Virgin Games Bingo Welcome Offer: Play £10 Get £50

Virgin Games, one of most trusted casino sites licensed by the UKGC on the market, is running a bingo welcome offer for new customers.

The Virgin Games bingo offer provides customers with £50 worth of casino bonus funds for bingo tickets after signing up online, with the offer easy to access via links on this page.

The Virgin bingo online offer is open to new customers who deposit and play £10 on the bingo site, with no bonus code necessary.

In this guide, we’ve provided all the information you need on this Virgin Games welcome offer, including how to access it, key terms, additional detail on the Virgin bingo product and a comparison with other similar bingo sites.

Virgin Games Bingo Welcome Offer Explained

Deposit, Play £10 & Get £50 Bingo Tickets

In order to qualify for the Virgin Games bingo offer, new customers must spend £10 on any bingo game except session bingo.

New users simple need to register for an account using one of the links below, before selecting the £50 Virgin bingo UK offer. No Virgin Games bonus code is needed.

Once eligible, customers will receive £50 (if used to buy £1 tickets) and a minimum value of 50p (if used to buy 1p tickets).

The free bingo tickets availability at maximum value is based on bingo game ‘max ticket’ restrictions per game, and the game schedule. The offer is available to new customers only.

How to Claim the Virgin Games Bingo Welcome Offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Virgin Games welcome offer:

Step 1: Register for a Virgin Games Bingo account (you must be a new customer) using the link below.

Step 2: Customers must select the bingo £50 offer.

Step 3: Deposit £10 or more using an eligible payment method (debit or Apple Pay).

Step 4: Spend at least £10 on any bingo game (except session bingo) within 30 days.

Step 5: Customers will receive £50 (if used to buy £1 tickets) and a minimum value of 50p (if used to buy 1p tickets).

Step 6: Use your bingo funds within 30 days on the eligible bingo games.

Key Terms and Conditions

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer open to new players only — limited to one offer per household/device/IP.

There is a £10 minimum deposit and users must stake on any bingo game (excluding session bingo) to qualify.

Bingo funds are awarded automatically once criteria are met.

Customers will receive £50 (if used to buy £1 tickets) and a minimum value of 50p (if used to buy 1p tickets).

The bingo offer is valid for 30 days.

Why Choose Virgin Games Bingo?

Virgin is one of the most notable brands in the UK, and their betting and casino branch has years of experience in online gaming. Of course, it is also fully licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

The Virgin Games bingo games offer provides plenty of value with a generous £50 reward for just £10, and is very accessible with an easy opt-in process, no bonus code needed and a lengthy time to use the bonus.

Once signed up, users will find that Virgin offers a wide variety of bingo games, promotions and more, as well as the full range of responsible gambling tools and access to player support.

Compare With Other Bingo Sites Offers

The table below shows a brief comparison of how the Virgin Games sign up offer compares to offers from other established brands and new online casinos:

Casino Welcome offer Min Deposit Wagering Bonus Type Mecca Bingo Play £10 get £40 bonus + 50 free spins & £20 voucher £10 None on spins Bingo Bonus, Free spins + Rewards Buzz Bingo Play £10, Get £40 in Bingo Bonuses and/or 200 Spins £10 4x bingo, 20x slots Regular giveaways Gala Bingo Play £10 & Get £10 Bingo Bonus + 100 Free Spins £10 2x bingo only Gameshow-style bingos Foxy Bingo Play £10 get £40 bingo bonus + 40 free spins £10 4x bingo Regular giveaways

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that gambling can be addictive. Always practice responsible gambling.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using casino apps, betting apps, betting sites or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino bonuses, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered by Virgin Games bngo, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

