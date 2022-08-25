For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As game releases delayed by the global pandemic have started to make their way into the big, wide world, 2022 has been the year where the chickens have come home to roost.

It’s meant there has been no shortage of choice when it comes to finding new titles on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and the Nintendo Switch but it also means picking out the best has been an especially tough task.

Believe it or not, there can be too much of a good thing and while we’ve been gorging ourselves on the best games the year has to offer, we still have to put together a list of our favourites this year alone. It’s been no small feat, but it’s safe to say we’ve been testing a lot of games.

There will be some obvious entries, of course, but bigger doesn’t always mean better. There have been plenty of indie titles that have pleasantly surprised us, as well as the usual AAA titles you would expect to see on every top-games list.

There’s still a few upcoming games we’re expecting to make us gasp in wonderment, but, while we wait for the holiday-season rush, these are the best titles we’ve managed to enjoy (so far) in 2022 that we think are worth your time.

‘Elden Ring' Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Release Date: 25 February 2022

25 February 2022 Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation and PC Just when you think you’ve uncovered everything this gamehas to offer, it throws up something new, jaw-dropping and challenging, all in equal measure. It offers plenty of challenges for seasoned players, while the improved combat mechanics and traversal provide ample opportunity for newcomers to get acquainted with the genre. If this is your first FromSoftware game, and you relish a challenge, there has never been a better time to jump in. If you’re already a veteran, this perfects the formula of every FromSoftware title that came before it. This is gaming at its very best and this year’s game to beat. Read our full review of Elden Ring to find out more Buy now £49.99 Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus' Developer: Game Freak

Game Freak Release Date: 28 January 2022

28 January 2022 Platforms: Nintendo Switch This game was a gust of fresh air that the series desperately needed. Taking the same stride from Pokémon Sword and Shield, players can explore wide-open vistas of the Hisui region and capture the Pokémon therein. Creatures can be spotted roaming the fields from afar – careful planning and approach are necessary, to avoid startling them before capturing them and sending back to the village for research. This game feels like a necessary departure for the series, and with any luck, Game Freak has taken the positive reception to heart and will maintain its stride with the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this year. Buy now £36.99 Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘OlliOlli World' Developer: Roll7

Roll7 Release Date: 8 February 2022

8 February 2022 Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch At its core, this is a skateboarding game stripped down to its most basic elements, with flips, grinds and wallrides controlled with the left stick and grabs and other variations controlled with the right. But after getting to grips with the basics, skating through each level becomes almost transcandental in the pursuit of “Gnarvana”. With an updated art style and lo-fi soundtrack, Roll7’s latest entry into the OlliOlli series is its most fully realised yet and easily stands out as one of the best skateboarding games ever made. Buy now £24.99 Privatedivision.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Horizon Forbidden West' Developer: Guerilla Games

Guerilla Games Release Date: 18 February 2022

18 February 2022 Platforms: PlayStation Guerilla Games has developed its post-apocalyptic marriage of technology and nature to craft a beautifully realised vision of a world desperate for rebirth. The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of the original, Horizon Zero Dawn, will have plenty of their questions answered. It’s one of its most detailed, rich and fascinating depictions of a post-apocalyptic future, not to mention one of the PS5’s best-looking games to date. Read our full review of Horizon Forbidden West to find out more Buy now £69.99 Playstation.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Triangle Strategy' Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Release Date: 4 March 2022

4 March 2022 Platforms: Nintendo Switch In this game, Square Enix has managed to translate the surprise success of its traditional RPG outing with Octopath Traveler into a story that engages players and presents them with choices that will give them pause for thought. If only occasionally mired by fantasy tropes and the limitations of the genre, fans of turn-based strategy games such as Final Fantasy Tactics will find plenty to enjoy in Triangle Strategy. Battles can be slow and methodical but with multiple endings and different choices to make, there are plenty of reasons to explore everything that the game has to offer. Read our full review of Triangle Strategy to find out more Buy now £36.60 Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Tunic' Developer: Andrew Shouldice

Andrew Shouldice Release Date: 16 March 2022

16 March 2022 Platforms: Xbox, PC and Mac Before anything else, this is a clear love letter to the old-school action-adventure games of the Eighties and Nineties. Beyond that, it’s an ingenious, brief and occasionally challenging masterclass of modern game design that feels much bigger than the sum of its parts. The game can be completed in just 12 hours, but there are plenty of hidden secrets to be found beyond that timeframe. It’s the type of game internet forums will be pouring over to extract every detail. To say any more about it would be pulling the curtain back too far. It really needs to be experienced to be appreciated. Read our full review of Tunic to find out more Buy now £24.99 Xbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land' Developer: HAL Laboratory

HAL Laboratory Release Date: 25 March 2022

25 March 2022 Platforms: Nintendo Switch This is the titular spherical pink hero’s first 3D outing and it’s one of his best yet. From Planet Popstar, Kirby is transported into a post-apocalyptic world along with his Waddle Dee friends. Each level sees Kirby inhaling enemies to inherit their powers, and there is also a new “mouthful mode”, which sees him engulf large objects – such as cars and vending machines – to take on their forms. It’s an easy, breezy action adventure that Kirby fans have always wanted and Nintendo fans will appreciate. Buy now £39.99 Very.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Stray' Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

BlueTwelve Studio Release Date: 19 July 2022

19 July 2022 Platforms: PlayStation and PC This feline platformer sees a cat navigate through a cyberpunk city, in search of a means of escape. In our review of the game, we said: “Assuming the role of a cat comes naturally. Stray is not just immersive for its controls, interfacing or animations, all of which help to sell the experience, but the way in which the world is constructed, with raised bars, narrow ledges and death-defying leaps that come naturally to our feline friends. “With Stray, BlueTwelve Studios has created a memorable platforming experience with an emphasis on giving its stark setting the warmth of a human touch, or paw, in this case.” Buy now £24.99 Playstation.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Live A Live' Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Release Date: 22 July 2022

22 July 2022 Platforms: Nintendo Switch An “HD-2D” remake of the original 1994 SNES game that faithfully reconstructs the JRPG from the ground up, this version comes with updated visuals, soundtracks and more while still retaining its 16-bit charm. In our review of the game, we said: “Even with a shallow learning curve, there’s plenty to enjoy in this unique omnibus. Fans of classic JRPGs won’t want to miss this reimagining with plenty to enjoy for newcomers to role-playing games.” Read our full review of Live A Live to find out more Buy now £39.99 Nintendo.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3' Developer: Monolith Soft

Monolith Soft Release Date: 29 July 2022

29 July 2022 Platforms: Nintendo Switch A JRPG that’s as epic in scale as it is strangely life-affirming. Players take control of Noah and Mio, along with their companions, as they journey across a vast continent to bring an end to a ceaseless war. In our review, we said: “It is the strongest entry into the series yet, while simultaneously managing to bridge the themes and mechanics of the first two games in a meaningful way. Even after the credits roll, close to the 60-hour mark, each of the characters’ personal journeys are fulfilling and memorable, while contending with heavier subject matter than the series has been known for.” Read our full review of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 to find out more Buy now £49.99 Nintendo.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

‘Cult of the Lamb' Developer: Massive Monster

Massive Monster Release Date: 11 August 2022

11 August 2022 Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch In this game, players are cast in the role of a lamb saved from execution by a mysterious entity known as “the one who waits”, and must repay the debt by building a religion in their name. Players will start their own cult, venture out into a diverse and mysterious region, and build a loyal community of indoctrinated woodland critters. Think of it as a mix between Animal Crossing and The Binding of Isaac – which is not something we thought we would ever write. Buy now £19.99 Devolverdigital.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}