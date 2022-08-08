For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.

Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.

The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or a brighter display, respectively, for each system.

The immense popularity of the console has only been matched by the quality of these games. And as the Nintendo eShop is extremely active for game developers of all sizes, there’s a healthy choice of games at various prices.

In this list, we will keep you updated with all our anticipated games that are confirmed to launch on the Switch in 2022 and will add new entries as they’ve been announced.

Two Point Campus Following the success of Two Point Hospital, a spiritual successor to simulation games like Theme Hospital, comes Two Point Campus, where players are tasked with building their own universities. Players can establish curriculums, such as magic and knight school for a fantasy flare, or even train their students to become secret agents. We’re not sure how well these schools would perform on a university ranking, but it looks like a fun, nostalgic management title. Buy now £ 34.99 , Game.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Cult of the Lamb Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a lamb saved from annihilation by a mysterious stranger, and must repay the debt by building a religion in their name. Start your own cult, venture out into a diverse and mysterious region, and build a loyal community of indoctrinated woodland critters. Think of it as a mix between Animal Crossing and The Binding of Isaac, which is not something we thought we would ever write. Buy now £ 22.49 , Nintendo.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Pac-Man World: Re-PAC Pac-Man World: Re-PAC is the remaster for the pellet-gobbling’s first 3D platforming adventure that originally released in 1999. The remaster promises to feature an updated UI, updated visuals and modernised controls, as well as featuring a playable version of the original Pac-Man and also a collection of 3D mazes to complete. Buy now £ 39.99 , Game.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Lego Brawls A fighting game in a similar vein to Super Smash Bros with brick-based toys, Lego Brawls is a port of the popular mobile game for consoles. Lego fans and brawlers can collect unlockable minifigures, power-ups and emotes from their favourite Lego themes as they battle and build their way to the top of the leader boards. Players worldwide can team up and brawl 4v4, party with friends or play a battle royale-style game mode. There’s also a “free-for-brawl” mode where it’s every minifigure for themselves. Buy now £ 39.99 , Very.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

NBA 2K23 Hit the hardwood as the NBA 2K series returns, with new ways to attack off the dribble and at the rim. And, according to the publisher, 2k23 introduces an intuitive one-on-one positional shading system to unlock even more control on both ends of the floor in the most “authentic basketball experience yet”. Buy now £ 42.85 , Shopto.net {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Splatoon 3 Nintendo’s paint-based competitive shooter series makes its grand return this September with more maps, weaponry and even a new story mode. In Splatoon 3, the characters will leave the city of Inkopolis behind for the Splatlands, a Mad Max-style desert where skirmishes break out over paint rather than gasoline. A Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED is also being released to coincide with the game’s launch this year. Buy now £ 44.99 , Very.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

NieR:Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition The highly acclaimed action RPG returns to the Nintendo Switch. NieR:Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition comes with previously released DLC, plus costumes exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version. When machine lifeforms from another world attack without warning, unleashing a new type of threat, humankind is driven from Earth and takes refuge on the moon. Buy now £ 34.99 , Nintendo.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope The follow up to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, this sequel sees Mario and friends return in an XCOM-style tactical shooter. Lead a team of three heroes and use a variety of tools to navigate the battlefield, flank your foes and find opportunities to thwart them. Buy now £ 49.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Persona 5 Royal We never saw it coming, but Persona 5 Royal is finally making its way to the Nintendo Switch, along with Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable at a later date. It’s one of our favourite JRPGs on Playstation, so we’ve been eagerly awaiting this port. Not only is Persona 5 Royal incredibly stylish and packed to the brim with hundreds of hours of gameplay, but it’s also surprisingly relaxing. Players take control of a young Japanese high school student as he invades the mind palaces of corrupted adults at night with the help of his friends. Think of it as a slice-of-life simulator with a sprinkle of Inception thrown in for good measure. Find out more about the upcoming Persona games Buy now, Nintendo.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Bayonetta 3 In this third instalment of the Bayonetta series, the Umbra Witch returns and must join forces with some familiar faces. New characters, such as the mysterious Viola, will make an appearance, as well as a multitude of other Bayonettas (presumably in a multiverse scenario) to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc. Players will make use of Bayonetta’s weapons and new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with the series’ familiar penchant for over-the-top combos and demonic powers. Find the best pre-order deals for Bayonetta 3 Buy now £ 49.99 , Game.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Harvestella Announced at Nintendo Direct in June, Harvestella is a life-sim RPG where players farm, fight and forge friendships in a new fantasy world called Lethe. The seasons gently flow from spring, summer, autumn and winter. However, they’ll eventually give way to the season of death, Quietus. The fate of the village depends on players stopping the Death Season from wreaking havoc. Buy now £ 49.99 , Game.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet The two games will see players transported to a new region with two new professors, called Sada and Turo. From the trailers already released, we know that players will get to choose from three all-new starter Pokémon; these are called Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, and are grass, fire and water types, respectively. Fans of the pocket monster-catching franchise will already be familiar with how these games are released. Starting with Red and Blue back in 1996, Pokémon games are always launched in pairs, with Scarlet and Violet set to continue that trend. Buy now £ 49.99 , Game.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}