Advances in online technology have helped betting to become an increasingly popular form of entertainment, allowing easier access to betting sites and online casinos.

This ease of use gives users plenty of options when it comes to using betting sites, offering thousands of options at your fingertips as well as providing customers with various payment methods to get started online.

One such method is Google Pay. A popular payment method offered by online search giant Google, it enables quick, secure payments to a range of online vendors, and is another tool used by betting companies to aid user experience.

Like you’ll find using Apple Pay and other competitors, Google Pay is known for its speed, simplicity, and security, making it popular with punters.

We have compiled all you need to know about Google Pay betting sites in this guide, to help readers find the best betting sites that accept Google Pay and outlining the benefits and limitations for bettors.

Why use Google Pay for betting?

Google Pay is a popular digital wallet service that enables users to make payments securely via smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Top Google Pay betting sites

Below, we have reviewed some of the best Google Pay betting sites, focusing on usability, payment options, and bonuses. Our top three are as follows:

Bet365

Bet365 is one of the premier betting sites online, and permits users to make deposits using Google Pay. Users can also unlock the Bet365 welcome offer, although you will need to verify your identity before placing your qualifying deposit and bet.

By using the Bet365 bonus code ‘INDY2024’ users can unlock up to £30 in free bets.

Deposits are instant, but Bet365 only accepts deposits through Google Pay – users will have to withdraw funds via another payment method. The minimum deposit amount is £5 and the maximum is £5,000.

Overall, the use of Google Pay for deposits makes the process of using Bet365 all the more complete.

BetUK

BetUK has a standout horse racing betting site and football product as well as being one of the top Google Pay betting sites, and its bet £10 get £30 offer is competitive with many of the major players in the industry.

Users can unlock the BetUK sign up offer using Google Pay as BetUK do not limit the payment options available to secure their bonus up to £30 from depositing and betting £10 on the sportsbook.

Customers can both deposit and withdraw funds using Google Pay. Minimum deposits start at £10 and maximum deposits go up to £3,000. Withdrawals are minimum £10 and max £8,000. All transactions are instant.

NetBet

NetBet is one of the betting sites to watch. Although it is not a famous brand, it certainly is establishing a reputation as one of the top football betting sites on the market.

It allows customers to use Google Pay to place deposits, although you cannot withdraw funds using this method. Deposits made using Google Pay are eligible for its bet £10 get £30 welcome bonus.

All transactions are instant, while there is a £10 minimum deposit and max deposit of £10,000. Transactions are seamless so bettors can get down to business quickly.

How to deposit using Google Pay on betting sites

Here’s simple step-by-step guide to help readers through the process of making a deposit for operators that use Google Pay. The process is straightforward on both sites and betting apps.

Step 1: Set up Google Pay on your smartphone or other device by linking a debit card or bank account.

Step 2: Log into your betting account and select Google Pay as the deposit option.

Step 3: Enter the desired deposit amount and confirm the transaction through Google Pay.

Remember that Google Pay deposits are usually instant, allowing bettors to quickly access their funds and start placing bets.

Advantages of using Google Pay for betting

There are several benefits of using Google Pay betting sites. These include:

Speed: Deposits are processed instantly, meaning users can fund their accounts and bet without delays.

Security: Google Pay uses the latest encryption software and tokenisation to keep financial data secure. There is no need to share card details with betting sites.

Ease of use: Google Pay is simple to set up and use for quick payments on any Android device, smartphone, or tablet.

No fees: This payment method typically doesn’t charge fees for transactions, though users should always check with the betting site.

Are there any drawbacks to using Google Pay?

There are some potential limitations to using this payment method – we have detailed these below.

Limited withdrawal options: While Google Pay is a great option for deposits, many betting sites do not support withdrawals via Google Pay. Bettors will need to use alternative methods, such as bank transfer or PayPal, to cash out.

Availability: Google Pay is not yet accepted at all betting sites, so bettors may find fewer options than with other payment methods like PayPal or debit cards.

Device restriction: Google Pay is primarily available on Android devices, limiting its availability for iOS users who might prefer Apple Pay.

Google Pay betting bonuses

Unfortunately, specific Google Pay promotions are not always common, though players can still take advantage of standard welcome bonuses.

However, free bets are available for Google Pay users. Certain platforms may reward free bets for deposits made with Google Pay when signing up online. Common offers include bet £10 get £30 and bet £10 get £40 welcome offers.

Is Google Pay safe for online betting?

Google Pay is one of the safest payment methods for online transactions, thanks to three main safety features that it incorporates. Paired with safe betting sites, users can feel secure when depositing and withdrawing funds online.

Encryption: All transactions are encrypted, and payment details are never shared with the betting site.

Two-factor authentication: Users may be required to verify transactions with a PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition, adding an extra layer of security.

Tokenisation: Google Pay creates a virtual card number for each transaction, ensuring that your actual card details are not exposed.

Google Pay vs other payment methods

We’ve provided some information to help you compare Google Pay with other popular payment methods for online betting.

PayPal: Another common payment method for online gambling. It also offers secure and fast transactions, but it may be more widely accepted for both deposits and withdrawals. PayPal betting sites are widely available highlighting its popularity.

Apple Pay: Apple Pay has similar features to Google Pay, but is restricted to Apple device users. For those who can use it, it is similarly quick, efficient and safe as Google Pay.

Debit/credit cards: This method is convenient but less secure, as card details are shared directly with the betting site. If you have the option of Google Pay, it may be preferred due to its extra security features and ease of use.

Bettors may prefer Google Pay to PayPal and debit cards due to its extra security and ease of use on Android devices.

Google Pay betting tips

Here are some practical tips when beting Google Pay betting sites, ensuring you’re getting the most out of wagering experience.

Check for fees: While Google Pay typically does not charge fees, always verify with the betting site if any deposit fees apply.

Deposit amounts: Look out for betting sites that accept low deposits such as £5. The best £5 deposit betting sites allow users to make low deposits to fund their accounts.

Know withdrawal methods: Since most betting sites don’t offer Google Pay withdrawals, ensure you have an alternative method such as bank transfer or e-wallet.

Bet responsibly: Using Google Pay makes depositing fast and easy, so remember to monitor your bankroll and stay betting within your limits.

Responsible Gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly. When gambling, never bet more than you can afford to lose. Gambling is not a way to make money, no matter how knowledgeable you are, and it can be addictive too, so please take steps to remain in control of your budget.

Gambling sites are obliged to offer plenty of responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs. These can be accessed through dedicated tabs on each site, alongside advice on how to gamble responsibly online and what actions you should take if you have any concerns.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Summary: Google Pay betting sites

Google Pay is a great option for bettors due to its speed, security, and ease of use. Once users set up Google Pay, deposits are processed instantly, and your details are kept safe due to a mix of encryption and tokenisation.

Compared to other popular payment methods, Google Pay holds its own thanks to these security features and the ease of use, though remember that many sites do not offer withdrawals using this method.

Overall, we recommend trying out Google Pay betting sites for a convenient and safe betting experience.

Such sites include Bet365, BetUK and NetBet, all of which offer Google Pay-applicable welcome offers, sufficient deposit limit amounts and overall high quality on their betting offers.

Remember to bet responsibly – using Google Pay makes depositing fast and easy, so remember to monitor your bankroll and stay betting within your limits.

Google Pay betting sites FAQs

What are the best Google Pay betting sites?

The best Google Pay betting sites include Bet365, BetUK and NetBet. Each site offers Google Pay deposits and customers can take advantage of welcome offers using this deposit method.

Are Google Pay betting sites safe?

Google Pay online betting sites offer one of the safest ways to deposit and withdraw money online. For a start, customers don’t even need to enter their card details on the betting site; in addition, Google Pay uses a range of security features including encryption, tokenisation and two-factor authentication to keep your data and details safe.

What are the advantages of using Google Pay betting sites?

Google Pay betting sites are simple to set up and use for quick payments on any smart device, and there are rarely any transaction fees. Deposits are processed instantly and in a safe manner, using encryption and tokenisation to keep financial data secure.

Can you withdraw funds using Google Pay?

Some betting sites with Google Pay, such as BetUK, offer withdrawals using this payment method, but it important to note that many sites do not offer withdrawals using Google Pay. This is hopefully something that’ll be worked on as sites continue to develop.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.