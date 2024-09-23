Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



It’s been thirty years since Sony first unleashed the iconic PlayStation 1 into the world, kicking off a console craze that’s seen it sell well over 600m consoles worldwide. Now, five generations later, the gaming giant is about to release a high-spec PS5 Pro that’s set to blow every games console out of the water.

But that’s not all. To celebrate PlayStation’s anniversary, Sony is launching limited-edition versions of the PS5 Pro, PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portal, kitted out in that legendary greyscale colourway of the OG PlayStation 1. On top of that, Sony is also launching some accessories to go with the console, plus a few collector’s items and gifts.

The limited-edition PS5 Pro will be available to pre-order starting 26 September, and I expect scalpers to be out in full force. Sony says that it has only made 12,300 limited-edition PS5 Pro consoles, meaning only a very lucky few will get their hands on one.

Each anniversary console has a limited-edition number etched onto the unit, so this is sure to be an in-demand collector’s item. Here’s how and when you can pre-order the limited-edition PS5 Pro, plus the greyscale PS5 Slim, PlayStation Portal and DualSense Edge.

PS5 Pro 30th anniversary edition bundle: Price TBC, Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The PS5 Pro anniversary edition bundle is essentially a collector’s item for all the PlayStation fans out there. Every item in the bundle has the legacy grey colour palette and feature the classic multi-coloured PlayStation logo. The entire bundle includes the grey PS5 Pro with a 2TB SSD, DualSense controller, a DualSense Edge controller, aDualSense charging station, a vertical stand and a console cover for the disc drive (which is sold separately).

On top of that, the bundle also includes a original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation shapes cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited-edition PlayStation poster (with one of 30 possible designs and a PlayStation paperclip.

The PS5 Pro anniversary edition bundle will be available to pre-order from PlayStation Direct starting on 26 September, and it will start shipping on 21 November. Sony hasn’t announced the price of the PS5 Pro anniversary edition bundle, but we know that the PS5 Pro will cost £699.99 when it goes on sale. If we add up the cost of all the extras, the price could exceed £1,000.

PS5 Slim digital edition, 30th anniversary edition bundle: Price TBC, Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( Sony )

If you’re not keen on splurging on the limited-edition PS5 Pro console or doubt your ability to snag one of the 12,000 available, the PS5 Slim is also getting an anniversary makeover, and is expected to be available in slightly higher quantities than the PS5 Pro.

The PS5 Slim anniversary edition bundle comes with a PS5 Slim digital edition console (no disc drive) with 1TB of storage, a DualSense controller, a vertical stand and a cover for a disc drive (sold separately).

You also get the same collector’s items and accessories as the PS5 Pro anniversary edition, including the original PlayStation controller-style cable connector housing, four PlayStation shapes cable ties, a PlayStation sticker, a limited-edition PlayStation poster (with one of 30 possible designs and a PlayStation paperclip.

Again, prices for the PS5 Slim digital edition bundle haven’t been released, but I’m expecting it to be cheaper than the PS5 Pro bundle. It will be available to pre-order from 26 September from PlayStation Direct, and from third-party retailers starting 10 October.

PlayStation Portal 30th anniversary edition: Price TBC, Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The PlayStation Portal is Sony’s handheld gaming device that lets you stream and play games directly from your PS5 in this more handheld format. It’s also getting an anniversary makeover. Featuring the same greyscale colour palette and original PlayStation logo, it will go on sale on 26 September exclusively from PlayStation Direct.

No pricing again, but I expect it’ll cost at least the same price as the current PlayStation Portal (usually £199.99, now £196.99, Amazon.co.uk).

DualSense Edge wireless controller 30th anniversary edition: Price TBC, Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( Sony )

The limited-edition DualSense Edge wireless controller is another greyscale beauty, featuring the original logo in the centre of the controller. A pro gamer’s controller, the DualSense Edge can be adjusted to your needs. It usually costs £209.99, so I’m expecting it to cost as much as that when it launches exclusively on PlayStation Direct on 26 September.

DualSense wireless controller 30th anniversary edition: Price TBC, Playstation.com

open image in gallery ( Sony )

And if you just want a classic no-frills DualSense controller in the OG PS1 colours, Sony’s releasing this as a standalone purchase too. Sony says it will be available to pre-order from PlayStation Direct and third-party retailers starting 26 September. Again, there’s no pricing, but I don’t expect it’ll cost less than £59.99.

