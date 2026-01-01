Tom Kerridge’s M&S cookware range ‘defied my expectations’

New to the M&S x Tom Kerridge collaboration, you can now get your hands on an extensive cookware range that’s been given the Michelin-star chef’s seal of approval. If you’re thinking about replacing your worn out pans with the new range keep reading, as I used pieces from the set for an entire week to see whether they’re really worth their salt.

A big personality who doesn’t do anything by halves, Kerridge has certainly gone all out with the range, with some of the larger items taking up a lot of space, so be wary if you have limited kitchen storage. There’s a hefty butcher’s block, a very wide and deep stainless steel saucepan and a cast iron casserole dish that will give Le Creuset a run for its money. Although some pieces were a little unwieldy in my little London kitchen, their performance impressed me.

Cooking every single one of my meals using hero products from the range, I well and truly put the cookware collection through its paces. Not only are they extremely affordable, they're also thoughtful and versatile tools I’d recommend to any enthusiastic home cook. In fact, I’ve swapped trusty pots and pans that have been in my kitchen for years in place of my new favourites from the range, which is really saying something.

Read more: Best cookware sets for 2025, tested and reviewed

How I tested

I cooked up a storm when testing the pots and pans ( Kate Ng/The Independent )

Each saucepan, frying pan and cast iron pot or grill was tested over two weeks with a variety of dishes, to assess how they fared with several cooking techniques. This included simple daily cooking tasks like frying an egg or sautéing vegetables, as well as a braising method for cabbage that required starting the dish on the hob before moving the pot into the oven. I even used the cookware to make a one-pot apple crumble, which saw apples being stewed on the hob before the crumble was baked in the oven.

Read more: Our Place’s £125 always pan has a new £30 rival from M&S – which one is better?