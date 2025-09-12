Foxy Bingo Bonus Code: Bet £10 Get £40 + 40 Free Spins

Foxy Bingo has established itself as one of the most reputable names in online bingo – as well as one of the UK’s best-known bingo sites – and the household name runs a valuable bingo welcome offer for all new customers.

Operating as a trusted, fully UKGC-licensed site, Foxy Bingo is providing new users with £40 in bingo funds and 40 free spins after signing up online and depositing and staking £10, with no need for a Foxy Bingo free spins promo code.

The Foxy Bingo bonus code offer is a simple, accessible offer that allows bingo fans to get down to business with one of the best value bingo offers on the market. And to that end, we’ve produced a guide to help potential new users.

Below, you can find details on how to claim the bingo offer, key terms, additional information on the Foxy Bingo free spins and a comparison of the offer against other bingo sites UK.

Foxy Bingo Bonus Code Explained

Deposit, Stake £10 & Get £40 Bingo Funds + 40 Free Spins

The bingo offer is available to new customers only. To claim the Foxy Bingo sign up offer, new users need to sign up, deposit £10 and stake £10 on any bingo game to qualify. There is no Foxy Bingo promo code needed.

Once qualifying £10 stake has been placed, customers will receive £40 in bingo funds to use in any bingo room, as well as 40 free spins.

Free spins are available to use on the following online slots UK: ‘Lock O' The Irish’, ‘Fishin' Frenzy Even Bigger Catch’ and ‘King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas JK’.

How to Claim the Foxy Bingo Welcome Offer

Below a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Foxy Bingo bonus code offer:

Step 1: Register for a Foxy Bingo account (must be a new customer) using the link below.

Step 2: Deposit £10 or more using an eligible payment method. Deposits made using prepaid cards, Envoy, Neteller, PayPal, MoneyBookers, Paysafe or Skrill are not eligible.

Step 3: Spend at least £10 on any bingo game within seven days. There is no Foxy Bingo no deposit bonus on offer.

Step 4: Customers will receive £40 in bingo funds and 40 free spins on eligible slots.

Step 5: Both casino bonus funds and free spins must be used within seven days.

Key Terms and Conditions

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the Foxy Bingo new customer offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer open to new players only — limited to one offer per household/device/IP.

There is a £10 minimum deposit and £10 minimum stake on any bingo game.

Deposits made using prepaid cards, Envoy, Neteller, PayPal, MoneyBookers, Paysafe or Skrill are not eligible.

Bingo funds are awarded automatically once criteria are met.

Customers will receive £40 in bingo funds and 40 free spins.

Bingo funds are subject to 40x wagering requirements before funds can be withdrawn.

Free spins must be used on following slots: ‘Lock O' The Irish, Fishin' Frenzy Even Bigger Catch & King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas JK’.

Free spins are worth £0.10 per spin.

The bingo offer is valid for seven days.

Why Choose Foxy Bingo?

Foxy Bingo remains one of the most notable brands on the UK market, offering a strong community vibe alongside an excellent array of bingo games, with a specialised approach to live online bingo.

Whereas other casino sites attach a bingo product to their online casino, Foxy Bingo is first and foremost a bingo operator.

The Foxy Bingo bonus code offer provides an impressive welcome bonus split between bonus funds and free spins.

It is easy to opt in on the bingo, with no need for a Foxy Bingo promo code and a fair timeframe to use the bonus in. Alongside the bingo welcome offer, the site provides a wide range of Foxy Bingo bonuses for existing customers too.

In terms of usability, the company offers a desktop site alongside the Foxy Bingo app, with all platforms receiving positive ratings in various Foxy Bingo reviews.

Most importantly, Foxy Bingo is fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, and offers responsible gambling tools and simple access to player support too.

Compare With Other Bingo Sites Offers

The table below shows a brief comparison of how the Foxy Bingo welcome offer compares to offers from other established brands and new online casinos:

Casino Welcome Offer Min Deposit Wagering Bonus Type Mecca Bingo Play £10 get £40 bonus + 50 free spins & £20 voucher £10 None on spins Bingo Bonus, Free spins + Rewards Buzz Bingo Play £10, Get £40 in Bingo Bonuses and/or 200 Spins £10 4x bingo, 20x slots Regular giveaways Gala Bingo Play £10 & Get £10 Bingo Bonus + 100 Free Spins £10 2x bingo only Gameshow-style bingos Virgin Games Play £10 get £50 bingo bonus £10 No wagering requirements Bingo Bonus

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that gambling can be addictive. Always practice responsible gambling.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using casino apps, betting apps, betting sites, Pay By Mobile casinos or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino bonuses, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by Virgin Games bngo, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.