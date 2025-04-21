A Delta Air Lines flight caught fire shortly before takeoff on Monday (April 21) forcing passengers to use emergency slides to reach safety.

Flight 1213 was scheduled to depart Orlando International Airport for Atlanta at 11am when the fire started in the tailpipe of one of the Airbus A330’s two engines.

Video posted on X by Dylan Wallace shows flames and smoke rising from the aircraft before some of those on board can be seen using the inflatable slides to exit the plane.

“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible,” Delta said in a statement.

There are no reports of injuries.