Trump latest: Gold price hits new high after dollar plunges following president’s attacks on Fed chair Powell
The market shifts came after Trump claimed that the economy could slow unless Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell immediately lowered interest rates
Gold prices have hit a new record high after the value of the U.S dollar plunged following Donald Trump’s latest attack on the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform that the US economy could slow unless Powell immediately lowered interest rates.
The ICE U.S Dollar Index, which has fallen significantly since Trump’s inauguration in January, has now fallen nearly 10 percent this year, while gold reached a new record of $3,500 an ounce on Tuesday morning.
Trump has also previously threatened the central bank chair’s “termination” was coming soon, but the president does not have the power to fire him.
It comes as reports have emerged that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared details of upcoming military strikes against the Houthis in Yemen in a second Signal chat.
That chat group included his own wife and brother, according to the New York Times. A White House spokesperson said no classified information was shared in the group.
Hegseth is set to appear on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning when he will likely be asked about his latest scandal.
Gold hits record $3,500 an ounce amid economic turmoil
Gold hit a record $3,500 an ounce as the U.S. dollar fell on Tuesday, following Donald Trump’s sustained attacks on the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
Gold is seen as a safe haven investment, and investors have flocked to bullion amid the turmoil from Trump’s on-again, off-again aggressive tariff policies and repeated attacks on Powell.
The U.S dollar fell 0.2 percent against major currencies on Tuesday, to be down nearly 10 percent so far this year.
On Monday evening, Trump labelled Powell “Mr Too Late” after the Federal Reserve chair gave a speech saying the central bank would take a wait-and-see approach to interest rates in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty.
Trump attacks on Powell a ‘very real policy risk for investors’
Donald Trump’s repeated criticisms of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell have driven a flight from U.S. assets and undermined the dollar, while the threat of tariffs continues to be a drag on markets around the world.
"The 'sell America' trade was in full flight," Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at NAB, told Reuters.
"Whether or not President Trump is legally able and willing to move against the Fed, the jousting underscores the loss of U.S. exceptionalism and the very real policy risk for investors."
Analysts at JPMorgan also noted the average trade deal took an average 18 months to negotiate and 45 months to implement, as the White House continues negotiating with trade partners around the world while higher tariffs remain on hold.
"We reiterate our view that if current policies do not change, then the probability of a U.S. recession in 2025 is 90 percent," they said in a note.
U.S dollar slumps to three-year low, markets respond to Trump
The U.S dollar hit a low not seen in three years as the president again lashed the central bank chair.
The ICE U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against multiple other foreign currencies, fell to 97.92 by market close on Monday, its lowest level since March 2022, according to FactSet.
Global markets also responded to Trump’s latest tirade against the Federal Reserve, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumping by 1,221 points lower (3.1 percent). The S&P 500 dropped 3.3 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 3.6 percent.
Trump attacks Fed chair Jerome Powell
The president has again attacked Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, claiming the economy could slow if interest rates were not lowered immediately.
“‘Preemptive Cuts’ in Interest Rates are being called for by many. With Energy Costs way down, food prices (including Biden’s egg disaster!) substantially lower, and most other ‘things’ trending down, there is virtually No Inflation,” Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday night.
“With these costs trending so nicely downward, just what I predicted they would do, there can almost be no inflation, but there can be a SLOWING of the economy unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW.
He continued: “Europe has already ‘lowered’ seven times. Powell has always been ‘To Late,’ except when it came to the Election period when he lowered in order to help Sleepy Joe Biden, later Kamala, get elected. How did that work out?”
Last week, Trump threatened Powell faced “termination” soon, after the Federal Reserve chair said the bank would take a wait-and-see approach to interest rates in the face of economic uncertainty.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments