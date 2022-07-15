God of War Ragnarök is one of 2022’s biggest game launches and one of the biggest upcoming PS5 games we can expect to see later this year.

Widely considered to be one of the best games on the PS4, God of War (2018) was a critically acclaimed reboot of the original franchise from Santa Monica Studios. So fans have been eagerly waiting to find out what happens next.

They won’t have to wait much longer though, as the game’s release date has finally been confirmed after heavy speculation. Pre-orders are expected to become available on 15 June 2022 at a number of retailers, as well as directly through Playstation.

The gaming giant has also confirmed that special editions of the game will be made available: God of War Ragnarök collector’s and Jötnar editions. Both of which offer a substantial package for longtime fans, including a replica of Thor’s hammer.

To find out what time pre-orders for God of War Ragnarök will open, as well as what’s included in the special edition bundles, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

What time will ‘God of War Ragnarök’ pre-orders open?

According to the Playstation blog, pre-orders for God of War Ragnarök opened on 15 July 2022 at 10am local time for each global region.

God of War Ragnarök standard edition: £69.99, Game.co.uk

(Playstation)

The God of War Ragnarök standard edition (digital and physical) comes with the full game for either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

If you purchase the God of War Ragnarök standard edition for PlayStation 4, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for £10.

God of War Ragnarök digital deluxe edition: Playstation.com

(Playstation)

The digital deluxe bundle will be available to download from the Playstation store and will include the following bonuses (as well as a digital copy of the game, of course):

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Kratos Darkdale armour (unlocked in game via story progression)

Atreus Darkdale attire (unlocked in game via story progression)

Darkdale blades handles for the Blades of Chaos weapon

Darkdale axe grip for the Leviathan Axe (unlocked in game via story progression)

Official God of War Ragnarök digital soundtrack

Digital mini artbook published by Dark Horse

Digital avatar set

PlayStation 4 theme

God of War Ragnarök collector’s edition: £179.99, Game.co.uk

(Playstation)

The God of War Ragnarök collector’s edition comes housed in a box representing the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine which can be found in the original game.

The collector’s edition will feature the bonuses available in the digital deluxe edition as well as the following physical bonuses:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PS4 and PS5 consoles

A Steelbook display case (no game disc included)

2in Vanir twins carvings

A set of polyhedral dice

A 16in replica of Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir

God of War Ragnarök Jötnar Edition: £229.99, Game.co.uk

(Playstation)

The biggest deluxe bundle that will be available for pre-order is the Jötnar edition, which comes in the same Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine box but contains the following physical bonuses:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PS4 and PS5 consoles

7in Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary

A Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set

A Draupnir Ring in a red cloth bag

A set of metallic polyehdral dice in a cloth bag

A cloth map of Yggdrasil

2in Vanir twins carvings

A 16in replica of Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir

