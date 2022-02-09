A dangerous server exploit has been found in Dark Souls 3 that could allow online players to take control of your computer.

Known as a “remote code execution” (or RCE for short), it could allow players to remotely take control of other gamers’ PCs and execute programs in the background, similar to a Trojan Horse.

The official Dark Souls social media account on Twitter has issued a statement and taken measures to shut down the servers while the company works on a fix.

It appears that the exploit does not currently affect the PvP servers for either Xbox or Playstation, but as the latest FromSoftware title, Elden Ring, is scheduled for release in February 2022, it raises questions about how the game could be affected for PC players on launch day.

What will ‘Dark Souls’ server delays mean for ‘Elden Ring’ release?

In a statement on the official Dark Souls Twitter account, the company acknowledged the ongoing issues with the servers and announced that it will mean Dark Souls PC servers will not be live until after Elden Ring’s launch day on 25 February.

“Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware are aware of the technical difficulties players have experienced with the Dark Souls suite of games on PC.

“We want to thank the entire Dark Souls community and the players who have reached out to us directly to voice their concerns and offer solutions. Thanks to you, we have identified the cause and are working on fixing the issue.

“In addition, we have extended the investigation to Elden Ring – our upcoming title launching on 25 February – and have made sure the necessary security measures are in place for this title on all target platforms.

“Due to the time required to set up proper testing environments, online services for the Dark Souls series on PC will not resume until after the release of Elden Ring. We will continue to do everything we can to bring back these services as soon as possible.

“We will make an announcement as soon as the schedule is determined for resuming online services. Please stay tuned to the Dark Souls social media channels for updates.”

Will ‘Elden Ring’ be delayed?

Elden Ring is still scheduled to be released on 25 February 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox series X/S, Xbox One and PC, but the server issues could result in the PvP servers being offline until a fix has been put in place.

If you were hoping to battle with people online in Elden Ring or any of the Dark Souls titles, then it is recommended that you play offline until FromSoftware has confirmed the issue is resolved.

