The Championship remains one of the most popular and fascinating leagues in European football, and the relegation battle is especially unpredictable, with clubs of all sizes at risk

The wide-open nature of most Championship relegation battles makes it one of the most intriguing betting heats in the second tier, along with promotion and the winners markets.

Bookmakers offer dedicated markets for 2025/26 Championship relegation betting throughout the season and this page will provide live Championship relegation odds every step of the way.

We use the latest live Championship relegation betting odds from the best football betting sites in the UK.

Championship relegation odds on this page reflect any changes to markets made by betting sites.

All EFL Championship relegation odds come from recommended bookmakers.

Championship Relegation Odds

The Championship relegation market works by bettors wagering on which teams will finish in the bottom three of the table at the end of the season.

Championship relegation odds shift weekly based on form, injuries, results and manager changes.

In terms of typical relegation betting strategies, many bettors will choose to back newly promoted sides, clubs in financial trouble, any clubs that have lost key players or teams with poor defensive records.

Note that some bookmakers also offer markets on who will finish bottom (24th) in the Championship as an alternative relegation market.

Championship Relegation Odds Explained

The concept of relegation is a straightforward one. Simply put, the teams with the fewest points at the end of the season go down.

As well as points, goal difference can have an important role in deciding which teams go down. If teams are level on points, the club with the better goal difference will be positioned above them in the table.

For example, Luton were relegated on goal difference in 2024/25 and Blackburn went down the same way in 2016/17.

Most gambling sites allow bets on one or more teams to be relegated and relegation multiples are popular with some football punters.

Multiples are simply bets with more than one selection, and in this case a relegation multiple would be a wager on one, two or three teams to get relegated.

Returns on multiples are calculated differently to placing two separate singles. For example, two £1 singles at 4/1 and 7/1 would return £5 and £8 respectively, including stakes – a total of £13.

However, if you combine the two selections in a £1 double, the odds are multiplied, not added. So, 4/1 becomes 5.00 and 7/1 becomes 8.00 in decimal format. The combined odds would be:

5.00 x 8.00 = 40.00, meaning a £1 double would return £40 including stake – a much higher return than the two singles combined.

Who got relegated from the Championship?

The average number of points needed to stay up has increased in the last three years, going from 47 to an average of 50.

The table below shows the teams to have been relegated from the Championship as well as their points totals for the last five seasons.

Season Relegated Teams Respective Points 2024/25 Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City 49, 46, 44 2023/24 Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United 50, 45, 27 2022/23 Reading, Blackpool, Wigan Athletic 44, 44, 42 2021/22 Peterborough United, Derby County, Barnsley 37, 34, 30 2020/21 Wycombe Wanderers, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday 43, 42, 41

