Mr Vegas, a relatively new online casino site launched in the UK in 2020, is running a welcome offer for new customers to claim a 100 per cent matched deposit bonus up to £200, plus 11 no wagering free spins.

The offer is open to all new customers who sign up and deposit at least £10, with no Mr Vegas bonus code required. The bonus is credited in 10 per cent increments, and comes with 35x wagering requirements.

Below, we’ve produced a guide to the Mr Vegas casino bonus, including how to access it, key terms and conditions and a comparison with how the offer stacks up against competitors.

Mr Vegas Bonus Terms and Conditions Explained

The Mr Vegas welcome bonus is available to new UK players making a minimum deposit of £10.

It offers a 100% matched deposit up to £200, though bonus funds are not playable until unlocked in 10% increments.

To access the full amount, players must wager 35 times their deposit within 60 days. Wagering must be completed on eligible casino games, excluding progressive jackpots, and bets are capped at either £20 or 50% of the bonus value — whichever is lower.

In addition to the matched bonus, new customers also receive 11 free spins on Pink Elephants 2 with no wagering requirements. No wagering free spins are hard to find on casino sites so this is a nice bonus.

These are triggered simply by opening the game after registering. The offer must be claimed manually in the “My Bonuses” section of your profile, and if you make a withdrawal, any remaining bonus funds are forfeited.

While the offer combines solid value with fair wagering terms, it’s essential to play within the staking limits and complete the bonus conditions within the allowed timeframe.

How to Claim the Mr Vegas Casino Bonus

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to register for and activate the Mr Vegas welcome bonus:

Step 1: Register for a Mr Vegas account using one of our links.

Step 2: Deposit £10 or more using an eligible payment method. There is no Mr Vegas bonus code needed.

Step 3: Navigate to the "My Bonuses’ section of your account (found under "My Profile") and activate the Mr Vegas casino bonus within 30 days.

Step 4: The bonus will be paid out in 10 per cent increments to your Main Account balance.

Step 5: In order to receive the maximum of £200 bonus, you will need to wager an amount equal to 35 times the value of your first initial deposit within 60 calendar days.

Mr Vegas Casino Bonus Pros and Cons

Below, we’ve produced a table to help users quickly digest the main pros and cons of the Mr Vegas 100% deposit match offer:

Pros Cons ✓ Low minimum deposit of £10 to qualify ✗ Max bet cap of £20 or 50 per cent of bonus limits betting flexibility ✓ 60 days to complete wagering – longer than average ✗ Free spins limited to a specific slot game ✓ Bonus can be used alongside welcome spins ✗ Progressive jackpot games excluded from wagering contribution

Mr Vegas Free Spins Offer

In addition to the matched deposit bonus, the Mr Vegas casino bonus also offers new users 11 free spins with the sign up offer.

To unlock the free spins, customers simply need to play the slot game Pink Elephants 2 after registering.

These Mr Vegas free spins have no wagering requirements, and any winning amount can be withdrawn right away.

Customers must deposit within 24 hours of registration to be eligible for the free spins, with the spins needing to be activated in your account within seven calendar days and used within 24 hours.

Why Choose Mr Vegas?

Mr Vegas is a fully licensed and regulated casino, and is one of several UKGC licensed slot sites that we strongly recommend.

While the Mr Vegas casino bonus offers competitive value and is easy to access, there is also a raft of promos available to existing customers, and players will find a huge range of different games when they sign up, from popular slot games to roulette and poker options and more.

When using the site, customers will find a good mobile experience with a simple user interface on desktop, while there’s a full suite of responsible gambling tools as well as several customer service options.

How the Mr Vegas Bonus Compares to Other Casino Offers

The table below shows a brief comparison of how the Mr Vegas sign up offer compares to offers from other established operators and some new casino sites.

Casino Welcome Offer Min Deposit Wagering Bonus type Coral 100 free spins £10 None on spins Free spins Winomania Up to £100 + 100 free spins £10 40x Match + spins Buzz Casino 200 free spins £10 20x Free spins PlayOJO 80 free spins £10 None on spins Free spins

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that gambling can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, online slots or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by PokerStars, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

