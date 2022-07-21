Now that EA Sports has finally announced the release date of FIFA 23 – as well as a suite of new features – we can expect to see the flagship football titles hit the shelves in late September this year.

It’s also set to be the last football titled FIFA after EA Sports has ended its partnership with the football federation earlier this year. Fans can still expect to see more football titles from Electronic Arts in the future, under the updated moniker of EA Sports FC.

But even if this is the last to bear the name it will still come with some impressive updates. That includes “Hypermotion2”, an update to the procedural animations introduced in FIFA 22, as well as finally confirming cross play for different platforms, so friends with either an Xbox series X or PS5 can still play online together.

If you’re hoping to pre-order your copy before its scheduled release, then we’ve rounded up all the best deals that we’ve been able to find across different platforms.

To find out where to get the best pre-order bundles and how to save 10 per cent on a copy of FIFA 23, keep reading the rest of the article below.

What’s included in ‘FIFA 23’ ultimate edition?

If you’re hoping to pick up a premium bundle of the game, then the “Ultimate Edition” will include a few perks for players who pick up the game ahead of its release.

Not only will the ultimate edition give you dual entitlement for next-gen and last-gen versions of FIFA 23, if you purchase a bundle before 21 August 2022, you will be entitled to a limited-time FIFA World cup hero player item in FIFA Ultimate Team, which will be available on 11 November. The following benefits will also be included along with the time-sensitive deal:

4,600 FIFA Points

3 days of early access

FIFA ultimate team “ones to watch” player item

FIFA ultimate team “team of the week” one player item

Kylian Mbappé loan item, for 5 FIFA ultimate team matches

FIFA ultimate team “Ambassador Loan” player pick for three matches

Career Mode “Homegrown Talent”

How to save 10 per cent on ‘FIFA 23’

If you already own a copy of FIFA 22 then you can save yourself 10 per cent off a pre-order of the next title in the series. In order to redeem this offer, you simply need to pre-order FIFA 23 from the main menu of FIFA 22.

You can also try the game for ten hours using an EA Play subscription that costs £3.99 per month of £19.99 for a whole year. Players can also pick up the game with an EA Play Pro account, which costs £89.99 for a year, which will give you free access to FIFA 23 as well as other EA titles such as Madden 23.

