

✗ Fewer live streams than some bigger bookies

✗ Best suited mainly to in-play bettors

✗ Newer platform with fewer extras overall



How we rank UK betting sites

We rank online bookmakers using first-hand testing, transparent evaluation criteria and strict editorial standards.

Here are the key factors we consider when compiling our rankings on this page:

Gambling licence & regulation

All the gambling operators on our list are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

This ensures the bookie meets legal requirements around fair play, data security, customer funds protection and responsible gambling protocols.

Trust and transparency

We utilise our journalistic expertise to evaluate betting sites, favouring bookmakers that make their terms and conditions digestible and have a proven track record of resolving customer issues.

We also consider the experience of other punters, checking verified feedback UK betting sites receive to get an alternative view from fellow bettors.

Desktop and mobile usability

Each betting site is put through its paces on both desktop and mobile devices. We consider ease of navigation, page load speed and app usability and responsiveness.

Quality of offers and promos

We assess how valuable each welcome offer really is, including factors such as minimum deposits, winnings caps and overall usability.

We also consider whether ongoing promotions are available to existing customers and whether there is a good variety of offers across different sports.

Commitment to safer gambling

A bookmaker's approach to player welfare is a key factor in our rankings. We only recommend operators that make it easy for users to stay in control.

That means easy access to deposit limits and time-outs, clear links to self-exclusion and support services and proactive account monitoring.

Why trust The Independent?

Chris Wilson is a sports reporter at The Independent who has expertise in betting and gaming. He is constantly testing and reviewing new casino sites and betting sites across the UK to maintain our list of the best online bookmakers.

He has tested dozens of UK bookmakers in order to compile his rankings, with reviews updated regularly.

As alluded to above, Chris uses a range of strict criteria when evaluating online betting sites, considering promotions and offers, the variety of games and payment methods, efficient customer service and the overall experience.

Each betting site recommended by Chris on behalf of The Independent is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

Online bookmaker of the week TalksportBet Talksport have been gaining traction as an online bookmaker since 2022 and they now boast some of the best sign up offers you’ll find. They gear their welcome offers around major events, with their focus this weekend being on Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield. TalksportBet are giving new customers a 30/1 price boost on both teams to score with a minimum deposit of £5 and a maximum stake of £1. It’s a straightforward promotion aimed at beginners, with a low-risk offer on one of the highlights of the footballing weekend.

Responsible gambling on UK betting sites

A 2025 study by the UK Gambling Commissionfound that certain types of gambling are more likely to lead to problem gambling in the future.

Betting on sports scored highly on the UKGC’s Problem Gambling Severity Index, and it’s crucial that bettors understand that using betting apps comes with risks.

Gambling should be treated as a form of entertainment rather than a way to make money. Never stake more than you can afford to lose and avoid chasing losses by placing additional bets.

The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

All licensed UK bookmakers provide tools to help you stay in control, including deposit limits, self-assessment checks, and session reminders to manage both time and spending.

If gambling ever starts to feel difficult to manage, support is available, and you are encouraged to seek help from the organisations listed below:

Best betting sites UK: FAQs

Which UK betting sites are the best?

It’s a good idea to test out different sites before deciding which is best for you. It depends what you want from your chosen site, but our recommendations are Bet365 for football, Tote for horse racing, Betfred for free bets, SpreadEx for sign up offer and Unibet for bet builders.

Which betting sites are not on GamStop?

Any site that is not part of the GamStop initiative is possibly unlicensed, unregulated and off-shore, meaning bettors are taking a huge risk when using their services. All our recommended UK online bookmakers are on GamStop, and we don’t recommend non-GamStop betting sites.

Which betting sites offer cash out?

Cash out has become a standard feature on UK betting sites, often used to lock in a profit or cut your losses. It is available on ante-post, single and accumulator bets on most sports. Some of the best betting sites offering cash out include Bet365, Betfred, Kwiff, BetMGM and BetTOM.

What betting sites accept PayPal?

Most UK bookmakers now accept PayPal and other e-wallets as a payment method. However, several betting sites do not allow PayPal transfers when it comes to qualifying for their sign up offer, so remember to check the accepted payment methods for any welcome offer before going ahead.

What betting sites offer Irish Lotto?

At least three UK betting sites offer Irish Lotto betting options. These include Tote (via pools), Lottoland and Betfred, the last of which provides lottery-style betting options for its customers.

How do you block UK betting sites?

There are several free tools available that allow bettors to block themselves from seeing gambling websites. Options include BetBlock, GamBan and GamBlock. Bettors could also join GamStop’s self-exclusion list to prevent them from using UK betting sites.

What betting sites accept credit cards?

Bettors have not been able to use credit cards on UK betting sites since April 2020 following research by the Gambling Commission that suggested many problem gamblers used credit cards. Any betting site that offers to accept credit card deposits will not be a licensed UK betting site and should be avoided.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.