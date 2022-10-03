The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console to date, as well as featuring on our list of favourite consoles to play in 2022.
Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters, the good news is there is a burgeoning library of games with even more titles set to appear on the horizon.
Despite this, there have still been frequent delays to games’ development, meaning some titles are still a few months away. So we’ve put together an up-to-date list of when you can play some of your favourites.
Whether you’re looking for the biggest Microsoft exclusives, such as High on Life or Starfield, we’ll be sure to include every big Xbox title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022 and beyond. Plus, we’ll make sure to highlight if any of these titles will be appearing on Game Pass, meaning subscribers can enjoy playing them at no extra cost.
We’ll also be including all other cross-platform releases that have a confirmed worldwide release date. To find out which games we’re looking forward to playing, keep reading the rest of this article.
‘Overwatch 2'
- Release date: 4 October 2022
- Publisher: Activision Blizzard
- Developer: Blizzard Entertainment
- Age rating: 12+
- Available on Game Pass: No
Overwatch 2 has been highly anticipated since it was first announced in 2019 and with new characters, maps and even a story mode being added, players’ expectations have been fairly high.
The game is also expected to replace the original version when it launches, meaning that anyone who has invested significant progress in the previous title should see it transferred to the updated version. It’s also going free-to-play, so any new players can download the game at no extra cost.
‘Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed'
- Release date: 13 October 2022
- Publisher: Illfonic
- Developer: Illfonic
- Age rating: 12+
- Available on Game Pass: No
Publisher Illfonic is known for its “four vs one” asymmetrical multiplayer games that pit a team of players against a single adversary. For example, in the case of Friday the 13th, a group of camp counsellors must survive against a player taking control of the character Jason.
With this new Ghostbusters title, players can either choose to form their own team of Ghostbusters armed with proton packs, particle throwers, PKE readers and ghost traps, or fight against a team, in the form of a ghost they are attempting to capture.
‘Dragonball: The Breakers'
- Release date: 14 October 2022
- Publisher: Bandai Namco
- Developer: DIMPS
- Age rating: 12+
- Available on Game Pass: No
Dragonball has been an enduring media franchise since it was first created by Akira Toriyama in the Eighties and The Breakers reimagines the series’ most famous battles through the eyes of its supporting characters.
Rather than take on foes such as Frieza, Cell and Majin Buu directly with Goku, Vegeta and the like, The Breakers will play as an asymmetric multiplayer game where teams have to out manoeuvre and outwit their opponents. It’s a fun take on a genre popularised by titles such as Dead By Daylight.
‘Scorn'
- Release date: 14 October 2022
- Developer: Ebb Software
- Publisher: Kepler Interactive
- Age rating: 18+
- Available on Game Pass: Yes
This is an open-ended first-person survival horror game that takes heavy inspiration from the art of HR Giger (arguably best known for his special effects work on Ridley Scott’s Alien).
It is designed around the idea of “being thrown into a terrifying and desolate world” where organic matter has combined with machinery. Isolated and lost inside a nightmarish and squelchy world, players will explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear fashion.
‘A Plague Tale: Requiem'
- Release date: 18 October 2022
- Publisher: Focus Home Interactive
- Developer: ASOBO Studios
- Age rating: 18+
- Available on Game Pass: Yes
From the studio that made Microsoft Flight Simulator comes a sequel to 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence. This latest game will continue the journey of siblings Amicia and Hugo as they journey south through luscious landscapes and cities to begin a new life. It’s only when Hugo’s curse returns that they must escape The Inquisition and a literal sea of rats.
‘New Tales from the Borderlands'
- Release date: 21 October 2022
- Publisher: 2K Games
- Developer: Gearbox
- Age rating: 18+
- Available on Game Pass: No
This is a follow up to TellTales’s episodic adventure game that sees new characters in a familiar Borderlands setting.
Within the war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you’ll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives. Face down a planetary invasion and vicious vault monsters in a five-part story.
‘Gotham Knights'
- Release date: 25 October
- Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive
- Developer: WB Games Montreal
- Age rating: 16+
- Available on Game Pass: No
In Gotham Knights, players will take control of four familiar heroes contending with the death of Batman and the rise of criminal activity on the streets of Gotham City. In this online co-op, players will be able to control Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood and Bat Girl in an effort to clean up the city.
The new gameplay trailer shows Nightwing and Red Hood – both of whom have open-world traversal abilities – patrolling the streets of Gotham and implementing their different fighting styles to take down enemies. While Batman himself won’t be playable in the game, the open-world elements will immediately be familiar to anyone who has played any of the Arkham series before.
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2'
- Release date: 28 October 2022
- Publisher: Activision Blizzard
- Developer: Infinity Ward
- Age rating: 18+
- Available on Game Pass: No
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming instalment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series.
In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as “Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley. Expect to see a brand new single-player campaign as well as updates to competitive multiplayer modes, with Warzone 2 set to arrive on 16 November 2022 as well.
‘Sonic Frontiers'
- Release date: 8 November 2022
- Publisher: Sega
- Developer: Sonic Team
- Age rating: 7+
Sonic Frontiers is the latest 3D Sonic the Hedgehog title that will see the titular blue blur race across vast open fields in a mysterious new setting. A story trailer released during Gamescom 2022 showed off new details about “Starfall Island”, a new open-zone setting where Sonic must rescue his friends from a mysterious ancient threat.
‘Goat Simulator 3'
- Release date: 17 November 2022
- Publisher: Coffee Stain
- Developer: Coffee Stain
- Age rating: 12+
- Available on Game Pass: No
A series so good they skipped the second one, Goat Simulator 3 is the follow-up to the popular (if not entirely realistic) Goat Simulator, which sees players control their own goats as they wreak havoc around the neighbourhood.
This latest instalment will feature up to four-player cooperative modes, so you can join in the carnage with your friends.
'Marvel’s Midnight Suns’
- Release date: 2 December 2022
- Publisher: 2K Games
- Developer: Firaxis, Virtuos
- Age rating: 16+
- Available on Game Pass: No
From the creator’s of the critically acclaimed XCOM strategy games comes Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In the game, the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra. Lead a team of unlikely heroes including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Iron Man to stop a growing apocalyptic threat. Expect to see Firaxis’s tactical turn-based action in true XCOM style.
'The Callisto Protocol’
- Release date: 2 December 2022
- Publisher: Krafton
- Developer: Striking Distance Studios
- Age rating: 18+
- Available on Game Pass: No
The Callisto Protocol is an upcoming survival horror game from Striking Distance Studios. Helmed by Glen Schofield, co-creator of the original Dead Space from Visceral Games, this latest title is set to be one of the biggest space-based horror games to come out this year.
Set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto, the player takes the role of prisoner Jacob Lee as he finds himself caught in the midst of an alien invasion.
‘Hello Neighbor 2'
- Release date: 9 December 2022
- Publisher: Gearbox
- Developer: Dynamic Pixels, Eerie Guest Studios
- Age rating: 7+
- Available on Game Pass: Yes
In Hello Neighbor 2, players will need to sneak around their neighbour’s property to uncover its mysteries, all while evading the enigmatic presence of the moustachioed Mr Peterson. Where its predecessor was limited to the confines of one house, Hello Neighbor 2 will expand further and bring an entire town into the grand conspiracy.
Players will take control of Quentin, a reporter undergoing an investigation into several missing-person cases that brings him to the sleepy suburb of Raven Brooks. Many of the residents have secrets to hide, and each new neighbour is designed with unique AI and behaviours, such as the local baker, the mayor and the taxidermist.
‘Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Reunion'
- Release date: 13 December 2022
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Developer: Square Enix
- Age rating: 16+
- Available on Game Pass: No
Following on from the success of 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and hitting shelves before the release of next year’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, this game is an upcoming remaster of the highly acclaimed 2007 spin-off.
With characters such as Cloud Strife and Sephiroth making appearances, Crisis Core told a new story about Shinra and its team of mercenaries seven years before they came to be defined by the events of Final Fantasy 7.
Read our full hands-on preview with Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Reunion to find out more
‘High on Life'
- Release date: 13 December 2022
- Developer: Squanch Games
- Publisher: Squanch Games
- Age rating: 16+
- Available on Game Pass: Yes
From the creator of Rick and Morty comes High on Life, a first-person shooter where your weapons can talk back, with voice-acting performances from I Think You Should Leave’s Tim Robinson, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s JB Smoove, and Justin Roiland himself.
Developed by Squanch Games – the studio Roiland helped found in 2016 – High on Life puts players in the shoes of a high-school-graduate-turned-interstellar-bounty-hunter, charged with saving humanity from an invading alien race bent on using earthlings as a new kind of drug.
‘Dead Space'
- Release date: 27 January 2023
- Publisher: EA
- Developer: Motive Studios
- Age rating: 18+
- Available on Game Pass: No
Sci-fi horror games set against the abysmal backdrop of space are like buses – you wait for one and two come along in quick succession. Hot on the heels of The Callisto Protocol, Dead Space is an upcoming remake of the original 2008 title, which sees unlucky systems engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the USG Ishimura with a hoard of hungry necromorphs that have decimated the crew.
With little more than some steel-capped boots and a makeshift arsenal of futuristic DIY equipment that would be the envy of any ScrewFix catalogue, Isaac must fend off the shambling, shrieking alien creatures long enough to find a way off the ship.
The game has been completely rebuilt from the ground up, with improved lighting, as well as the removal of the original’s timely loading screens.
‘Dead Island 2'
- Release date: 3 February 2023
- Publisher: Deep Silver
- Developer: Dambuster Studios
- Age rating: 18+
- Available on Game Pass: No
Remember when Dead Island 2 was originally supposed to be released in 2015? No, neither do we. But much like the hoards it depicts in its trailer, it looks like the game is back from the dead.
Set against the sunny backdrop of downtown Los Angeles (which last time we looked at a map, was definitely not an island), players must face off against zombies with melee weapons, guns and more.
‘Hogwarts Legacy'
- Release date: 10 February 2023
- Developer: Avalanche Software
- Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive
- Age rating: 16+
- Available on Game Pass: No
Hogwarts Legacy is an open world tie-in to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive this game will take students into the ever-changing halls of Hogwarts as we’ve never seen them before. The game was recently delayed but, according to the game’s developers, is now scheduled to be released in early 2023.
Set before the events of Fantastic Beasts, players will attend Hogwarts in the 19th century as a customisable student in one of the four main houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.
‘Wild Hearts'
- Release date: 17 February 2023
- Publisher: Electronic Arts
- Developer: Omega Force
- Age rating:
- Available on Game Pass: No
Published under the EA Originals label and developed by Omega Force, the team behind the popular Dynasty Warriors series, Wild Hearts whisks players away on an epic adventure set in fantasy feudal Japan. There, they’ll battle against giant nature-infused beasts called Kemono with the help of Karakuri, sophisticated mechanisms crafted from a lost, ancient technology.
Based on the new trailer, players can expect to see Monster Hunter-style battles with huge beasts in a vast open landscape.
‘Skull and Bones'
- Release date: 9 March 2023
- Publisher: Ubisoft
- Developer: Ubisoft Singapore
- Age rating: 18+
- Available on Game Pass: No
Originally conceived after the high praise for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag’s naval combat, this ship-em-up from Ubisoft will see players take to the high seas to plunder and pillage the Caribbean against the backdrop of piracy’s second golden age (the third was when everyone sang sea shanties on TikTok).
It was originally slated to release back in 2018 but has been pushed back every year since then.
Skull and Bones was most recently due to be released in November 2022 but, thanks to more delays, this has been pushed back to early 2023.
‘Resident Evil 4' remake
- Release date: 24 March 2023
- Publisher: Capcom
- Developer: Capcom
- Age rating: 18+
- Available on Game Pass: No
The original Resident Evil 4 was released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2005 and has since been ported to just about every modern platform under the sun. There’s even been a version of the game released for virtual reality platforms.
The original game has long been considered one of the best ever made, and the fourth mainline entry into the series was revolutionary in third-person shooters as well as taking Resident Evil into a new action-oriented direction. Now the title is getting a similar treatment to Resident Evil 2 and 3, being remade using the RE engine with updated graphics, gameplay and even a PS VR2 mode on the way.
‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’
- Release date: TBC
- Publisher: Nacon
- Developer: Daedalic Entertainment
- Age rating: 16+
- Available on Game Pass: No
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will see players step into the role of the ring-obsessive as he navigates his way through the land of Mordor after being captured by Sauron’s forces. The game is set to venture further out into the reaches of Middle-Earth with unique quest lines, new characters to meet and a dual personality that will see players make choices as either Gollum or Smeagol. As an action-stealth adventure, it looks like one of the most interesting licensed The Lord of the Rings properties and will apparently stay true to Tolkien’s vision of his fantasy setting.
The game was originally slated for a September 2022 release but has since been pushed back “by a few months” according to the game’s developer. No exact date has been given but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear more information.
‘Starfield'
- Release date: 2023
- Developer: Bethesda Game Studios
- Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
- Age rating: 16+
- Available on Game Pass: Yes
Starfield is a brand new game coming from the creators of Skyrim and the Fallout series, and the first original property from Bethesda Softworks in 25 years.
While the game was originally scheduled to release on 11 November 2022, it has now unfortunately been delayed. Bethesda announced the decision to push the release date back into early 2023. While there is no firm release date yet, it’s arguably one of the most highly anticipated releases next year. We’ll let you know as soon as we have any news.
Voucher codes
If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games, try one of these codes:
Want a new console? Find out where you can buy an Xbox series X