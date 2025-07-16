Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The EFL Championship delivers nine months of guaranteed drama each and every season, making it a favourite among both fans and football bettors alilke.

Despite being the second tier of English football, the EFL Championship is one of the most intriguing and competitive leagues in world football, thanks in large part to its unpredictable nature.

This page will detail Championship odds for the 2025/26 season. We use the latest live Championship betting odds from the best football betting sites to help readers find the best prices throughout the course of the campaign.

Punters will find top value on Championship football betting odds on this page, with any changes to markets made by betting sites immediately reflected by our odds comparison tool.

All Championship odds come from recommended online bookmakers, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Championship Match Odds

The Championship season is a marathon, not a sprint, with each of the 24 teams playing 46 matches. This season, matches begin on 8 August, with the regular season ending on the weekend of 2 May. The Championship play-off final concludes the campaign at Wembley on Saturday, 23 May 2026.

Punters can find the best SkyBet Championship odds for each fixture right here. All odds will dynamically update based on team news, suspensions, injuries, and other relevant factors including.

Championship Winner Odds

Last season’s Championship title battle ended with Leeds winning a three-way race to claim top spot. Daniel Farke’s side accumulated 100 points – as did Burnley – and won on goal difference on the final day.

In recent season, clubs who were relegated from the Premier League often started the season as favourites, as Leeds did.

However, the nature of the league means that surprise winners are not uncommon.

In 2011/12 Reading started the season as 16/1 outsiders and were 14th in November before a storming run, while Watford began the 2020/21 season at 16/1 before winning the league.

Previous Championship Winners

The table below shows the winners of the last five Championship seasons, along with their pre-season EFL odds.

Season Winner Pre-season odds 2024/25 Leeds United 7/2 2023/24 Burnley 8/1 2022/23 Fulham 5/1 2021/22 Norwich 13/2 2020/21 Watford 16/1

Championship Promotion Odds

Three teams are promoted each season from the Championship — two automatically and one via the play-offs.

The odds for promotion are a little shorter than the outright winner market, but it’s still one of the most popular outright Championship options on both established and new betting sites given punters could land more than one winner.

Some long-shots have gone on late-season runs to secure promotion, making this market one to keep an eye on throughout the campaign.

Championship Play-Off Odds

The teams finishing 3rd to 6th compete in the end-of-season play-offs for the final promotion spot. The race for the play-offs, as well as the play-off themselves, are often the most surprising and unpredictable part of the Championship season, with the favourites and form teams not always winning.

Punters can bet on a team to make the play-offs by backing them for a top six finish. Whether they finish in the automatic promotion places (which are first and second place) or the play-off spots, the bet will be declared a winner.

There are several examples of teams who snuck into 6th place and then gained promotion, with Blackpool finishing over 30 points behind champions Newcastle in sixth place in 2009/10 but going up via the play-offs.

Championship Relegation Odds

Each season, the bottom three teams in the Championship table are relegated to League One, the third division of English football.

Newly-promoted League One teams are often priced as favourites to go down, though that may not be the case this season.

In fact, some teams can struggle to stop the slide down the league table, with Luton having suffered back-to-back relegations last season after coming down from the Premier League at the end of 2023/24.

The fight to avoid the drop can end up involving numerous teams, with 10 different sides still in danger of going down going into the final few weeks of last season. In fact, just two points separated 22nd-placed Luton and Stoke City in 18th in the final standings

