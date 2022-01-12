The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: BT restock is still available today – how to get a console
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Game, Argos, Currys and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is still in stock at BT. It could drop at Very and Smyths Toys later this week. Read on for more information.
We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched over a year ago in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide chip shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of Sony’s games console to slow to a crawl.
But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with a whopping 53 drops taking place at Currys, PlayStation Direct, Game, BT and AO. While it’s been a slow start to January, with us only seeing drops at EE, AO and small independent retailers like Ebuyer and The Game Collection, we’re expecting the restocks to start picking up this week as we head further into the month. BT has been the first retailer to restock this week.
Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up. Keep scrolling for the latest intel.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
The PS5 is still in stock at BT
Yep, as mentioned earlier, the PS5 is still in stock at BTafter three days! When stock first dropped on Monday, the standalone disc edition console was in stock, but it was unsurprisingly the first to sell out.
Now you’ve only got two different options available at the BT Shop. You can get a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller (£508.99, Bt.com) or a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset (£598.98, Bt.com).
Your PS5 will be delivered within three working days if you opt for standard delivery. The last time BT had a drop, consoles stayed in stock for three whole days, so this might be the final day before it pulls the plug and you aren’t able to buy a bundle anymore. Is it time the retailer finally opened up orders to non-BT Broadband customers?
Let’s go PS5 stock hunting
Good morning everyone and welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 stock tracking liveblog. We’re at risk of running out of ways to say this, but two PS5 bundles are still in stock at the BT Shop after three days.
Could any more retailers join it this morning? Gosh, we hope so. The BT drop is far too exclusive for its own good. In any case, we’ll be here all day bringing you the live restock updates. Let’s go huntin’.
G’night from your PS5 stock trackers
All righty, we’re signing off for the evening but we’ll be back here tomorrow to bring you through all the restocks as we always do.
Two PS5 bundles are still in stock at BT, and it’s been two days now! If you’re a BT Broadband customer, you can still buy a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller (£508.99, Bt.com) or a PS5 disc edition bundle with an extra controller and a pulse 3D wireless headset (£598.98, Bt.com).
Not with BT? We’ll be back here tomorrow for some more restock action. Fingers crossed we’ll finally see the end to this January drought.
Best PS5 games
The PS5 has amassed a healthy collection of must-play exclusives over its year-long lifespan. If you managed to bag a PS5 this morning, you’ll want to pick some of the best PS5 games below up.
In the bestselling Spider-Man: Miles Morales (£44.99, Currys.co.uk), Peter Parker is replaced with his awkward teenage protégé, Miles Morales. A next-generation spin-off, Spider-Man: Miles Morales refines the original’s formula,” our reviewer said. “This is a streamlined adventure with a more focused story, far less busy work and an endearingly clumsy protagonist still getting to grips with his powers.”
Meanwhile, Demon’s Souls (£59.99, Currys.co.uk) on PS5 is a showcase of what the new console is capable of. “The oppressive gothic architecture, yawning arches and festering dungeons of this cult classic look spectacular on the new hardware, while remaining faultlessly faithful to the aesthetic and vibe of the original game,” our tester said.
On the hunt for the Xbox series X?
If you’re searching for Microsoft’s next-gen console, then you’re in luck! The Xbox series X is currently in stock at Asda and Smyths Toys via the All Access programme.
We’ve got an Xbox series X restock liveblog with all the details. Head on over for all the news, rumours and latest restock predictions.
Could Smyths Toys PS5 stock drop this week?
Smyths Toys has only had one online restock in the last three months, with its four other drops taking place in-store only. We expect that pattern to continue into the new year because, well, it’s clearly been a roaring success.
The digital edition PS5 is currently in stock in two Smyths Toys locations in Northern Ireland – Ballymena and Bangor.
The retailer last had a nationwide in-store restock on Thursday 16 December, with consoles reportedly making it into customers arms just days before Christmas. Frustratingly, the retailer no longer updates its website when it has a nationwide in-store drop, so we’re mainly relying on leaks from Twitter stock trackers to predict when an in-store drop is going to take place.
Smyths likes to restock in-store towards the start of the month, with customers having to pay a small deposit when they initially go in to reserve a console. It could restock any day this week, but we should get more concrete information soon. People usually start queuing up outside their local stores from 8am.
‘Call of Duty Vanguard’ PS5
Sony has released a list of the most downloaded PS5 games in the US and Europe on the PlayStation Store in 2021 and it looks like Call of Duty: Vanguard came third, proving that the franchise is still as popular as ever.
If you’re a fan of the first-person shooter series and haven’t picked up the globetrotting instalment, then Currys is currently selling it with a modest £5 discount (Was £59.99, now £54.99, Currys.co.uk).
Should you buy a PS5 from CeX?
Ah CeX, the butt of playground jokes and childhood second-hand game nostalgia. While we think fondly of CeX, we’d recommend not buying a PS5 from the retailer.
Why? Because you’ll be paying out the wazoo for a standalone disc edition console, with the retailer currently selling it for £650. The console usually costs around £449, so you’re better off waiting for Amazon or Very to restock the console than buying it for £200 extra. That’s heading into scalper territory if you ask us.
PS5 Argos restock predictions
Argos generally has two restocks every month, with the last taking place on Tuesday 21 January. Argos is one of the retailers that the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter tracker has insider knowledge on, so we usually wait for the friendly folks over there to let us know when the console is going to drop. It never gets it wrong when it comes to Argos restocks in our experience.
Argos is a bit of an interesting one. It tends to set consoles live in the dead of the night at around 1am, but you won’t be able to check out with the PS5 in your basket until 6am and beyond. Most stock goes live at 8am, and is frequently available only in-store for click and collect, rather than delivery.
The retailer has dropped on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the past, and we’re hoping for a restock this week. Want a console now? The PS5 is still in stock at BT.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
