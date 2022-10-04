Jump to content

The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

The space-horror remake is set to make us whole again

Jasper Pickering
Tuesday 04 October 2022 16:32
<p>Isaac Clarke returns as the incredibly unlucky protagonist </p>

Isaac Clarke returns as the incredibly unlucky protagonist

(The Independent)

Built from the ground up, the latest Dead Space title from Motive Studio will be a re-imagining of the original 2008 release, which sees hapless engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the derelict space shuttle USG Ishimura with undead creatures known as necromorphs.

To escape, Isaac must use a range of space-age industrial tools as makeshift weapons to defeat the deadly occupants of the shuttle and rescue any survivors.

The game is being released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S and PC in early 2023. A newly released gameplay trailer also showcased some of the game’s new features, such as an improved lighting engine and a new one-shot camera made possible by faster loading times.

With the game’s release not far off, a few retailers currently have product listings for EA’s cult classic horror game ahead of time.

To find out where to shop the best pre-order deals for the upcoming space horror title, keep reading the rest of this article.

Read more:

‘Dead Space’ release date

Dead Space is currently scheduled to release on 27 January 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.

The game is available to pre-order through the official EA website, with retail editions currently available at Game for £64.99. Once the game goes on sale at more retailers, we’ll be adding them to our list below.

Best ‘Dead Space’ pre-order deals for PS5

Best ‘Dead Space’ pre-order deals for Xbox series X/S

Best ‘Dead Space’ pre-order deals for PC

