There’s plenty to look forward to in the literary world next year, including highly antiquated novels from Booker Prize winners, debuts that have already been snapped up for movie adaptations and state-of-the-nation non-fiction books.

If Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s novel Dream Count dominated 2025, then Douglas Stuart’s third book, John of John, is sure to be a defining title in 2026. Telling the story of a 22-year-old son returning to his devout father’s home on the Isle of Harris, it explores the author’s signature themes of masculinity, working-class life and troubled family bonds.

Elsewhere, Hamnet author Maggie O’Farrell is releasing her 10th novel, Land, in June. Set in late 19th century Ireland, it follows a father and son as they map the country post-Famine for the British Ordnance Survey.

Meg Mason – who penned the 2020 international bestseller Sorrow & Bliss – is back with a new novel, Sophie, Standing There. The story is about a lonely woman forging a connection and solace with an author (it’s out in August). Child star-turned-writer Jennette McCurdy is following up her bestselling memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, with an equally provocative first novel, Half His Age (out in January), which recounts a 17-year-old girl's affair with her creative writing teacher, told in her signature darkly comic tone.

Asako Yuzuki’s Butter was all over our social media feeds in 2024, and both the author and translator, Polly Barton, have reunited for Hooked (out in March). Exploring similar themes of food, friendship and the female experience in Japan, I’m predicting it will garner the same viral fame as Yuzuki’s debut.

Where non-fiction is concerned, the Baillie Gifford Prize-winning non-fiction author Patrick Radden Keefe has written a new sweeping epic, London Calling, that’s released in April, while memoirs from Liza Minnelli and Lena Dunham are sure to top bestseller charts.

Next year's debuts are particularly exciting, from Lori Iglis Hall’s debut novel, The Shock of The Light, which explores the emotional impact of World War Two on two siblings (it’s received praise from William Boyd and Florence Knapp), to Madeleine Dunnigan’s Jean, a story about a Jewish boy who’s sent to boarding school in the Seventies and forms an unlikely kinship with a fellow pupil.

Eden McKenzie-Goddard is also worth taking note of – his novel Smallie is already getting early critical acclaim, recounting the Windrush scandal through one family’s perspective. Caro Claire Burke’s Yesteryear is another novel you’re sure to see everywhere in 2026. The zeitgeisty story taps into some of our biggest cultural conversations, from influencers and trad wives to social media, conservative religion and feminism.

As a journalist who reviews books, I’ve already read some of next year’s biggest titles – including four tomes I devoured in single sittings. From razor-sharp debuts to romances and dystopian tales, these are the books that should top your 2026 reading pile, and how to pre-order them.

'John of John' by Douglas Stuart, published by Picador The Booker Prize-winning author of Shuggie Bain is back with his highly anticipated third novel, John of John. It explores the writer's well-trodden themes of masculinity, coming of age and working-class life in a Scottish setting. The novel follows 22-year-old John-Callum (Cal) as he returns to his father's home on the Isle of Harris after graduating from art college. Cal's father, John, is a devout Protestant, sheep farmer and influential figure at the community's Presbyterian church, who is reluctantly living with his Glaswegian mother-in-law, Ella. A poetic portrait of a close-knit community in the beautiful but brutal Outer Hebrides, John of John explores identity and belonging. Through a troubled father-son bond, the novel comforts the tension between duty and religion, desire and love. I can't say much more without ruining it, but I'm still thinking about the characters and story long after finishing John of John. It's Stuart at his very best. Release date : 21 May 2026 'Yesteryear' by Caro Claire Burke, published by Fourth Estate Reminiscent of Mormon Wives, Yesteryear centres around a "trad wife" influencer, Natalie. On Instagram to her millions of followers, she lives an idyllic life in a farmhouse on a ranch, spending her days cooking sourdough, flirting with her handsome cowboy husband and homeschooling her litter of six children. The reality is much more fickle, from nannies and social media assistants to hapless husbands, moody daughters and internal battles about feminism. Then, she wakes up one day, transported back in time to 1805, where she's forced to live the image of a "simple" settler life, just as she curated on Instagram. Tackling pop culture ideas of trad wives, social media and the curated reality shown on Instagram, while also exploring more serious themes of religious conservatism, the debut is witty, funny and thought-provoking. It's released on 9 April, so get ready to see it everywhere in the latter half of 2026. Release date : 9 April 2026 'Smallie' by Eden McKenzie-Goddard, published by Penguin Eden McKenzie-Goddard's debut centres on one family's experience of the Windrush scandal, which saw people of the Windrush generation wrongfully detained, denied legal rights, threatened with deportation, and, in some cases, deported by the British government. Smallie is a multi-generational story that begins in 1961, when Lucinda arrives in Southampton from Barbados in pursuit of her lover – and her young son's father – Clarence, who joined the British army. Her experience integrating, finding work and a home in 1960s London is interspersed with time jumps to 2017, where her children are fighting claims that their mother is an illegal immigrant. A powerful, important and poetic novel, it sheds essential light on the government scandal. Release date : 28 May 2026 'Wants & Needs' by Roxy Dunn, published by Fig Tree Roxy Dunn's debut, As Young As This, was one of my favourite novels of 2024. Her follow-up, Wants & Needs, is equally enjoyable. Thirty-something Misty is recently single, on crutches, recovering from knee surgery and living back at home with her mother. Reluctantly thrown back into the dating world, she's forced to navigate the world of apps, where she's soon drawn to the older, handsome, charismatic and intelligent Christopher. The catch? He's married with a child and in an open relationship. Faced with undeniable chemistry, she decides to explore the 'ethical non-monogamy' that Christopher is offering. Funny, witty and fact-paced, I tore through it on a Sunday afternoon. Release date : 29 January 2026

