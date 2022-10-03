Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival horror game from Striking Distance Studios. We’ve recently seen more footage from the game in a new story trailer, and if that’s anything to go by, fans of the genre will be in for a treat.

Helmed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the original Dead Space from Visceral Games, this latest title is set to be one of the biggest space-based horror games to come out this year.

The Callisto Protocol is set in 2320, at a prison colony called Black Iron, located on Jupiter's moon Callisto. The player takes the role of prisoner Jacob Lee as he finds himself caught in the midst of an alien invasion.

While the game has been built with the current PlayStation and Xbox series X/S generation of consoles in mind, the horror title is also slated to come out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms in December 2022.

If you want to find out where to shop the best deals for The Callisto Protocol on your platform of choice, keep reading the rest of this article.

‘The Callisto Protocol’ for PS5: Was £54.99, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re hoping to pick up The Callisto Protocol on PlayStation 5 at the best price, Amazon currently has a generous18 per cent saving on the next-gen version of the game. It’s the best deal we’ve seen so far for pre-orders, and eager fans of space-horror games such as Dead Space should expect to receive the game close to its scheduled release date (2 December 2022) with day-one bonus content. This includes the “retro prisoner skin” and “contraband pack”.

Amazon also has discounts on the game for other platforms, with the Xbox series X/S version priced at £48.95 (Amazon.co.uk), as well as it being available on PS4 (£42.95, Amazon.co.uk).

Pre-order now

Best deals on ‘The Callisto Protocol’ for PS5

Best deals on ‘The Callisto Protocol’ for Xbox series X/S

Best deals on ‘The Callisto Protocol’ for PS4

Best deals on ‘The Callisto Protocol’ for Xbox One

Best deals on ‘The Callisto Protocol’ for PC

When is ‘The Callisto Protocol’ being released?

The Callisto Protocol was originally announced at the 2020 Game Awards. During PlayStation’s State of Play event in June, the official release date was listed as 2 December 2022.

The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms.

What’s included in ‘The Callisto Protocol’ day one edition?

Pre-orders forThe Callisto Protocol are now available, with the day one edition of the game featuring the “retro prisoner skin”. For PlayStation users, the pre-order also comes with a “contraband pack” as a console exclusive. As the standard edition of the game, The Callisto Protocol day one edition will retail for £54.99.

What’s included in ‘The Callisto Protocol’ deluxe edition?

The deluxe edition of the game will include all the bonuses available in the day one edition as well as two weapon skins as well as access to the season pass, which will give players access to additional content after the game has launched.

