The Championship Golden Boot is the most prestigious individual honour a player can win in the second tier, with stars of every ilk winning the award in the past – from Championship legends to Premier League stalwarts and full England internationals.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals each season, and top scorer betting has become one of the most popular individual football betting markets in the UK, offering an alternative betting angle to punters seeking alternatives to team-based wagers.

Championship top scorer betting involves placing a wager on the player who will score the most goals in the league across the full season.

Note that only goals scored in the league count, with any goals netted in the cup competitions not counting towards the prize.

Of course, strikers and attacking midfielders tend to dominate this market, with a tally of around 25+ usually proving enough to win the golden boot. Nevertheless, there are outliers, with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring 43 in 2021/22 and Joel Piroe winning with just 19 last season.

In addition, top scorers do not necessarily come from the most successful sides. For example, Sammie Szmodics top scored in 2023/24 – when Blackburn finished 19th – and Chuba Akpom top scored in 2022/23.

The volatility in the market makes it a good chance to target players with higher odds. Make sure to consider previous goal tallies, penalty duties, and team attacking stats before making any wager on the top scorer odds Championship market.

Bettors can wager on an outright winner in this market, or they can place each-way bets.

Outright betting is simply a yes or no on whether a player will win the award. Each-way betting differs in that you can place a wager on a player to either win the award or to finish in the top three or four places, meaning that there’s a greater chance of ‘winning’ the bet.

In this market, most bookies will pay out each-way at 1/4 of the odds, so an each-way wager is better used on players with longer Championship odds.

Note that odds will fluctuate throughout the season based on form, injuries, team performance and more.

Championship top scorer betting: What happens if there’s a tie?

If two or more players finish level on goals, the Golden Boot is shared. Most bookmakers apply dead-heat rules for these bets, which means winnings are split based on the number of tied players.

Dead-heat rules usually state that if two players finish tied for the award, you will get paid half of your stake at the full odds. If three players finish tied, you get a third of your stake at the full price, and so on.

Past Championship top scorers

Below, we’ve produced a table showing the Championship top scorers from the past 10 seasons.

Keep in mind that it’s not common for a player to win the award in two seasons due to the likelihood of the winning player being promoted (see Aleksandar Mitrovic) or even signed for a side in the Premier League (as happened when promoted Ipswich signed Sammie Szmodics from Blackburn).

Season Winner(s) Goals Club 2024/25 Joel Piroe 19 Leeds United 2023/24 Sammie Szmodics 27 Blackburn Rovers 2022/23 Chuba Akpom 28 Middlesbrough 2021/22 Aleksandar Mitrovic (2) 43 Fulham 2020/21 Ivan Toney 31 Brentford 2019/20 Aleksandar Mitrovic 26 Fulham 2018/19 Teemu Pukki 29 Norwich City 2017/18 Lewis Grabban, Matej Vydra 20 Aston Villa & Sunderland, Derby County 2016/17 Chris Wood 27 Leeds United 2015/16 Andre Gray 25 Burnley

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

