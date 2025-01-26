Betting sites continue to evolve to offer customers new and innovative ways of wagering, and one such development is bet builders. Similar to accumulator bets, these allow users to essentially create their single bet out of several selections from different markets.

These types of bet are commonplace across football betting sites, but have also been expanded for a number of sports that are available online.

Here, we have compiled a guide to the best bet builder sites, including what they are, how the best work, promotions and some handy bet builder tips.

What Are Bet Builder Sites?

So, what is a bet builder?

Simply, bet builders allow users to create their own bet from several markets. These bets can be combined with other single-game bet builders to create one giant bet.

Bet builders are primarily used to bet on football. The best bet builder sites offer a wide variety of markets and competitive odds as well as the option to create bets with 20+ legs.

Football bet builders are the most common, and are a staple of all the best betting sites. Other relevant sports include tennis, boxing, cricket, NBA, NFL and F1.

Best Bet Builder Betting Sites

Below, we have highlighted the best betting sites that offer bet builders, detailing their specific features and why they stand out:

Bet365

The Bet365 bet builder option is one of the best around, allowing users to add up to 12 legs on football for both pre-match and in-play.

Promotions are available for bet builders, including bet and get offers, while bet builders are also boosted with the more legs you add. Features such as early payout and cash out also count when using bet builder.

Bet365’s system is simple to use, and new customers can claim the Bet365 bonus code INDY2024 to claim £30 in free bets.

Unibet

Unibet users can choose from a range of markets and competitive odds, with the ability to add over 10 legs to their selection, while there are also pre-prepared bet builders.

Unibet is also a standout live betting site, allowing users to use Unibet TV to watch games with their bet builders on its platform. New customers using the Unibet sign up offer can claim £40 in free bets for registering and betting £10 online.

Unibet is also one of the best NBA betting sites on the market due to targeted promotions.

Kwiff

Known for its unique style of betting, Kwiff has added the feature for football betting, allowing users to make up to eight selections across a wide range of leagues.

Kwiff includes all its major markets and competitive odds with this feature. Users can also benefit from Supercharged odds and cash outs, enhancing the value of your payout.

New customers can claim the Kwiff sign up offer worth up to £30 in free bets for registering online.

Parimatch

Parimatch is one of the most popular new betting sites on the market, with a betting site and betting app that offer clean aesthetics and simple navigation.

Parimatch’s bet builder tool gives users the chance to create their own bet or use prepared bet builders. Bettors can place their bets quickly with a touch of a button, making it perfect for time-senitive events.

Parimatch also offer a great range of promotions, including the Parimatch welcome offer that offers new customers up to £30 in bonus funds.

Bet Builders for Football

Promotions and enhanced odds are regularly available on Premier League betting sites and for Champions League matches as well as international tournaments.

As with other sports, football bet builders allow bettors to combine different markets, such as:

Match result (win/draw/lose): The result of the match.

Both teams to score (BTTS): Whether or not both teams will score.

Over/unders: This may apply to goals, cards, corners and more.

Goalscorer: Whether or not a certain player will score.

Player cards: Whether or not a certain player will receive a yellow or red card.

Corners: The total number of corners in the match or half.

Free-kicks: The total number of free-kicks in the match or half.

Shots/Shots on target: Whether or not a certain players will have a certain number of shots or shots on target.

Fouls: The number of fouls in a certain period or the entire match.

Bet Builders for Other Sports

While bet builders are most common in football, they are available in other sports:

Tennis: Tennis is one of the most popular bet builder options, especially around Grand Slams. Markets available include match winner, total sets, and number of aces.

NBA: NBA betting options can include points scored, total rebounds, match results and player props.

NFL: You’ll find markets on NFL betting sites, including options for quarterback props (such touchdown and passing yards), running back props, wide receiver props and game markets including over/unders and the result.

Boxing: Using boxing betting sites, bettors have options to wager on a number of pre-fight bets, including method of victory, total knockdowns, over/unders, round betting and more.

Cricket: Bet builders are also a newer option for bettors on cricket betting sites. All bet builders must be placed pre-match as live betting is not available. Popular betting options include match result, top batter, top bowler and over/unders for runs and wickets.

F1: F1 markets are more limited than other sports, but there are still options on F1 betting sites to combine bets on the race winner and fastest lap among others.

Bet Builder Features

Below is a list of key features that users should consider when choosing a bet builder betting site, including:

Ease of use: Betting sites should have a simple interface for creating bets, with pleasing aesthetics.

Markets: Betting sites should offer a wide range of markets for bet builders, with all options that would be available for single and acca bets.

In-play bet builders: In-play bet builders are available on football and other sports, allowing bettors to place bets on the action as it happens.

Promotions: Betting sites may offer bet builder-specific offers like bet boosts or money-back specials. Some operators even offer bet builder welcome offers.

Cash-out: Cash outs should be available for all bet builders. Only choose betting sites with his feature.

Bet Builder Promotions

There is a small range of more common bet builder promotions that are available:

Bet Builder Boosts: Get a percentage boost on your bet builders. The more legs you add the bigger the boost. Betting sites also offer outright boosts on bet builders and enhanced odds.

Money-Back Offers: This is a return offer of free bets or cash if one leg of your bet builder fails.

Free Bets: Bet and get offers are available from the best betting sites.

Bet Builder Tips

Below, we have some provided some basic tips for successful bet builders:

Research: Look at form guides and statistics. Also check out team news, injuries and suspensions.

Keep selections simple: Long shot bets have less chance of being successful. Use simple markets to get a better chance of winning.

Look for value: Check out the odds across bet builder sites to get the best value. Comparing value across markets is also a good idea.

Use promotions: Capitalise on special offers that can increase the odds of your bet builder bets, or use free bets.

Budget control: Don’t get carried away or chase losses with your bet builder bets. Remain within your budget.

Responsible Gambling

Gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Never wager more than you can afford to lose, never chase any losses, and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

If you need to, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites. These include self-assessment calculators, deposit limits, loss limits and time-out tools.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Bet Builder Sites FAQs

What are the best bet builder sites?

Our recommended bet builder betting sites include Bet365, Unibet, Kwiff and Parimatch. All of them offer a range of bet builder options within a range of popular sports.

What sports are available with bet builders?

Football is the most common sport associated with bet builders, but many sites offer other sports to use with bet builders, including tennis, F1, NBA, NFL, cricket, golf, boxing and MMA.

Can you use promotions with bet builders?

Most bet sites with bet builder also run a host of promotions and offers. These may include bet builder boosted odds, free bets and money back offers if only one leg fails.

