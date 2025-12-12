Christmas is just around the corner, and online casinos are getting in the festive mood with weekly surprises, gifts and festive treats on offer.

Paddy Power is just one of many notable casino sites to run a festive promo this month, with Paddy’s Rewards Club offering a way to earn free spins every Monday during the Christmas period.

The Paddy Power Rewards Club promo gives users no wagering free spins depending on their weekly wagering amount, with a spend of £10 awarded five free spins, £20 awarded 10 free spins and £50 given 25 free spins on the next Monday.

While the offer is available all year, it’s a particularly popular option for Paddy Power customers at Christmas, when players typically seek more bang for their buck.

And we’ve compiled a guide to the promo below, with information on how to claim it, terms and conditions and why is stands out as a good festive option.

How Paddy’s Rewards Club Works

To qualify for the Paddy Power Rewards Club offer, users need to play slot games between Monday and Sunday. PP players simply need to meet one of three wager thresholds:

Wager £10 or more on any slot game and you will be credited with 5 free spins on the next Monday.

Wager £20 or more on any slot game and you will be credited with 10 free spins on the next Monday.

Wager £50 or more on any slot game and you will be credited with 25 free spins on the next Monday.

In each case, users will automatically receive their free spins on Monday by 12pm.

Spins are worth 10p each and must be claimed quickly, with a 12-hour window to use them before they expire.

Why This Offer Is Perfect for December

The offer is a good one for the final month of the year, offering weekly consistency during a month full of spend, strain and gift-giving.

This Paddy Power promo is low commitment, with only a £10 minimum wager needed, and the fact that free spins arrive on Monday means users start each week with a gift.

Overall, the offer works well for casual players dipping in between festive plans, with little financial or time pressure and the chance to get lower-risk free spins weekly alongside any other Paddy Power weekly rewards.

PP Reward Tiers Explained

This Paddy Power Games promo has three different tiers that users can access, with higher rewards for higher initial spends.

Players only receive one tier per week based on the maximum amount spent, so spending £20 does not give access to the first two tiers and 15 free spins.

Wager £10 get 5 free spins: Wagering £10 between 12.01am on Monday and 11.59pm on Sunday means users will pick up 5 free spins the following Monday.

Wager £20 get 10 free spins: Wagering £20 means users will pick up 10 free spins.

Wager £50 get 25 free spins: Betting £50 on your favourite slot game would bring a reward of 25 free spins.

Spins are locked to the first game that you use them on, and they are worth 0.10p each.

Where Your Spins Can Be Used

Paddy Power free spins only apply to the first game launched, so the spins can only be used on the first valid game that you launch after receiving them. You cannot use spins on different games.

Free spins are given out on whichever Paddy Power section you played on the most that week between games or bingo. If you played mostly poker, your spins will be added to Paddy Power Games for use on slot games.

Paddy Power has plenty of festive slot games for their users, with a varied games library that includes Cleopatra Christmas Online, Big Christmas Present, Crabbin’ for Christmas and Christmas Big Bass Bonanza.

Guide To Claiming Your Festive Free Spins

Below is a simple step-by-step guide to claiming your Paddy Power free spins:

Log in to your Paddy Power account or sign up through one of the links on this page. Opt in to Paddy’s Rewards Club. Wager £10, £20 or £50 on slots between Monday and Sunday. Free spins credited on Monday. Claim and use spins within 12 hours.

Key Terms & What Players Need to Know

Below, we’ve provided some additional detail on the key terms related to the Paddy Power Rewards Club promo. Remember to check the website for the full T&Cs:

Users must opt in to the offer on the relevant page.

Spins are credited on each Monday by 12pm.

Spins are worth 10p each.

Spins must be claimed by Sunday 23:59 and used within 12 hours.

Offer is limited to one reward per customer per week. Reward tiers do not stack.

Free spins are paid in the Games or Bingo section depending on activity.

Why We Recommend This Offer for Christmas 2025

This Paddy Power free spins Monday offer is among the best Christmas casino bonuses as it offers a simple accessible bonus that is low-risk if players want it to be.

There is consistent weekly value throughout the busiest month of the year, with users simply needing to wager a certain amount to unlock the offer, making it one of the more accessible Christmas casino promos.

In addition, there is no bonus cash strings attached – just straightforward free spins with a standard 10p value and a 12-hour use window.

The offer is deal for casual players who enjoy small, predictable perks, and it is part of a generous ongoing loyalty scheme rather than a one-off promo.

Finally, there are plenty of benefits to using Paddy Power Games too, with the company a trusted household brand in the UK will full licenses from the UKGC.

It is known for fun, light-hearted promotions as well as a huge variety of casino game options, with a user-friendly site and app and an equally as established sports betting offering too.

New customers can also get a free bonus on registration with no deposit necessary via the Paddy Power Games welcome offer.

Responsible Gambling

It’s important to gamble responsibly at all times and especially during the festive season when promotions are generally heightened.

Paddy Power Games promotes safe play and offers deposit limits, session reminders, and self-exclusion tools.

Slot games and Paddy Power bingo may be fun, but remember to treat them as a form of entertainment, never a way to make money.

When claiming the Paddy Power slots offer or other UK slots promotions, be aware that gambling can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using a new casino site, betting sites, betting apps, casino apps, slot sites or any other gambling medium. Always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.