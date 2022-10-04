The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals for PlayStation, Xbox and PC
The space-horror remake is set to make us whole again
Built from the ground up, the latest Dead Space title from Motive Studio will be a re-imagining of the original 2008 release, which sees hapless engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the derelict space shuttle USG Ishimura with undead creatures known as necromorphs.
To escape, Isaac must use a range of space-age industrial tools as makeshift weapons to defeat the deadly occupants of the shuttle and rescue any survivors.
The game is being released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S and PC in early 2023. A newly released gameplay trailer also showcased some of the game’s new features, such as an improved lighting engine and a new one-shot camera made possible by faster loading times.
With the game’s release not far off, a few retailers currently have product listings for EA’s cult classic horror game ahead of time.
To find out where to shop the best pre-order deals for the upcoming space horror title, keep reading the rest of this article.
‘Dead Space’ release date
Dead Space is currently scheduled to release on 27 January 2023 on PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms.
The game is available to pre-order through the official EA website, with retail editions currently available at Game for £64.99. Once the game goes on sale at more retailers, we’ll be adding them to our list below.
Best ‘Dead Space’ pre-order deals for PS5
- Digital edition: £69.99, Playstation.com
- £64.99, Game.co.uk
Best ‘Dead Space’ pre-order deals for Xbox series X/S
- Digital edition: £69.99, Xbox.com
- £64.99, Game.co.uk
Best ‘Dead Space’ pre-order deals for PC
- £49.99, Steampowered.com
- £49.99, Ea.com
- £49.99, Epicgames.com
- Deluxe edition: £59.99, Ea.com
