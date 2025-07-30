Midnite is one of the newest betting sites on the UK market – with the online casino section having launched in 2023 – and like most betting sites, it is looking to pack a punch with its welcome offer for new customers.

There’s plenty to enjoy on Midnite and new customers can claim its sign up bonus on the sportsbook, with the added bonus of a casino offer too.

To access the Midnite sign up bonus, all customers have to do is sign up using our link before using the Midnite bonus code BETGETSPORTS during the registration process.

After that, customers must deposit £10 and bet £10 on an acca with four legs or more at odds of 3/1 or greater. Within 24 hours of that initial wager being settled, bettors will receive £20 free bets and 50 free spins to use on its slots site.

Below, we’ve provided a guide with detail on the Midnite sign up offer, including information on the free bets and casino bonus as well as how to navigate the Midnite sign up process.

What is the Midnite Sign Up Offer

The Midnite sign up offer is a simple bet and get offer for new customers. In short, users that bet £10 will unlock get £20 in free bets and 50 free spins. The free bets are to use across the sportsbook, with the spins for use on the casino site.

Customers must use the Midnite promo code BETGETSPORTS to claim bonus.

The Midnite Bet sign up offer is only available for customers’ first deposit, which must be £10 using an eligible payment method.

Customers must then bet £10 on any sports accumulator with four selections or more with odds of 3/1 or greater. The £20 in free bets and 50 free spins are credited once your qualifying wager is settled.

The £20 in free bets is paid out as 4x £5 free bets in the following format:

1x £5 Single Free Bet voucher - minimum odds 1/1 (2.0)

1x £5 Pre-match Accumulator Free Bet voucher - minimum odds 4/1 (5.0) and 4+ selections

1x £5 In-Play Free Bet voucher - no requirements

1 x £5 Bet Builder Free Bet voucher - minimum odds 3/1 (4.0).

Free bets and free spins are active for seven days.

How to Claim the Midnite Sign Up Offer

In this section, we have provided a clear, step-by-step guide to claiming the Midnite betting sign up offer:

Step 1: Use one of the links in the article to enter Midnite

Step 2: Register with Midnite using the promo code BETGETSPORTS.

Step 3: Deposit £10 and bet £10 on any sports acca with odds of 3/1 or greater with four or more selections.

Step 4: Once your qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive £20 in free bets to use paid out in four £5 installments and 50 free spins to use on the slot game Big Bass Splash.

Step 5: Bonus expires within seven days.

Important Terms to Know

Below, we have included details on the key T&Cs related to this offer, though remember to check the full terms on the Midnite website:

Offer is available to those aged 18+ only, and only UK customers using our link.

Offer can only be claimed once per household and IP address.

Customers must use Midnite bonus code BETGETSPORTS.

The offer is only available with first deposit. Customers must deposit £10 via eligible payment method.

Qualifying £10 bet must be on acca with odds of 3/1 or greater and must contain four legs.

Free bets cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion.

Boosted odds do not count as a regular accumulator

If a leg is voided and the remaining legs are still eligible, the bet will still qualify for the welcome bonus.

Free bets and free spins are credited within 24 hours of bet settling.

Rewards expire seven days after crediting.

Midnite offers for existing customers

Midnite runs plenty of offers for existing customers. These betting offers include:

Free Bets: Midnite offers free bets for bettors that place qualifying wagers on single, acca and bet builder markets through its football betting site and other sections of the sportsbook. Offers can include up to £10 in free bets.

Bet boosts: Midnite boosts the value of odds for betting markets across its sportsbook, ensuring that customers get the best possible prices on odds.

Acca Boosts: Midnite users receive acca boosts on a range of populated accas that are available on the front page of the betting site.

Daily Scratchcard: Midnite customers can play for free to unveil daily prizes using this game. Prizes include free bets, free spins and more.

Midnite Sign Up Offer Pros and Cons

Below, we’ve broken down the pros and cons of the Midnite offer using a table.

Pros Cons Simple offer that includes casino bonus Requires a promo code to unlock Flexible number of sports available Not as valuable as other sportsbooks No wagering requirements on casino offer Restrictions on where free bets and free spins can be used

Responsible Gambling

Gambling should be considered a form of entertainment. It has not and has never been, a dependable way to make money.

Only bet what you can afford to lose when gambling on betting sites or new online casinos, or any gambling site for that matter.

It is easy to become immersed when playing slots and other casino games and this can cause you to lose track of your spending.

Use responsible gambling tools offered by casinos, such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion, to help prevent your enjoyment of casinos from getting out of hand.

The same applies whether you are using betting apps, established casino sites, slot sites, dedicated bingo sites, football betting sites or any other form of gambling site or app.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.