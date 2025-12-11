Best PS5 Boxing Day deals to expect for the 2025 sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gamers, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, and it’s about to get even more so. The Boxing Day sales will soon be upon us, so if you missed out on the PS5 Black Friday deals, you could soon get a second chance to nab some savings.

In November, the PlayStation 5 plummeted to an all-time low for Black Friday, but the console has since shot back up to full price. While it’s unknown if retailers will slash it again for Boxing Day, there’s a good chance.

If you’re also expecting a PlayStation Store gift card to land under the tree this Christmas, PlayStation always runs an end-of-year sale where it slashes prices on AAA games.

As we race towards the festive season and eat our way into Boxing Day, I’ll be rounding up all the best PS5 Boxing Day deals for you to chomp on, including the best PS5 Slim, PS5 Pro and PS Portal deals I spot live.

When will the PS5 Boxing Day deals start?

To no surprise, the PlayStation 5 Boxing Day deals are expected to start on…well, Boxing Day, which falls on Friday 26 December this year.

PlayStation has already kicked off its end-of-year sale, however, so if you’re looking to save on games ahead of Boxing Day, you can already find some discounts on everything from FC 26 (was £99.99, now £49.99, Playstation.com) to Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (was £69.99, now £39.99, Playstation.com).

The best PS5 Boxing Day deals to expect in 2025

If the deals are as good as Black Friday, I’ll be happy. Every single PlayStation 5 console and PS5 accessory was discounted for Black Friday, including the PS5 Slim, PS5 Pro, PlayStation Portal, PlayStation’s controllers and even the gaming headsets and earbuds.

While we don’t know if PlayStation will match its discounts to Black Friday, it’s possible. If it does, expect the PS5 Slim digital edition to fall below £300 and lots of consoles to be bundled with a free copy of FC 26 or Fortnite.

The best PS5 deals to shop now

PS5 Pro with ‘EA Sports FC 26’: Was £699.99, now £609.99, Playstation.com

open image in gallery

While it’s not quite as good as the deal on the PS5 Pro for Black Friday, this £90 saving is one of the only deals you’ll find on Sony’s cutting-edge console right now, and it even comes with a free copy of FC 26. The PS5 Pro boasts double the internal storage, support for 8K graphics and improved ray tracing and upscaling for ultra-realistic gaming.

