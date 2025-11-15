Paddy Power Bingo Bonus Code: Deposit + Play £10 Get £60 Bingo Funds

Paddy Power Bingo, the bingo branch of one of the most reputable, trusted online gambling sites in the UK, is running a welcome offer for new bingo players to claim £60 bingo funds.

The offer provides the chance to land the bonus after depositing and playing just £10, using the Paddy Power bingo bonus code PINTV6, and as you would expect one from of the best bingo sites, this operator is UKGC-licensed.

Paddy Power is a name synonymous with gambling, boasting one of the most recognisable names for betting online, with the company having developed a vast gambling empire one of the best betting sites and online casino Paddy Power Games.

Here you’ll find a complete guide to the Paddy Power bingo bonus, including how to access it, information on bonus codes for Paddy Power Bingo and how this offer stacks up against other UK bingo sites.

Paddy Power Bingo Bonus Code Explained

The Paddy Power Bingo bonus code offer is a simple ‘deposit and play’ bingo offer in which new users can claim a £50 bingo bonus and 100 free spins when they deposit and stake £10.

The Paddy Power Bingo welcome offer is available to new customers only.

Users simply need to sign up using one of the links below and entering the Paddy Power bingo bonus code PINTV6 during the registration process. After that, Enter your details and confirm your account to unlock the bingo offer.

Customers must deposit £10 using an eligible payment method. After making a first deposit, customers must play £10 worth of bingo on eligible games to unlock £60 bonus funds.

How to Claim the Paddy Power Bingo Welcome Bonus

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Paddy Power bingo welcome offer:

Step 1: Register for a Paddy Power Bingo account (must be a new customer) using our link and Paddy Power Bingo bonus code PINTV6.

Step 2: Deposit £10 or more using an eligible payment method (debit card, Apple Pay).

Step 3: Customers must then stake £10 on eligible bingo games from the bingo lobby. Once customers have staked £10, the £60 bingo bonus is released.

Step 4: Customers must enter the bingo lobby to access bingo funds before playing

Step 5: Customers have 30 days to use bingo tickets. Bingo bonus has 1x wagering requirement before funds can be withdrawn.

Key Terms and Conditions

Below is a list of the most important terms for the Paddy Power Bingo welcome bonus, though remember to check the full terms and conditions on the website:

Bingo offer open to new players only — limited to one offer per household/device/IP.

Paddy Power Bingo promo code PINTV6 must be used to unlock offer.

Customers must claim bonus within 30 days.

£10 minimum deposit required to claim the Paddy Power Bingo welcome offer.

Customers must wager £10 on bingo to qualify for welcome offer.

Once customers have played £10 worth of bingo, £50 bingo bonus.

Bingo bonus has 1x wagering requirements.

Bingo tickets are valid for 30 days.

Why Choose Paddy Power Bingo?

There are several reasons why someone might opt for Paddy Power Bingo as their chosen bingo site, but primarily it’s because Paddy Power is a proven quality operator with an excellent range of games and bonuses online.

It’s a brand name that is known across the UK and Ireland due to its outstanding product across all platforms, with over two decades of experience online including their casino site Paddy Power Games. The operator is fully regulated by the UK Gambling Commission too, ensuring that players and their details are safe and secure.

Its bingo welcome offer is one of the best around too, with plenty of time to use £60 bonus funds and an easy opt-in with only the Paddy Power bingo code PINTV6 required.

Once signed up to Paddy Power online bingo, users will find a complete catalogue of bingo games as well as plenty of promotions for existing customers, with some Paddy Power Bingo free play options too.

Finally, the bingo site offers the full suite of responsible gambling tools and easy access to player support, helping to keep users safe while also offering a great overall user experience.

Compare With Other Bingo Sites UK Offers

The table below offers a comparison between the Paddy Power Bingo sign up bonus and similar offers from competing established bingo sites and new bingo sites:

Casino Welcome Offer Min Deposit Wagering Bonus Type Sky Bingo 100 free bingo tickets + deposit and play £10 get £10 slots bonus £10 1x New customer offer Mecca Bingo Play £10 get £40 bonus + 50 free spins & £20 voucher £10 None on spins Bingo Bonus, Free spins + Rewards Foxy Bingo Play £10, Get £40 in Bingo Bonuses and 40 Spins £10 4x bingo Bingo Bonus and Free Spins Gala Bingo Play £10 & Get £10 Bingo Bonus + 100 Free Spins £10 2x bingo only Gameshow-style bingos Virgin Games Play £10 get £50 bingo bonus £10 No wagering requirements Bingo Bonus

Responsible Gambling

Paddy Power Bingo promotes safe play and offers deposit limits, session reminders, and self-exclusion tools.

Both bingo and free spins are fun, but remember to treat them as a form of entertainment — never a way to make money.

When using gambling sites be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new casino sites, betting sites, betting apps, slot sites or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.