Jackpot slots are one of the most popular slot games offered by casino sites, but they can difficult to understand for beginners.

To that end, we’ve compiled a guide to the best jackpot slots games, including an explanation on fixed and progressive jackpot slots and a look at some of the best jackpot slot sites.

Fixed vs progressive jackpot slots: What’s the difference?

Progressive jackpots

The jackpot for progressive jackpot slot games increases with each spin. Progressive jackpots can be linked to one game or a series of slots titles.

There are often different levels of progressive jackpots on slot games, some of which are set to pay out at certain intervals, like every few hours or daily.

Fixed jackpot

Fixed jackpot slots are games that have a jackpot set by the developer that does not change.

Punters can find the jackpot amount and different pay levels in a slot games’ pay table.

Best jackpot slot games in the UK

Below is a selection of our picks for the best jackpot slot games.

Jackpot slot Developer RTP Mega Moolah Microgaming 93.42% Mega Fortune NetEnt 96.40% Divine Fortune NetEnt 95.59% Age of Gods Playtech 95.02% Joker Millions Yggdrasil Gaming 94.30% Book of Atem: WOWpot! Games Global 93.50% Fishin’ Frenzy Jackpot King Blueprint 93.82% Hall of Gods NetEnt 95.30% Gladiator: Road to Rome PlayTech 95.05% Genie Jackpots Megaways Blueprint Gaming 96.50%

Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah regularly pays out millions of pounds, with an average jackpot payout of £6 million.

The game has five reels, 25 paylines, countless bonus rounds and four progressive jackpots.

While the RTP is listed as 93.42 per cent. 5.3 per cent of that comes from the four progressive jackpots, giving Mega Moolah an actual RTP of 88.12 per cent, which is something to be mindful of.

Mega Fortune

This low-volatility slot regularly hands out jackpots in the millions of pounds, averaging a payout of £2.96 million once every 105 days.

Players can have a spin from 25p on a game featuring five reels and 25 paylines which has three progressive jackpots.

Divine Fortune

Available on most new slot sites, this progressive jackpot slot is available to play from just 20p per spin and features 20 paylines and three progressive jackpot sums.

Divine Fortune has an above-average RTP for an online jackpot slot of 96.59 per cent and is one of few games of this type to have medium volatility.

Age of the Gods

This is a medium volatility slot and perhaps the best in the series with the four free spins features occurring regularly.

There are four jackpot levels with the top jackpot, Ultimate Power, paying out on average just shy of £500,000.

Fishin’ Frenzy Jackpot King

Jackpot King is a network of progressive jackpot games, with the big prizes available to win on any of their titles.

There are three progressive jackpots with the top prize worth upwards of £1 million.

Hall of Gods

This is a Norse mythology-themed progressive slot where jackpot wins tend to exceed half a million pounds as a minimum.

Punters can play Hall of Gods from 20p per spin. The game has 20 paylines and features expanding wilds and free spins rounds with multipliers.

Genie Jackpots Megaways

This is a Middle Eastern-themed slot with Megaways mechanics and a progressive jackpot. Bettors can play from 10p per spin and the game has a pretty good RTP for this genre of 96.25 per cent.

Megaways games have more reels and paylines than the average jackpot slot game and Genie Jackpot features 15,625 ways to win.

Joker Millions

This classic slot game with five reels and 25 paylines is more than meets eye thanks to its jackpot options.

The maximum win is capped at one million times a user’s wager, with bettors able to bet between 25p and £25 per spin.

Book of Atem: WOWpot!

WOWpot reported they had a winner every 15 seconds on their slots in 2023 and Book of Atem is the pick of the punch.

The RTP is a little on the low side but that’s to be expected given players have a chance at winning one of four progressive jackpots.

Gladiator: Road to Rome

This game delivers a great range of features, including multipliers, extra wilds, scatters, extra free spins, payout boosts, and nudges.

The RTP is respectable, even when factoring in the drop for the jackpot element of the game and if anyone is lucky enough to scoop the top jackpot, the average payout is £815,000.

Best places to play jackpot slots online

The below online casino sites are our picks for the best places to find jackspot slots.

BetMGM

Jackpot slots: 91

Bettors on BetMGM casino can opt in to the MGM Millions program, meaning that they can activate one of four progressive jackpot slots by playing one of 91 games.

The jackpot slot game variety is impressive, as is the sums of money on offer with the mega jackpot climbing to over £24 million.

Each bet is split up to fund the four jackpots, which can be activated at any time.

Virgin Games

Jackpot slots: 52

Virgin Games is home to a big collection of Jackpot King titles.

Punters will also find Megaways titles included in the Jackpot King collection on Virgin Games, offering an alternative way to play for big prizes.

Jackpot King aren’t the only jackpot slot provider to appear on Virgin Games, which also hosts a collection of Daily Jackpot titles as well.

Unibet

Jackpot slots: 215

Unibet has one of the biggest collections of progressive and daily jackpot slots in the UK with a massive 215 available to play.

There’s all manner of jackpot slot providers on Unibet, offering a range of jackpots to play for.

Biggest wins on jackpot slots

The chances of winning any jackpot are very small, so bettors should always gamble responsibly.

Mega Fortune: This jackpot slot game made headlines in 2013 when a Finnish player hit a £17.8 million jackpot. There have been several players to have won prizes in excess of £10 million. Mega Moolah: The record win on Mega Moolah stands at a massive €18,915,872 (£15,756,784). Arabian Nights: This jackpot slots game paid out a massive £7.8 million to a Swedish player in 2014 but has since had more players from across Europe become multi-millionaires. Hall of Gods: A lucky UK player won £6.4 million in 2017 on this Norse-themed slot, whose jackpot pays out over £4 million on average. King Kong Cash Go Bananas Jackpot King: Jackpot King games have made multiple players millionaires, with several wins of £4 million-plus. The biggest win came in January of 2024 when one lucky punter scooped £5.7 million.

How to choose the best jackpot slots

We have some advice on how to pick the right jackpot slot for you:

Firstly, make sure you check the return to player (RTP) percentage and volatility of a jackpot slot.

Next, look for games with engaging themes and bonus features, and if possible, try a game for free with a demo version.

Compare progressive jackpots for higher winning potential, and research how often jackpots are won and their average size.

Finally, look into whether the jackpot has been won recently; games where the jackpot has been won in the last few weeks are unlikely to pay out again.

Pros and cons of playing jackpot slots

Below we have listed the main pros and cons of jackpot slots games.

Pros of jackpot slots Cons of jackpot slots Opportunity to win a life-changing sum of money. Lower RTP compared to most slot games. Good selection of themes and features in jackpot games. Very small chance of winning the mega jackpot. Some jackpots can now be won playing different games, such as Megaways slots and roulette. Different types of jackpots present players with more chances to win.

How to get free spins on jackpot slots

Many casino sites offer free spins on jackpot slots as part of their promotions. To claim some, start by checking casino bonuses on their welcome offers, which often include free spins when you sign up and make a deposit.

Some sites provide free spins with no deposit required, allowing you to play without much risk. Regular players can also receive free spins through loyalty rewards, reload bonuses, or special promotions.

Always check the terms, including wagering requirements and eligible games, before claiming. Popular jackpot slots like Mega Moolah and Age of the Gods frequently feature in free spins promotions on both established and new casino sites.

Please gamble responsibly

Gambling responsibly is essential whenever you engage with slot sites or casino apps. The same applies if you’re playing on betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

Under UKGC licensing requirements all online casinos must create an entertaining and trustworthy environment. Gambling sites must ensure there are responsible gambling tools in place to support users, such as deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion.

All customers should set well-measured boundaries before entering into the world of jackpot slots. Set an appropriate predetermined budget before you begin playing.

If you feel as though you are struggled to stay in control of your gambling, please seek help from one of the below charities and healthcare providers:

Jackpot slots: FAQs

How often do jackpot slots pay out?

There is no set payout interval or window when you can ‘expect’ an online slot machine jackpot to be paid out, although remember that if a slot has paid out recently, it is unlikely that it will again soon.

Do I need to bet max to win the jackpot?

You do not need to wager the maximum bet in order to win an online slot jackpot. Some jackpots can be won with bets as little as 25p.

Where can I play jackpot slots in the UK?

Players can access jackpot slots on most of the UK’s main casino sites, though we have recommended BetMGM, Unibet and Virgin Games specifically.

Are jackpot slots worth playing?

This is a matter of personal preference, with some players preferring the high volatility nature of online jackpot slots. However, sometimes the RTP of some games is quite poor.

