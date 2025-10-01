New casino sites UK October 2025

New casino sites are constantly popping up in the UK and it can be difficult for customers to separate the wheat from the chaff.

The top new online casinos provide innovative features, worthwhile bonuses and contemporary gaming experiences, and those that don’t are not worthy of your custom.

That’s why I’ve conducted extensive research and rigorously tested all regulated new UK casino sites to narrow the field so casino players know what’s hot and what’s not this month.

How I Rate New Casino Sites UK

For over a year now I have been constantly testing and reviewing brand new online casinos as they launch in the UK market, regularly updating my 2025 list of the best new casinos for The Independent.

I only recommend new online casinos that measure up against my strict criteria, more on which below, but first and foremost they must hold a licence with the UK Gambling Commission to even be considered.

It takes plenty of research and testing casino products before I begin to form a clear impression of a new UK casino, with everything from welcome offers to customer service evaluated.

Some don’t make it much further than the casino sign up bonus – I can’t recommend a site that doesn’t value new customers with a worthwhile welcome offer – but those that make a good early impression get fully researched.

This includes analysing slot game libraries, live casino sections, ongoing promotions, payment options and responsible gambling traits, among other things. Scroll down further for a full outline of my criteria.

Why Choose a New UK Casino?

You might be wondering why anyone would choose an unheralded brand over an online casino juggernaut like Grosvenor, Bally Casino or 888 Casino, to name a few.

But there are many areas where new online casinos have an edge over those that have been operating for decades.

For example, new casinos tend to be more on the ball when it comes to the latest gaming trends, with hybrid gameplay such as Slingo more commonly found on new casino sites.

I’ve found many new online casinos have better technology on their web and mobile sites too, with cutting-edge security measures, faster banking options and modern customer support methods like AI-assisted FAQs.

New casino sites are typically more in need of new custom compared to their established counterparts, and this is usually reflected in the welcome offers, which tend to be better on new casinos.

We can take Livescore Bet Casino’s welcome offer as an example. New customers using LiveScore Bet – which only launched in the UK in 2024 – can get 100 no wagering free spins in return for their first £10 stake.

The no-wagering aspect of this offer is the deal breaker, as it means players can immediately withdraw any winnings generated from their free spins.

If we compare that to, say, the welcome offer available online at powerhouse operator Jackpot Joy, the new UK casino offer from Livescore is much more favourable.

For the same £10 outlay, you only get 30 free spins with Jackpot Joy – who have been around since 2002 – and each individual spin is only worth 1p compared to the 10p spin value on Livescore Bet Casino.

I’ve found numerous other cases of new casino sites trumping their big brand rivals for welcome offers, so it’s definitely worth considering an up-and-coming operator when you’re in the market for a new place to play.

Top New Online Casinos UK – October 2025

So, now that we’ve established how I rate new online casinos and why they are worth considering over a reputable brand, let’s take a look at my favourite brand new casinos for October 2025.

These rankings may chop and change as new online casinos emerge this month, or if existing new casinos up their game with better welcome offers, promotions, free-to-play games and other key selling points.

1. O’Reels Casino

Best New UK Casino For Slots

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

UKGC License: 23328

Welcome Offer: 100% Welcome Bonus up to £25

Key Features: Several banking options and a large games library, including Megaways and Drops and Wins.

Review

The luck of the Irish is a tried and tested slot game theme, but O’Reels Casino has taken that to a whole new level with an entirely Irish-themed casino site.

Recently launched in the UK, they specialise in slot games, with over 40 Irish-themed slots alone.

Yet there’s hundreds of alternative slots too, including video slots, Drops and Wins, Megaways and Slingo.

The ‘New Games’ section is regularly updated, while customers can get a sense of what other gamers are playing via the ‘Popular’ and ‘Hot Slots’ sections.

Granted, the O’Reels welcome offer isn’t the strongest on the market – see below for the leading new casino sign up bonus this month – but it’s still worth taking up, and slots fans will find better ongoing offers for existing customers in the promotions section.

Pros Cons ✓ Wide variety of games from all the top providers ✗ Low value welcome offer ✓ Many payment options including Pay By Mobile Casino, PayPal, Google Pay, Trustly ✗ Withdrawals of less than £30 are subject to a £1.50 processing fee ✓ Strong customer support, including 24/7 live chat and email ✗ Strong emphasis on slots, with no live casino

Our Verdict: Slots fans should look beyond the fairly limited welcome offer and focus on the extensive games library, plus the ongoing promos.

2. 7Bet Casino

Top New Casino For Roulette

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

UKGC License: 48789

Welcome Offer: 100% Welcome Bonus up to £50

Key Features: Integrated casino and sportsbook gaming, with standout live casino options.

Review

I have tested out roulette offerings from the newest casinos in the UK and 7Bet now stands out thanks to the wide variety of options.

There are now 38 different roulette games in 7Bet’s live dealer casino section alone.

If you navigate to the table games section, you’ll find further variations of roulette, including American First Person Roulette and European Roulette.

In each case, the gameplay was pretty immersive, especially on the mobile version of the site.

All-in-all, there are 62 different roulette options, with the sports-themed versions my personal favourites – Football Auto Roulette, Horse Racing Auto Roulette and Sport Auto Roulette.

Pros Cons ✓ Secure site with encrypted data for deposits/withdrawals ✗ Welcome bonus limited to selected games ✓ Games by top providers including Evolution, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming ✗ Lack of ongoing casino promos ✓ No fees charged for deposits or withdrawals ✗ Heavy sports theme may not appeal to everyone

Our Verdict: A great new option for roulette players, particularly those who are also interested in sports betting.

3. QuinnCasino

Leading New Casino Site For Blackjack

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

UKGC License: 61011

Welcome Offer: Wager £10, Get 50 Free Spins

Key Features: Dedicated blackjack section with multiple variants and live dealer options from top providers.

Review

QuinnCasino has carved out a niche as the go-to destination for blackjack fans since launching in the UK market this year.

What sets them apart is their dedicated focus on providing the most comprehensive blackjack experience available at any new UK casino.

The live blackjack section features 20 different tables, including Speed Blackjack, Quantum Blackjack and VIP variants with higher betting limits.

I was particularly impressed by the Free Bet Blackjack and Lightning Blackjack options, which add exciting twists to the traditional game.

Beyond live dealer games, QuinnCasino offers 22 RNG blackjack variants, including Classic Blackjack, Atlantic City Blackjack and European Blackjack.

The side bet options are extensive, with Perfect Pairs and 21+3 available across most tables. Stakes range from 50p to £10,000, catering to all bankroll sizes.

Pros Cons ✓ Large selection of blackjack variants ✗ Welcome bonus limited to slot games ✓ Professional live dealers with multiple camera angles ✗ Limited promotional offers specifically for blackjack players ✓ Comprehensive betting limits from casual to high roller ✗ Website design lacks imagination compared to other new casinos

Our Verdict: Casino players will struggle to find a better brand new casino for blackjack, with QuinnCasino the clear choice for 21 enthusiasts.

4. Kachingo

Best New Casino Sign Up Offer

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

UKGC License: 39483

Welcome Offer: 100% up to £188 + 88 Spins

Key Features: Market-leading welcome package with excellent ongoing promotions and cashback offers.

Review

Kachingo has launched with arguably the strongest new player incentive in the UK market right now.

This exclusive welcome package combines substantial bonus money with an impressive free spins allocation that challenges any established competitor.

The 100% match bonus up to £188 doubles your initial deposit, while the 88 free spins are available on the slot game Fire Joker.

With reasonable 35x wagering requirements and a seven-day timeframe to clear, the terms are more player-friendly than most.

The most impressive aspect was the ongoing promotional calendar. Weekly reload bonuses, cashback offers up to 20%, and their 'Lucky Friday' free spins keep the value coming long after the welcome bonus is cleared.

Pros Cons ✓ Highest value welcome package among new UK casinos ✗ Game selection smaller than some established competitors ✓ Fair wagering requirements with reasonable time limits ✗ Customer support limited to email and FAQs ✓ Extensive ongoing promotions and loyalty rewards ✗ Some payment methods excluded from bonus eligibility

Our Verdict: For pure welcome bonus value, Kachingo currently leads the brand new casino market by a fair distance.

5. Midnite

Top New Casino App

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆

UKGC License: 42647

Welcome Offer: Deposit £20, Get 100 Free Spins

Key Features: Native mobile apps for iOS and Android, plus seamless mobile browser experience and exclusive mobile promotions.

Review

Midnite has prioritised mobile gaming from day one, resulting in perhaps the slickest new casino app experience currently available.

Unlike many operators who simply optimise their desktop sites, Midnite built dedicated native casino apps that feel genuinely designed for mobile play.

Better yet, they update their app continuously, with the latest release - version 1.3.1 - having only been released on September 29.

Midnight’s iOS app has a 4.7 rating in the App Store, while its Android equivalent also rates well at 4.6 in the Play Store.

The Midnite app loads games much faster than browser versions, with intuitive navigation that makes finding your favourite slots effortless.

Touch controls are perfectly calibrated, and the one-tap deposit feature is a game-changer for quick top-ups during gameplay.

Game selection includes 800+ titles optimised for mobile, with exclusive mobile tournaments and app-only promotions.

The 'Mobile Missions' feature gamifies the experience, offering rewards for completing simple challenges like testing new games.

Pros Cons ✓ Fast loading times and smooth mobile gameplay ✗ Welcome offer not as rewarding as other new casino apps ✓ Exclusive app promotions and tournaments ✗ Desktop site less polished compared to app ✓ Intuitive app design with superior touch controls ✗ Limited live dealer games available through the app

Our Verdict: Android and iPhone users will find no better new mobile casino than Midnite's highly-rated casino apps.

Latest Casino Games

By now, you should have a decent idea of which new casino sites are suited to your gaming preferences, but what new games are worthy of your attention if you do sign up to a new UK casino this month?

We recommend checking out the new Pragmatic Play slot game Sweet Rush Bonanza, but only if you’re interested in high volatility slots, with the RTP being around the 96% mark.

It’s available on all top new online casinos and is a good choice for slots players who enjoy sticky multipliers or evolving grid mechanics.

Elsewhere, Halloween is coming up and 7Bet have just made the Pragmatic Play slot game 27 Spooky Pumpkins available - it’s a lot of fun!

With its eerie seasonal theme and simple gameplay mechanics, 27 Spooky Pumpkins is the perfect pick for slot fans looking for a no-fuss, festive spin this Halloween. This mobile-friendly game delivers classic slot fun across 27 paylines.

Elsewhere, those who are interested in no deposit free spins might want to check out new casino Smooth Spins, which only launched in the UK earlier this year.

Smooth Spins narrowly missed out on making my list of the top new casino sites for October, but their promotions section did catch my eye as free-to-play games with potential rewards are hard to come by.

But the Spin to Win Wheel promo on Smooth Spins gives existing customers the chance to land free spins, bingo tickets, bonuses, bespoke offers and even cash. It’s available to spin once a day and is well worth a crack since there’s nothing to lose.

How The Independent Reviews New Casino Sites UK

I've developed a comprehensive approach to evaluating new casino sites, focusing specifically on what sets the best new online casinos apart from established operators.

Remember though, the best new UK casino is different for everybody, so I always recommend evaluating your gaming preferences and priorities before committing to any new casino site.

Licensing and Regulation

I ensure that all new online casino UK sites I recommend hold full UK Gambling Commission licensing. This is non-negotiable. The UKGC enforces strict standards through independent testing agencies like eCOGRA, so when I see that licence number on the UKGC registrar, I know the new casino operates fairly and legally.

Security Measures

Beyond licensing, I scrutinise the security infrastructure of all new casino sites. I look for SSL encryption, secure payment gateways and ideally two-factor authentication. New online casinos sometimes cut corners here to rush to market, so I'm particularly vigilant about data protection measures when reviewing fresh launches.

Payout Rates

I verify that games offered by new casino sites maintain reasonable RTP (Return to Player) percentages and volatility ratings. New operators must demonstrate fair winning opportunities across their game portfolio. I cross-reference RTP data with game providers to ensure transparency.

Game Variety

When assessing new UK casino offerings, I examine the breadth and quality of their game libraries. Recommended new online casinos partner with top-tier providers from launch, offering diverse options from slots and roulette to blackjack and live dealer games. I'm particularly interested in whether new casino sites bring fresh exclusives or innovative game mechanics to the table.

User Experience

I personally test new online casino UK platforms across desktop, iOS and Android devices. Many new casino sites, such as Midnite, excel at mobile-first design, having launched in an era where most players access casinos via smartphone. I evaluate loading speeds, navigation intuitiveness and overall performance - areas where new operators often outperform legacy sites.

Promotions and Offers

Welcome bonuses are crucial differentiators for new casino sites. I analyse not just the headline figures, but wagering requirements, game restrictions and time limits. Highly-rated new online casinos balance generous sign up offers with sustainable ongoing promotions. I specifically look for innovation here.

Customer Service

I test customer support responsiveness across the most important channels for customers these days - live chat, FAQs and email. While not all new casino sites UK offer 24/7 support initially, I evaluate response times to emails and customer agent knowledge. Many new online casino UK operators excel here, using modern support technology and well-trained teams.

Payment Methods

Modern payment options are essential. I check that new casino sites support popular e-wallets, instant banking solutions like Trustly, and mobile payment methods such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. New online casinos typically offer more contemporary payment options than older operators still relying on outdated methods.

Please Gamble Responsibly

I only recommend new UK casino sites that implement robust responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, reality checks, self-exclusion options and clear links to support organisations like GamCare and BeGambleAware.

The UKGC's safer gambling guidelines are my benchmark, and I expect new casino sites to meet or exceed these standards, demonstrating a commitment to player welfare beyond mere regulatory compliance.

Remember that gambling is only a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Gambling sites can be addictive, so remember to never wager more than you can afford to lose and take steps to remain in control of your budget.

If necessary, you can make use of other common responsible gambling tools commonly offered by regulated new casino sites, such as loss limits, time-outs and cool off periods.

The same applies whether you’re playing on slot sites, betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform, and try not to get too wrapped up in free bet offers.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities, organisations and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Summary: Recommended New Casino UK Sites

I've rigorously tested and reviewed the top new casino sites available to UK players this month, identifying five standout operators that excel in specific areas.

O'Reels Casino leads for slots enthusiasts with over 40 Irish-themed games and hundreds of additional titles, while 7Bet Casino dominates the roulette category with 62 variants, including innovative sports-themed options.

QuinnCasino offers the most comprehensive blackjack selection with 42 different variants across live dealer and RNG formats.

Kachingo provides the best welcome offer with a 100% bonus up to £188 plus 88 free spins, and Midnite delivers the top mobile experience with highly-rated new casino apps for iOS and Android users.

All recommendations on this page hold valid UKGC licenses and meet strict criteria for security, fair play and responsible gambling.

FAQs on New Online Casino UK Sites