Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s most powerful gaming console to date, as well as featuring on our list of favourite consoles to play in 2022.

Now that the stock situation appears to have calmed down for console hunters, the good news is there is a burgeoning library of games with even more titles set to appear on the horizon.

Despite this, there have still been frequent delays to games’ development, meaning some titles are still a few months away. So we’ve put together an up-to-date list of when you can play some of your favourites.

Whether you’re looking for the biggest Microsoft exclusives, such as High on Life or Starfield, we’ll be sure to include every big Xbox title we’re looking forward to playing in 2022 and beyond. Plus, we’ll make sure to highlight if any of these titles will be appearing on Game Pass, meaning subscribers can enjoy playing them at no extra cost.

We’ll also be including all other cross-platform releases that have a confirmed worldwide release date. To find out which games we’re looking forward to playing, keep reading the rest of this article.