Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones will take players across the Indian Ocean during the golden age of piracy, as they build and customise their own fleets and engage in maritime warfare.

The game will feature a single-player campaign, where new pirates can make a name for themselves or join up to five players online to take on other fleets in “disputed waters”.

The game has been in development for some time and, following the announcement of new gameplay details earlier this year, fans won’t have to wait long to play the upcoming title on 8 November on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X and PC.

Even more details were revealed at Ubisoft Forward in September 2022, along with those for other Ubisoft titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Just Dance 2023 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

If you want to find the best deals on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, keep reading the rest of this article.

Best ‘Skull and Bones’ pre-order deals for PS5

Best ‘Skull and Bones’ pre-order deals for Xbox

Best ‘Skull and Bones’ deals for PC

What’s included in the limited edition of ‘Skull and Bones’?

The limited edition of Skull and Bones is exclusive to Amazon in the UK. Like other pre-orders for the game, the high-sea pack is also bundled, which includes the notoriety garb and coronation firework in-game items. The limited edition includes the base game and additional mission “The Ashen Corsair”.

Pre-order now from Amazon

What’s included in the special edition of ‘Skull and Bones’?

Like the Amazon-exclusive edition, the special edition features all other pre-order bonuses but comes included with a different additional mission: “Bloody bones legacy”. This version of Skull and Bones is exclusive to Game.

Pre-order now from Game

What’s included in the premium edition of ‘Skull and Bones’?

The premium edition of the game can be purchased at most major retailers and, along with the pre-order bonus of the high-sea pack, it includes the following items:

Base game

The ballad of bloody bones collection

Two extra missions

Digital artbook and soundtrack

Smuggler pass token

