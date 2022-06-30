God of War: Ragnarök is the upcoming sequel to 2018’s God of War, that sees anti-hero Kratos continue his rampage against the Norse pantheon, with his young son Atreus at his side.

God of War was a critically acclaimed reboot of the original franchise from Santa Monica Studios and is widely considered to be one of the best games on the PS4 so fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens in the next installment afterGod of War left the series on something of a cliff hanger.

In this highly anticipated sequel, a now teenaged Atreus seeks answers on how to prevent Ragnarök from happening with his father’s help. While searching for these answers, Kratos and Atreus set out to meet the Norse god of war, Týr, who was previously believed to be dead.

After just two games, Ragnarök is expected to be the thrilling conclusion to Kratos’s Norse saga (the name might be a slight giveaway) so players might expect to take the fight all the way to Odin.

There were rumours that the game was potentially delayed, but the director now appears to have denied this. While we eagerly await updates on the game’s release, we keep wondering whether we will hear about the game in an upcoming State of Play. Only time will tell...

If you want to find out when God of War: Ragnarök is expected to be released then keep reading the rest of the article below.

When will ‘God of War: Ragnarök’ be released?

While an official release date was originally set for 2021, it had been pushed back to 2022 due in part to the pandemic. Recent developments have indicated that we can expect Ragnarök to release around November this year.

Bloomberg originally reported that an announcement was expected to be made on 30 June 2022 but as that date has now come and gone, fans are wondering if the game has been delayed. According to gaming journalist Jason Schreier, that isn’t the case, and that the game is still expected to arrive in November.

Cory Barlog, God of War Ragnarök’s game director, also made a statement on Twitter asking fans to remain patient for any news on the game’s release.

Responding to a fan asking if the game had in fact been delayed, Cory Barlog seemed to confirm that the game has not been delayed, which would suggest that fans can expect to see the next installment arrive later this year.

On 19 May 2022, a post on the Playstation Blog also revealed new accessibility features for Ragnarök, with over 60 customisable options for players such as controller remapping and high contrast modes.

High contrast colour-mode allows you to apply a colour to objects like targets, enemies, and other characters (Playstation)

At the end of the blog post Mila Plavin, Lead UX Designer at Santa Monica Studio, said: “We are so thankful for all the support from our accessibility consultants and the greater accessibility community for sharing their thoughts to make God of War Ragnarök the most accessible God of War ever. We can’t wait to share more with you as we get closer to launch.”

