Archbishop of York pays tribute to ‘witty, lively’ Pope Francis

The Archbishop of York has paid tribute to Pope Francis after his death was announced by the Vatican.

Archbishop Stephen Cotterell remembered the pope as ‘witty, lively and good to be with’ in a video message posted by the Church of England.

The archbishop also paid tribute to Pope Francis’ ‘service of the poor, his love of neighbour - especially the displaced, migrants, the asylum seeker - his deep compassion for the well-being of the earth, and his desire to lead and build the church in new ways.’