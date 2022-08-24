Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Splatoon 3 preview: Competitive sharpshooter with bucketloads of promise

Paint the town yellow (or purple, depending on which team you’re on)

Jasper Pickering
Wednesday 24 August 2022 14:00
Comments
<p>The squids are alright </p>

The squids are alright

(The Independent)

Splatoon 3 is an upcoming competitive third-person shooter fron Nintendo that’s scheduled for release on 9 September 2022 for Nintendo Switch consoles.

Players will compete in teams in a family-friendly third-person shooter with a number of different game modes, including “Turf War”, which sees players compete in a four vs four arena match to cover the most ground with their coloured ink.

A single-player mode is also returning and will be titled “Return of the Mammalians” as well as a cooperative game mode called “Salmon Run”, among other new features. We were given a hands-on demo of Splatoon 3’s various game modes to see for ourselves.

With some noticeable upgrades and improvements, Splatoon 3 is set to provide more of the same paint-spraying action and if you want to try out the game for yourself, a demo will be available to download and start playing from 25 August 2022, with a world premiere “Splatfest” event taking place on 27 August, between 9am and 9pm BST.

For our full preview of Splatoon 3, read the rest of our article below.

Recommended

‘Splatoon 3’: £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk

(Nintendo)

In our play session, we had an opportunity to try out sections of the latest campaign, which sees Octoling Agent 3 return in a single-player focused game mode. For those unfamiliar with Splatoon 3’s goopy gameplay, it  serves not only as an offline component but also as a tutorial for newcomers, with opportunities to test different abilities as well as weapons.

One such weapon was the stringer – a bow-like contraption that can fire three shots with a wide spread in either vertical or horizontal orientations, depending on whether the player is grounded or not.

It’s particularly useful for covering wide areas or enemies that are grouped together and once the different shooting modes become familiar, it becomes quite easy to make use of both.

The stringer can be used vertically or horizontally

(Nintendo)

Another game mode making a return is “Salmon Run”, which acts as a cooperative game that sees up to four players take on waves of bosses and enemies, while simultaneously trying to collect as many “boss eggs” as possible before the time runs out.

As weapons are randomised, they also give players a chance to test out different playstyles, even ones they aren’t comfortable with, while also cycling through special abilities, which also provides another opportunity  to see what combination of different loadouts work. It’s an entertaining enough game mode in its own right and one that makes good use of Splatoon’s existing systems under a co-op format.

Salmon Run sees four players take on “Salmonids” in waves

(Nintendo)

This brings us to the cream of the crop: Turf War – Splatoon 3’s equivalent of a standard four vs four deathmatch that sees each team coating as much of the floor as possible to be declared the winners. Matches are short, with just a few minutes on the clock to complete your frescos while coming under heavy fire.

Here, we were able to test out the “Splatana”, a new weapon taking the form of a wiper blade that can be used for a mixture of long-range attacks as well as charged-up melee attacks when holding down the trigger. It took some getting used to, but its balance of speed and power meant it was certainly versatile in a tight corridor firefight and could be used to close out gaps.

The Splatana is optimised for longe-range and close combat

(Nintendo)

Splatoon 3 is set to be another competitive multiplayer game that shoots for a broad appeal but a high skill ceiling. Beyond its neon-hued exterior and boppy tones is a surprisingly sophisticated shooter that encourages mobility and varying loadout composition. Classic modes such as Turf Wars are just as fast-paced and competitive as ever but with new weaponry and additions to mobility, it’s set to be another splat-tastic mess of fun.

If you’re interested in playing the demo before the game’s release date, you can find out more on Nintendo’s website.

Recommended

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames, then try one of these codes:

Want to buy the latest Nintendo Switch console? Read our full guide on how to get the Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in